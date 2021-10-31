Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 10/28
37.75 SAR   +0.13%
06:17a2021 Fall additional articles
PU
06:17aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Fall 2021
PU
05:37aتعلن شركة الزيت العربية السعودية (أرامكو السعودية..
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

تعلن شركة الزيت العربية السعودية (أرامكو السعودية) عن توزيع أرباح نقدية على المساهمين

10/31/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction Saudi Aramco declares cash dividend to shareholders of SAR 70.33 billion ($18.76 billion) for the third quarter of 2021
Date of the board's decision 2021-10-28 Corresponding to 1443-03-22
The Total amount distributed SAR 70.33 billion ($18.76 billion)
Number of Shares Eligible for Dividends 199,909,252,135
Dividend per share SAR 0.3518
Percentage of Dividend to the Share Par Value (%) 0 %
Eligibility date The eligibility date is 29/03/1443H corresponding to 04/11/2021. The eligibility of dividends distribution will be for the shareholders of the company who own shares on the eligibility date and are registered in the company's share registry at the Securities Depository Center Company at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date
Distribution Date Dividend distribution date will be on 17/04/1443H corresponding to 22/11/2021

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:17a2021 Fall additional articles
PU
06:17aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Fall 2021
PU
05:37aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
04:47aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
03:55aSaudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion
AQ
02:07aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
02:07aSaudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend fo..
PU
02:07aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
01:56aSaudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
RE
01:47aQ3 results press release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 375 B 367 B 367 B
Net income 2021 370 B 98 692 M 98 692 M
Net Debt 2021 233 B 62 091 M 62 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 7 546 B 2 012 B 2 012 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,75 SAR
Average target price 35,61 SAR
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 011 564
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.67%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY57.98%84 643