تعلن شركة الزيت العربية السعودية (أرامكو السعودية) عن توزيع أرباح نقدية على المساهمين

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
Saudi Aramco declares cash dividend to shareholders of SAR 70.33 billion ($18.76 billion) for the third quarter of 2021
Date of the board's decision
2021-10-28 Corresponding to 1443-03-22
The Total amount distributed
SAR 70.33 billion ($18.76 billion)
Number of Shares Eligible for Dividends
199,909,252,135
Dividend per share
SAR 0.3518
Percentage of Dividend to the Share Par Value (%)
0 %
Eligibility date
The eligibility date is 29/03/1443H corresponding to 04/11/2021. The eligibility of dividends distribution will be for the shareholders of the company who own shares on the eligibility date and are registered in the company's share registry at the Securities Depository Center Company at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date
Distribution Date
Dividend distribution date will be on 17/04/1443H corresponding to 22/11/2021
Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:36:07 UTC.