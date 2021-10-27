اعلان الشركة السعودية للصناعات المتطورة عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهي

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to: -increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to: - increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution and decrease in general and administrative expenses, although there is an increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The Increase in net profit for current period compared to the similar period of the previous years is due to: -increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits although there is decrease in dividends distribution and decrease in financial costs, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current period compared to the similar period of the previous year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Reclassification of Comparison Items there is no