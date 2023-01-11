TSX hits 5-week high as investors weigh soft-landing prospects

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices)
TSX ends up 126.19 points, or 0.6%, at 20,025.05
Posts its highest closing level since Dec. 5
Industrials rise 1%
Consumer discretionary ends 1.1% higher
TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Wednesday to its highest closing level in more than five
weeks, led by cyclical sectors, as investors awaited U.S.
inflation data that could raise prospects for the economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 126.19 points, or 0.6%, at 20,025.05, its
highest closing level since Dec. 5. From its low in December,
the index has climbed 4.5%.
U.S. stocks also notched strong gains as investors were
optimistic ahead of U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday
that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its
aggressive interest rate hikes.
Some traders feel confident "that either we get a soft
landing (for the economy) or a not too bad recession," Edward
Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA said in a note.
Sectors that tend to particularly benefit from an improved
economic outlook were among the standouts, including a 1% gain
for industrials and a 1.1% advance for consumer discretionary.
Heavily weighted financials rose 0.7% and energy ended 0.5%
higher as the price of oil settled up 3.05% at $77.41 a
barrel.
The materials sector gave back some of its recent rally,
dipping 0.3%.
It was weighed by a decline of 1% for the shares of Barrick
Gold Corp after the company said it signed new joint
venture deals with Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden),
the Gulf's largest miner, for two copper exploration projects.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)