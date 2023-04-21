Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STSA   US80405P1075

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(STSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  19:11:54 21/04/2023 BST
1.031 USD   +0.09%
06:38pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - STSA
BU
01:00pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Abstracts Accepted at The 75th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
AQ
04/19North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - STSA

04/21/2023 | 06:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Satsuma”) (NasdaqGM: STSA) to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Satsuma will receive $0.91 in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”) of up to $5.77 per share, for each share of Satsuma that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-stsa/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06:38pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Investor Ale : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
01:00pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Abstracts Accepted at The 75th American Academy..
AQ
04/19North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment -3-
DJ
04/18HC Wainwright Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Neutral From Buy
MT
04/18Shin Nippon Biomedical to Make $30 Million Offer for US-based Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
MT
04/17Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Premarket Monday
MT
04/17Bank Earnings in Focus as US Equity Futures Tread Water
MT
04/17Top Premarket Gainers
MT
04/17Satsuma Pharmaceuticals : SNBL to Acquire Satsuma Pharmaceuticals - Form 8-K
PU
04/17Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Deli..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -29,9 M - -24,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 34,1 M 27,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Kollins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. O'Neil Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heath Lukatch Chairman
Detlef F. Albrecht Chief Medical Officer
Mic Iwashima Head-Operations & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.44%34
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.62%85 178
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.74%84 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.54%33 269
BIONTECH SE-19.49%29 146
BEIGENE, LTD.17.42%26 978
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer