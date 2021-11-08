Saudi Airlines Catering Co. Announces Calling Candidature for Board Members Elections

Application Requirements

Shareholders with a desire to nominate themselves or any other person on their behalf in accordance with his ownership percentage for the membership of the Board of Directors of SACC must submit the applications to the Investor Relations Department of SACC on the addresses set out herein above. The application window is open from 08/11/2021 to 07/12/2021. The nomination application should include the following: 1. Curriculum Vitae, educational qualifications, professional experience, contact details including email address, and copies of the National and Family ID. 2. List of companies in which the candidate served as a member of the board of directors with the date of membership, its expiry, and legal type of company. 3. List of companies in which the candidate has a current membership of the board of directors mentioning the date of the membership and legal type of company taking into account that the candidate must not be a board member in more than five (5) listed joint stock companies at the same time. 4. Companies or institutions in which the candidate takes part in the management or ownership. 5. Disclose any case of conflict of interest including any direct or indirect interest in the transactions and contracts made for the company or participating in a work that competes with the Company in its activities or any part of its activities. 6. The nominees must fill out form (3) and form (1) issued by the Capital Market Authority which can be obtained via the following link (http://www.cma.org.sa/ ). If the nominee has previously been a Board of Directors member in SACC, he must attach a statement from SACC's Board of Directors Secretariat Office that includes the following: 1. The number of board meetings held during each year of the last Board term he was a member of, number of meetings he attended personally, and his attendance percentage in relation to the total number of meetings held. 2. The permanent committees that he participated in during the Board term he was a member of, number of meetings held by each committee during each year of his board membership, and number of meetings he attended personally, and his attendance percentage in relation to the total number of committee meetings held. 3. Summary of financial results which were achieved by the Company during every year in the term of his board membership. The voting of the membership of the new Board term will be limited to the nominee who have satisfied the mentioned terms, conditions, and standards in this announcement. The NRC shall consider the selection of candidates based on that and on the basis of educational qualifications, practical experience and familiarity with the company's activities.