Saudi Arabia Refineries : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion

We draw attention to the stated in note (19) to the interim condensed financial statements, in respect of the fiftieth ordinary general assembly of the shareholders of the company dated April 21, 2021 (corresponding to Ramadan 9, 1442 H), the following resolutions have been made: - Non-approval of the Board of Directors report and the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the auditor's report, as well as not exonerating the Board of Directors' members from liability for the year 2020. The company's management believes that there is no need for a new ordinary general assembly to be held for shareholders because the reason for non-approval was due to the fact that the percentage of voting in the general assembly was the majority for those abstaining from voting. Our opinion has not been modified accordingly.