TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Jeffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) and his senior executive team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer at Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to the TSX and recently announced $525 million asset acquisition in Saskatchewan.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities.

