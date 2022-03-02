Log in
    SOIL   CA80412L8832

SATURN OIL & GAS INC.

(SOIL)
  Report
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Named to TSX Venture Exchange's Top 50 Performers

03/02/2022 | 08:35am EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) ("Saturn or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

TSX Venture 50® is an annual ranking of the top performers of the past year on TSX Venture Exchange, the world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth companies. Each year, in five key sectors, 10 companies are selected based on their performance across three equally weighted criteria: market cap growth, share price appreciation and trading/liquidity.

More details on the 2022 TSXV 50 and a video featuring Saturn can be found with the following link:

https://share.vidyard.com/watch/1D7G9deZCJNJweXjgTRDoD

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn's shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under ticker 'SOIL' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'SMKA'.

Further information and a corporate presentation are available on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com.

Saturn Oil & Gas Investor & Media Contacts:

John Jeffrey, MBA - Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (587) 392-7902
www.saturnoil.com

Kevin Smith, MBA - VP Corporate Development
Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900
info@saturnoil.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115320


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
Net income 2021 -63,8 M -50,3 M -50,3 M
Net Debt 2021 68,4 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 99,2%
