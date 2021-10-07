Saturn Oil & Gas : Announces CEO Presenting at the International Investment Forum and Completes Share Consolidation Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. gibt Präsentation des CEO auf dem International Investment Forum bekannt und schließt Aktienkonsolidierung ab

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces CEO Presenting at the International Investment Forum and Completes Share Consolidation
CALGARY, ALBERTA - October 7, 2021 - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is pleased to announce John Jeffrey, CEO of Saturn, will be presenting at the International Investment Forum on October 14, 2021 and that the Company is proceeding with a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of 20 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021.
International Investment Forum
The International Investment Forum is an online event taking place on October 14, 2021, that provides information on investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of various industries, from top executives around the world. Saturn is scheduled to present at 11:15 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:15 pm Central European Summer Time). An overview of the exact schedule and presenting companies can be found at www.ii-forum.com.
Share Consolidation
The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on a consolidated basis at the opening of markets on October 13, 2021 under its current TSXV trading symbol, "SOIL", and under the new post-Consolidation CUSIP and ISIN numbers of 80412L883 and CA80412L8832, respectively.
The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 502,907,048 to approximately 25,145,352, subject to rounding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number.
The Company currently has 268,333,333 listed common share purchase warrants (the "Listed Warrants") outstanding at an exercise price of $0.16 per Common Share, which are currently traded on the TSXV under the symbol SOIL.WT. The Listed Warrants will continue to be traded on the TSXV under this symbol, and will retain their current CUSIP number, following the Consolidation of the Company's Common Shares. It is important to note that the Listed Warrants are not being consolidated. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the warrants will be adjusted pursuant to the terms thereof such that twenty (20) Listed Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase a whole post-Consolidation Common Share at an adjusted exercise price of $3.20. A total of 13,416,666 Common Shares will be issuable pursuant to such Listed Warrants and the other terms and conditions of the Listed Warrants, including the expiry date of June 4, 2023, remain unchanged.
Letters of transmittal have been mailed to the registered shareholders of the Common Shares requesting that they forward their pre-Consolidation share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, to exchange such certificates for new share certificates representing their Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis.
Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have actual share certificates registered in their name will not be required to complete and return a letter of transmittal. Any pre-Consolidation Common Shares owned by such shareholders will automatically be adjusted as a result of the Consolidation to reflect the applicable number of post-Consolidation Common Shares owned by them and no further action is required to be taken by such shareholders.
About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide an inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn's shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker 'SOIL' and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol 'SMK'.
Further information and a corporate presentation is available on Saturn's website at http://www.saturnoil.com/.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. gibt Präsentation des CEO auf dem International Investment Forum bekannt und schließt Aktienkonsolidierung ab
Calgary, Alberta - 7. Oktober 2021 - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" oder das "Unternehmen") (TSX.V: SOIL) (FWB: SMK) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass John Jeffrey, CEO von Saturn, am 14. Oktober 2021 beim International Investment Forum eine Präsentation gibt und dass das Unternehmen mit der Konsolidierung ("Konsolidierung") seiner Stammaktien ("Stammaktien") fortfahren wird, und zwar auf der Grundlage von 20 Stammaktien vor der Konsolidierung für eine (1) Stammaktie nach der Konsolidierung. Die Konsolidierung wurde von den Aktionären des Unternehmens auf der Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung der Aktionäre am 22. Juni 2021 genehmigt.
International Investment Forum
Das International Investment Forum ist eine Online-Veranstaltung, die am 14. Oktober 2021 stattfindet und Informationen über Trends und Ideen für Investitionen aus allen Bereichen der verschiedenen Branchen von Top-Führungskräften auf der ganzen Welt bietet. Saturn soll um 11:15 Uhr Eastern Daylight Time (17:15 Uhr MESZ) stattfinden. Eine Übersicht über den genauen Zeitplan und die vortragenden Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.ii-forum.com.
Aktienkonsolidierung
Die Konsolidierung der Stammaktien tritt mit der Marktöffnung am 13. Oktober 2021 an der TSX Venture Exchange (die "TSXV") unter dem aktuellen TSXV-Handelssymbol "SOIL" in Kraft; die neuen CUSIP- und ISIN-Nummern nach der Konsolidierung lauten 80412L883 bzw. CA80412L8832.
