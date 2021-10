• Higher average realized sales prices of all products except gold.

• Higher share in net profit of joint ventures attributable to Ma'aden and higher other income.

• Lower costs (selling, marketing and logistic expenses by 3%, general and administrative expenses by 6%, exploration and technical services expenses by 14% and finance cost by 11%).

This increase is partially offset by:

• Lower sales volume of all products except alumina and Meridian sales.

• Higher cost of sales by 11% and higher zakat and income tax expense by 154%.