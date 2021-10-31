Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
تعلن شركة الزيت العربية السعودية (أرامكو السعودية) عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة &

10/31/2021
Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 (Nine Months)

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 359.09 200.06 79.491 312.35 14.963
Gross Profit (Loss) - - - - -
Operational Profit (Loss) 212.81 96.05 121.561 179.12 18.808
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 114.09 44.21 158.063 95.47 19.503
Total Comprehensive Income 113.29 49.42 129.239 93.91 20.636
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 943.52 548.86 71.905
Gross Profit (Loss) - - -
Operational Profit (Loss) 543.81 278.87 95.004
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 291 131.31 121.612
Total Comprehensive Income 300.33 122.24 145.688
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 1,068.38 1,004.58 6.35
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.39 0.67
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 114.09 billion ($30.43 billion), compared to SAR 44.21 billion ($11.79 billion) for the same quarter of 2020. This increase of 158.1% principally reflects the impact of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold and stronger refining and chemicals margins.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 114.09 billion ($30.43 billion), compared to SAR 95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold and improved refining margins.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was SAR 291.00 billion ($77.60 billion), compared to SAR 131.31 billion ($35.02 billion) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly driven by higher crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of SABIC's results.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items None
Additional Information * Given the nature of Saudi Aramco's business in prospecting, exploring, drilling and extracting hydrocarbon substances (Upstream), Saudi Aramco's consolidated statement of income does not include gross profit.
Attached Documents [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 375 B 367 B 367 B
Net income 2021 370 B 98 692 M 98 692 M
Net Debt 2021 233 B 62 091 M 62 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 7 546 B 2 012 B 2 012 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,75 SAR
Average target price 35,61 SAR
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 011 564
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.67%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY57.98%84 643