Die Konsolidierung wird die Anzahl der ausstehenden Stammaktien von 502.907.048 auf rund 25.145.352 reduzieren, vorbehaltlich einer Rundung. Im Rahmen der Konsolidierung werden keine Stammaktienbruchteile ausgegeben, und alle Aktienbruchteile, die sonst ausgegeben worden wären, werden auf die nächstniedrige Gesamtzahl abgerundet.
Das Unternehmen verfügt derzeit über 268.333.333 börsennotierten Stammaktienkaufwarrants (die "börsennotierten Warrants") mit einem Ausübungspreis von $0,16 pro Stammaktie, die derzeit an der TSXV unter dem Kürzel SOIL.WT gehandelt werden. Die börsennotierten Warrants werden weiterhin an der TSXV unter diesem Symbol gehandelt und werden nach der Konsolidierung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens ihre aktuelle CUSIP-Nummer behalten. Es ist wichtig zu beachten, dass die börsennotierten Warrants nicht konsolidiert werden. Nach Wirksamwerden der Konsolidierung werden die Warrants gemäß ihren Bedingungen angepasst, sodass zwanzig (20) börsennotierte Warrants den Inhaber zum Erwerb einer vollständigen Stammaktie nach der Konsolidierung zu einem angepassten Ausübungspreis von $3,20 berechtigen werden. Insgesamt werden 13.416.666 Stammaktien gemäß diesen börsennotierten Warrants emittiert werden können, und die anderen Bedingungen der börsennotierten Warrants, einschließlich des Ablaufdatums vom 4. Juni 2023, bleiben unverändert.
An die registrierten Aktionäre der Stammaktien wurden Übermittlungsschreiben gesendet, in denen sie darum gebeten wurden, ihre vor der Konsolidierung ausgestellten Aktienzertifikate an den Übertragungsagenten des Unternehmens, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, weiterzuleiten, um diese Zertifikate gegen neue Aktienzertifikate zu tauschen, die ihre Stammaktien nach der Konsolidierung repräsentieren.
Aktionäre, die ihre Aktien über einen Broker oder einen anderen Vermittler halten und keine tatsächlichen Aktienzertifikate in ihrem Namen registriert haben, müssen kein Übermittlungsschreiben ausfüllen und zurücksenden. Alle Stammaktien vor der Konsolidierung, die sich im Besitz solcher Aktionäre befinden, werden im Zuge der Konsolidierung automatisch angepasst, um die jeweilige Anzahl an Stammaktien nach der Konsolidierung widerzugeben, die sich im Besitz dieser Aktionäre befinden, und es besteht kein weiterer Handelsbedarf für diese Aktionäre.
Über Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ist ein wachsendes kanadisches Energieunternehmen, das sich darauf konzentriert, durch die weitere verantwortungsvolle Erschließung hochwertiger Leichtölprojekte positive Aktionärsrenditen zu erwirtschaften. Unterstützt wird dieser Fokus durch eine Akquisitionsstrategie, die auf äußerst wertsteigernde, ergänzende Gelegenheiten abzielt. Saturn hat ein attraktives Portfolio von in Betrieb befindlichen Projekten mit freiem Cashflow und geringem Rückgang in Südosten und westlichen Zentrum von Saskatchewan aufgebaut, die langfristige wirtschaftliche Bohrmöglichkeiten in mehreren Zonen bieten. Mit einem unerschütterlichen Engagement für den Aufbau einer auf ESG ausgerichteten Kultur ist es das Ziel von Saturn, die Reserven, die Produktion und den Cashflow bei einer attraktiven Rendite auf das investierte Kapital zu erhöhen. Die Aktien von Saturn sind an der TSXV unter dem Kürzel "SOIL" und an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse unter dem Kürzel "SMK" notiert.
Nähere Informationen und eine Unternehmenspräsentation finden Sie auf der Website von Saturn unter http://www.saturnoil.com/.
