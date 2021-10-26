Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Arabia Refineries Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2030   SA0007879147

SAUDI ARABIA REFINERIES COMPANY

(2030)
Saudi Arabia Refineries : اعلان شركة المصافي العربية السعودية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية

10/26/2021 | 01:46am EDT
Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue -130,399 864,130 - 7,730,194 -
Gross Profit (Loss) -130,399 864,130 - 7,730,194 -
Operational Profit (Loss) -606,393 345,937 - 7,171,470 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 827,940 386,080 114.447 7,138,187 -88.401
Total Comprehensive Income 78,153,581 48,979,876 59.562 45,585,767 71.442
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 8,790,222 8,525,435 3.105
Gross Profit (Loss) 8,790,222 8,525,435 3.105
Operational Profit (Loss) 6,882,876 6,657,503 3.385
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 8,187,198 6,385,188 28.221
Total Comprehensive Income 211,294,211 -2,763,460 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 708,368,488 436,198,511 62.395
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.55 0.43
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the increase in profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the redemption of provisions that were no longer intended (the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company) in the amount of 1,529,119 riyals
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to the company receiving in the previous quarter to the dividends due for the first half of 2021 from the Saudi Industrial Investment Group Company (an invested company) amounting to 7,597,240 riyals
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the increase in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the redemption of provisions that were no longer intended (the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company) in the amount of 1,529,119 riyals, and also the increase in the company's share of the profits of the associate company during the current period (profits from the contribution to the Arab Tanker Company).
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Emphasis of matter
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion We draw attention to the stated in note (19) to the interim condensed financial statements, in respect of the fiftieth ordinary general assembly of the shareholders of the company dated April 21, 2021 (corresponding to Ramadan 9, 1442 H), the following resolutions have been made:

- Non-approval of the Board of Directors report and the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the auditor's report, as well as not exonerating the Board of Directors' members from liability for the year 2020.

The company's management believes that there is no need for a new ordinary general assembly to be held for shareholders because the reason for non-approval was due to the fact that the percentage of voting in the general assembly was the majority for those abstaining from voting. Our opinion has not been modified accordingly.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Nothing
Additional Information During the period, the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company Ltd. was settled with the Saudi British Bank (SABB), as the bank absolved the Saudi Arabian Refineries Company, as one of the guarantors, from any future claims related to the guarantee.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SARCO - Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. SJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16,8 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net cash 2020 30,7 M 8,17 M 8,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 2 214 M 590 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2019 30,2x
EV / Sales 2020 92,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart SAUDI ARABIA REFINERIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabia Refineries Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIA REFINERIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed bin Khaled bin Turki Al-Saud Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammed Sami Mohammed Yehya Raffa Independent Director
Abdul Ghani bin Abdul Rahim Wali Independent Director
Omar bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Maliki Independent Director
Abdullah Rashed Abdul Khaliq Al Rafaa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIA REFINERIES COMPANY40.30%590
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.12.49%15 060
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA55.13%9 345
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.44.05%8 470
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION41.35%5 866
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED14.55%5 597