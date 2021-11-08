Log in
    6004   SA1330R2TQ16

SAUDI AIRLINES CATERING COMPANY

(6004)
Saudi Airlines Catering Co. Announces Calling Candidature for Board Members Elections

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
Saudi Airlines Catering Co. Announces Calling Candidature for Board Members Elections

Element List Explanation
Introduction Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SACC) announces to its esteemed shareholders the opening of the window for nominations of the membership of the Board of Directors for the next board of directors session for a period of three Gregorian years commencing on 26/01/2022 and ending on 25/01/2025, in accordance with the standards and conditions set out in the laws and regulations especially those stipulated in the Companies' Law and its Regulation issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the Corporate Governance Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority as well as the policy and standards of the membership of the Board of Directors as stipulated in the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter of the Company (attached). The election will take place in SACC's next general assembly meeting (the date of which will be announced at a later stage) using the cumulative voting mechanism to elect members of the Board of Directors.
Type of Assembly New Session
Assembly Start Date 2022-01-26 Corresponding to 1443-06-23
Assembly End Date 2025-01-25 Corresponding to 1446-07-25
Number of members 9
Application Start Date 2021-11-08 Corresponding to 1443-04-03
Application End Date 2021-12-07 Corresponding to 1443-05-03
Applications Submission Method The original nomination request, attachments and forms shall be sent to SACC's Investor Relations Department through the following email (ir@Saudiacatering.com) or through registered mail, it may also be submitted by hand on SACC's headquarters to the Investor Relations Department on the following address:

Saudi Airlines Catering Company, Al Sayeb Al Jumahi Street diverging from Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Road.

Almohammadya District (5)

P.O. Box 9178, Jeddah 21413

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel: 012233900 Ext. 7341

Application Requirements Shareholders with a desire to nominate themselves or any other person on their behalf in accordance with his ownership percentage for the membership of the Board of Directors of SACC must submit the applications to the Investor Relations Department of SACC on the addresses set out herein above. The application window is open from 08/11/2021 to 07/12/2021. The nomination application should include the following:

1. Curriculum Vitae, educational qualifications, professional experience, contact details including email address, and copies of the National and Family ID.

2. List of companies in which the candidate served as a member of the board of directors with the date of membership, its expiry, and legal type of company.

3. List of companies in which the candidate has a current membership of the board of directors mentioning the date of the membership and legal type of company taking into account that the candidate must not be a board member in more than five (5) listed joint stock companies at the same time.

4. Companies or institutions in which the candidate takes part in the management or ownership.

5. Disclose any case of conflict of interest including any direct or indirect interest in the transactions and contracts made for the company or participating in a work that competes with the Company in its activities or any part of its activities.

6. The nominees must fill out form (3) and form (1) issued by the Capital Market Authority which can be obtained via the following link (http://www.cma.org.sa/ ).

If the nominee has previously been a Board of Directors member in SACC, he must attach a statement from SACC's Board of Directors Secretariat Office that includes the following:

1. The number of board meetings held during each year of the last Board term he was a member of, number of meetings he attended personally, and his attendance percentage in relation to the total number of meetings held.

2. The permanent committees that he participated in during the Board term he was a member of, number of meetings held by each committee during each year of his board membership, and number of meetings he attended personally, and his attendance percentage in relation to the total number of committee meetings held.

3. Summary of financial results which were achieved by the Company during every year in the term of his board membership.

The voting of the membership of the new Board term will be limited to the nominee who have satisfied the mentioned terms, conditions, and standards in this announcement. The NRC shall consider the selection of candidates based on that and on the basis of educational qualifications, practical experience and familiarity with the company's activities.

Candidate Conditions [Link]
Attached Documents [Link][Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Airlines Catering Company SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
