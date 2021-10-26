Saudi Arabia Refineries : اعلان شركة المصافي العربية السعودية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية

Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
708,368,488
436,198,511
62.395
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.55
0.43
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The reason for the increase in profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the redemption of provisions that were no longer intended (the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company) in the amount of 1,529,119 riyals
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The reason for the decrease in profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to the company receiving in the previous quarter to the dividends due for the first half of 2021 from the Saudi Industrial Investment Group Company (an invested company) amounting to 7,597,240 riyals
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The reason for the increase in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the redemption of provisions that were no longer intended (the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company) in the amount of 1,529,119 riyals, and also the increase in the company's share of the profits of the associate company during the current period (profits from the contribution to the Arab Tanker Company).
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Emphasis of matter
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
We draw attention to the stated in note (19) to the interim condensed financial statements, in respect of the fiftieth ordinary general assembly of the shareholders of the company dated April 21, 2021 (corresponding to Ramadan 9, 1442 H), the following resolutions have been made:
- Non-approval of the Board of Directors report and the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the auditor's report, as well as not exonerating the Board of Directors' members from liability for the year 2020.
The company's management believes that there is no need for a new ordinary general assembly to be held for shareholders because the reason for non-approval was due to the fact that the percentage of voting in the general assembly was the majority for those abstaining from voting. Our opinion has not been modified accordingly.
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Nothing
Additional Information
During the period, the bank guarantee of the Arab Sulfonate Company Ltd. was settled with the Saudi British Bank (SABB), as the bank absolved the Saudi Arabian Refineries Company, as one of the guarantors, from any future claims related to the guarantee.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
SARCO - Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. SJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:11 UTC.