  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Advanced Industries Company
  News
  Summary
    2120   SA0007879246

SAUDI ADVANCED INDUSTRIES COMPANY

(2120)
  Report
اعلان الشركة السعودية للصناعات المتطورة عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهي

10/27/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Saudi Advanced Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 35.88 9.59 274.139 19.34 85.522
Gross Profit (Loss) 35.88 9.59 274.139 19.34 85.522
Operational Profit (Loss) 33.83 7.78 334.832 17.17 97.029
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 31.67 7.5 322.266 16.79 88.624
Total Comprehensive Income 26.24 37.12 -29.31 28.94 -9.329
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 74.9 27.03 177.099
Gross Profit (Loss) 74.9 27.03 177.099
Operational Profit (Loss) 68.55 21.41 220.177
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 65.51 20.55 218.783
Total Comprehensive Income 94.77 32.87 188.317
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 922.02 819.2 12.551
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.31 0.41
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to:

-increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to:

- increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution and decrease in general and administrative expenses, although there is an increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The Increase in net profit for current period compared to the similar period of the previous years is due to:

-increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits although there is decrease in dividends distribution and decrease in financial costs, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current period compared to the similar period of the previous year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items there is no
Additional Information Total shareholders ' equity (no minority interest) as at the end of current period amount 922.02 million compared to amount 819.20 million at the end of the same period of the previous year, with an increase of 12.55%

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SAIC - Saudi Advanced Industries Co. SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
