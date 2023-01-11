Advanced search
    1211   SA123GA0ITH7

SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)

(1211)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
75.80 SAR   +3.41%
09:16aBarrick Gold signs joint venture deals for two projects with Saudi company
AQ
08:06aBarrick Gold signs deals with Saudi miner Ma'aden for copper exploration
RE
01:51aSaudi Arabia's Ma'aden forms JV to invest in mining assets abroad
RE
TSX hits 5-week high as investors weigh soft-landing prospects

01/11/2023 | 05:10pm EST
(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices)

*

TSX ends up 126.19 points, or 0.6%, at 20,025.05

*

Posts its highest closing level since Dec. 5

*

Industrials rise 1%

*

Consumer discretionary ends 1.1% higher

TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest closing level in more than five weeks, led by cyclical sectors, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could raise prospects for the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 126.19 points, or 0.6%, at 20,025.05, its highest closing level since Dec. 5. From its low in December, the index has climbed 4.5%.

U.S. stocks also notched strong gains as investors were optimistic ahead of U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Some traders feel confident "that either we get a soft landing (for the economy) or a not too bad recession," Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA said in a note.

Sectors that tend to particularly benefit from an improved economic outlook were among the standouts, including a 1% gain for industrials and a 1.1% advance for consumer discretionary.

Heavily weighted financials rose 0.7% and energy ended 0.5% higher as the price of oil settled up 3.05% at $77.41 a barrel.

The materials sector gave back some of its recent rally, dipping 0.3%.

It was weighed by a decline of 1% for the shares of Barrick Gold Corp after the company said it signed new joint venture deals with Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, for two copper exploration projects. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -1.00% 25.8 Delayed Quote.12.28%
BRENT OIL 4.13% 82.86 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 20025.05 Delayed Quote.2.44%
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) 3.41% 75.8 End-of-day quote.17.16%
WTI 4.41% 77.843 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 836 M 10 602 M 10 602 M
Net income 2022 10 223 M 2 721 M 2 721 M
Net Debt 2022 26 944 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 B 49 651 M 49 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert Wilt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yaser bin Abdulrauf Barri Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Raminder Singh Chief Legal Counsel
Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Jarbou Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.16%48 046
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.76%166 642
RIO TINTO PLC4.74%122 421
GLENCORE PLC-3.31%82 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.94%51 590
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.14%33 757