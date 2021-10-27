اعلان الشركة السعودية للصناعات المتطورة عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهي

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
35.88
|
9.59
|
274.139
|
19.34
|
85.522
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
35.88
|
9.59
|
274.139
|
19.34
|
85.522
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
33.83
|
7.78
|
334.832
|
17.17
|
97.029
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
31.67
|
7.5
|
322.266
|
16.79
|
88.624
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
26.24
|
37.12
|
-29.31
|
28.94
|
-9.329
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
74.9
|
27.03
|
177.099
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
74.9
|
27.03
|
177.099
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
68.55
|
21.41
|
220.177
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
65.51
|
20.55
|
218.783
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
94.77
|
32.87
|
188.317
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
922.02
|
819.2
|
12.551
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
1.31
|
0.41
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to:
-increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The increase in net profit for current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to:
- increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits and increase in dividends distribution and decrease in general and administrative expenses, although there is an increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current quarter compared to the previous quarter.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The Increase in net profit for current period compared to the similar period of the previous years is due to:
-increase in revenue due to increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits although there is decrease in dividends distribution and decrease in financial costs, although there is increase in general and administrative expenses and increase in zakat expenses and decrease in other revenues during current period compared to the similar period of the previous year.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
there is no
|
Additional Information
|
Total shareholders ' equity (no minority interest) as at the end of current period amount 922.02 million compared to amount 819.20 million at the end of the same period of the previous year, with an increase of 12.55%
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
SAIC - Saudi Advanced Industries Co. SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:39:03 UTC.