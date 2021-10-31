2021 Fall additional articles 10/31/2021 | 06:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2 The Aramco Journal of Technology Fall 2021 Study of Preformed Particle Gel Blocking Performance in Fractured Carbonate Reservoirs Dongqing Cao, Dr. Ayman M. Almohsin, Dr. Ming Han and Dr. Bader G. Alharbi Abstract / The blocking capacity of a preformed particle gel (PPG) in fractures is critical for a water shutoff appli- cation in fractured reservoirs. This work studies the PPG blocking behavior by a series of coreflooding tests in fractured carbonate cores. The effects of PPG strengths, PPG pack density, and particle/fracture size ratio were systematically investigated. Four PPG samples, named HOP-1,HOP-2,HOP-3, and HOP-4, with similar dry particle sizes were used in the work. The swelling ratio of the PPG samples in different salinity brines was tested. The strength of the swollen PPGs was measured by a rheometer. The blocking capacity was tested by inject- ing water into a PPG packed open fracture core. The differential pressure of water injection was monitored. The average particle sizes of the dry PPG samples were all around 0.5 mm. The swelling capacities of PPG showed a reverse correlation with brine salinity. The swelling ratio presented an order of HOP-1 > HOP-2 > HOP-3 > HOP-4. Correspondingly, the storage modulus of the four samples increased from a magnitude of 2,000 Pa to 14,000 Pa, and the average particle size decreased from 2.4 mm to 1.1 mm. The blocking performance of the PPG pack in the fracture depended on the tolerance to water. The PPG samples presented better blocking in smaller sized fractures. A firm pack could dramatically improve the blocking to the fracture. The strength of the PPG sample affected the PPG blocking behavior signifi- cantly. HOP-3 showed better performance than the other samples due to the well-adjusted properties in blocking and flow tolerance. This study explores the matching relationship between the PPG strength, size, and fracture width, which is beneficial for selecting a proper PPG sample for fractured carbonate reservoirs. Introduction Gel treatment is a widely used technology for conformance control, water shutoff, and in-depth fluid diversion in heterogeneous reservoirs1-3. The traditional in situ gel treatment is engaged in injecting a gelant - composed of a polymer and crosslinker - solution into reservoir formations to make gelation occur in the proper location to divert the subsequent water flow. It has some drawbacks in this kind of treatment, such as lack of gelation time control, uncertainness of gelation due to shear, caused by chromatographic separation, dilution, and dispersion of the components in the gelant4. The trend for gel treatment in the industry is applying a preformed particle gel (PPG)5-7. Initialed in late 1990s, the PPG technology has been successfully used in China for more than 5,000 wells to reduce water production in mature waterflooded areas8. PPGs are polymeric gel particles formed on the surface before injection into the reservoir. When dispersed in an aqueous solution, PPGs absorb water, up to hundreds of times the original dry PPG volume, and do not dissolve. The swollen PPGs are elastic and deformable. With the particle size adjustable from micrometer to centimeter, PPGs are usually applied in the reservoirs with fractures or high permeability flow channels. After injection into the reservoir formations, PPGs preferentially enter the fractures and form a gel pack, which reduces the subsequent fluid flow in the fracture and diverts the flow to the adjacent matrix. Much research has been conducted to study the PPG blocking performance in porous media and fractures. Bai et al. (2007)9 and Zhang and Bai (2011)10 studied the flow mechanisms of PPG in porous media and open fractures. The micromodel and coreflooding experiments showed that a swollen PPG particle could pass through a pore throat with a diameter smaller than the particle, owing to the elasticity and deformability. During injection into the open fracture, PPG propagated like a piston along a fracture and a gel pack was formed in the fracture. The post-water injection could break through the particle gel pack by channels created by the injected water. Imqam et al. (2015)11 examined the effect of the fracture's inner diameter and the PPG strength on the injectivity index, resistance factor, and blocking efficiency. The results reported that weak gel had less injection pressure at a large particle/opening ratio compared to a strong gel. The PPG strength affected injectivity more significantly than the particle/fracture size ratio did. The PPG's plugging efficiency depended highly on the particle strength and the conduit's inner diameter. The PPG's