Saturn Metals : Significant Gold System Confirmed 7km East of Apollo Hill

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) ("Saturn", "the Company") is pleased to announce significant results from initial RC drilling at Bob's Prospect adjacent to its Apollo Hill deposit within the 100% owned Apollo Hill Gold Project, 60km south-east of Leonora in the Western Australian Goldfields.

This drilling is part of the Company's strategy to find complementary deposits to the soon to be upgraded Apollo Hill Mineral Resource which currently stands at 944,000 ounces1.

Figure 1 shows a long cross-section of results at Bob's. Importantly, newly defined higher-grade gold vectors remain open at depth and down plunge. Results highlight a gold target of significant strike length with several areas also showing promising thicknesses. Figure 1 also shows an inset simplified plan view of the current mineralisation footprint relative to the Apollo Hill Mineral Resource footprint; the Bob's anomaly is of considerable scale.

Figure 2 shows the location of the new intersections on the greater gold prospective 'Apollo Hill Super Structure', a sizeable area of structural and geological complexity, interpreted to represent an excellent target for additional gold mineralisation. In addition to planned follow up RC drilling, a 10,000m Aircore (AC) program is currently underway across other targets on this terrain with the aim of finding additional new prospects and mineralisation on this 'Camp Scale' opportunity.

Figure 3 shows a geological cross section of the Bob's Prospect. A wide mineralised corridor is now evident with multiple stacked lodes interpreted.

Appendix 1 lists significant intersections received in the most recent batch of assays. Appendix 2 lists relevant hole details.

Saturn Managing Director, Ian Bamborough said: "Improving results at Bob's continue to show a target of considerable size with increasing grade vectors and promising geology. Drilling remains open along strike and down plunge of key intersections. The Company has planned RC follow up at Bob's and is proceeding with AC step out programs on the greater 'Camp Scale' opportunity. We are excited by the Prospect's proximity to our Apollo Hill Mineral Resource and the exploration potential highlighted in the surrounding geology. Work will continue in the in the coming weeks". The Company will report on progress as assay batches are received and processed.

