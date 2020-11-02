Log in
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to to participate in the following November Virtual Investor Conferences

11/02/2020 | 04:35pm EST

- Credit Suisse - 29th Annual Healthcare Conference -
November 9th-12th

- Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference -
November 16th-18th

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November. Please see additional details below:

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Dates:Monday – Thursday, November 9th-12th 2020
Format:One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location:Virtual Meetings
  
  
Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:Monday – Wednesday, November 16th-18th 2020
Format:One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location:Virtual Meetings

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS:         

Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
tom@satsumarx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,0 M 62,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,75 $
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Spread / Highest target 96,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Kollins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heath Lukatch Chairman
Mic Iwashima Head-Operations & Vice President
Thomas P. O'Neil Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Detlef F. Albrecht Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-81.91%62
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.51%72 904
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.76%57 199
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.84%54 181
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.40%40 863
BEIGENE, LTD.78.89%26 872
