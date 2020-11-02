Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to to participate in the following November Virtual Investor Conferences

- Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference - November 16th-18th
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November. Please see additional details below:
Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Dates:
Monday – Thursday, November 9th-12th 2020
Format:
One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location:
Virtual Meetings
Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:
Monday – Wednesday, November 16th-18th 2020
Format:
One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location:
Virtual Meetings
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds.
Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.