injection and placement mechanism through Super-K permeability 3 The Aramco Journal of Technology Fall 2021 cores were reported12, which showed that the PPGs in- depth permeability reduction to the cores relied on the PPG size, strength, concentration, and sand permeability. Imqam et al. (2016)13 and (2017)14 also investigated the influence of some key factors on gel injectivity and plugging performance for water flow through opening fractures. Results from single uniform fracture experiments showed that the PPG injection pressure was more sensitive to gel strength than gel particle size. Results from single heterogeneous fracture model experiments showed that the PPG injection pressure increased as the fracture heterogeneity in sections increased. Wang and Bai (2018)15 investigated the PPG placement and plugging in partially open fractures. In the fractures with tips, the PPG injection pressure increased rapid- ly. The blocking efficiency to water showed a growth with the increase of placing pressure. Wu et al. (2018)16 studied the matching between PPG size and reservoir heterogeneity using a heterogeneous parallel dual sand pack experimental setup. The matched PPG mesh increased as the permeability ratio of the heterogeneous sand pack increased. In this work, the factors of PPG strength and particle size were studied by testing the blocking performance of the gel pack in the fractures. The bulk properties of four PPG samples were evaluated. A series of coreflooding tests were conducted on the fractured nature carbonate cores. Experimental PPG Samples Four PPG samples with similar initial dry particle sizes were used in the tests. All samples were in the form of dry particulate. Some basic information of these PPGs are listed in Table 1. Brines Three kinds of brines were used in the PPG evaluation, including two types of injection water; injection water 1, injection water 2, and connate water. The salinities (total dissolved solids) were 1,317 mg/L, 2,425 mg/L, and 237,959 mg/L, respectively. The ion composition of the brines is listed in Table 2. Core Plugs The cylindrical carbonate outcrops were used to make fractures. Table 3 shows the basic properties of the cores. The gas permeabilities of the core samples were all around 50 md. Because the cores were cut before saturating with brine, the brine permeability was not tested. From the result of the similar core sample, the value was about 35 md. Swelling Ratio Measurement The swelling ratio of the PPGs was tested by reading the apparent volume before and after the swelling in the brines. A given weight of the dry PPG sample was put in a measuring cylinder. Then, a quantitative volume of brine was added into the cylinder. The sample was allowed to swell completely overnight, and the apparent volume was recorded. Strength Measurement The strength of the swollen particles was measured using a remoter (TA Discovery II). A dynamic strain sweep test was first performed to determine the range of linear Table 1 Some basic information of the PPG samples used in the tests. Absorption Apparent Powder Moisture Content pH in Initial Particle PPG Sample Deionized Water Density (g/ml) (%) ID Water Size (mm) (g/g) HOP-1 46.40 1 10.36 6-7 0.426 HOP-2 30.84 0.95 5.08 6-7 0.524 HOP-3 4.96 0.96 3.48 6-7 0.444 HOP-4 5.08 0.95 11.39 6-7 0.404 Table 2 The composition of the brines used in the PPG evaluation. Brine/Ion Na+ Ca2+ Mg2+ Ba2+ K+ Cl- HCO - SO 2- TDS (mg/L) (mg/L) (mg/L) (mg/L) (mg/L) (mg/L) 3 4 (mg/L) (mg/L) (mg/L) Injection 186 168 51 7 11 460 203 231 1,317 Water 1 Injection 442 262 80 - - 760 199 682 2,425 Water 2 Connate 68,952 16,736 3,015 386 2,060 146,093 617 100 237,959 Water 4 The Aramco Journal of Technology Fall 2021 Table 3 The basic properties of the core samples used. Core No. Length Diameter Pore Volume Gas Permeability Brine Permeability (cm) (cm) (ml) (md) (md) 26 7.124 3.81 11.32 55.15 ~35 27 7.116 3.81 11.98 53.61 ~35 55 7.07 3.81 10.34 48.11 ~35 viscoelasticity and torque levels as a constant frequency and temperature. The sweeps were conducted over the range of strain, between 0.01% and 100% at a fixed frequency of 1 Hz. The storage modulus and loss modulus were measured as a function of strain. After the viscoelastic region was fixed, the frequency sweep test was performed to measure the dynamic properties of the fluid sample such as the storage modulus and loss modulus in the specified range of oscillatory frequencies. The measurement was conducted over the range of frequencies between 0.1 rad/s and 100 rad/s at a fixed strain level of 0.25%. PPG Blocking Test PPG blocking tests evaluated the blocking capacity of the PPG pack to the open fracture by the coreflooding method. The procedures were: Prepare the PPG samples in injection water 2, and allow to fully swell overnight. Cut the cylindrical limestone core sample longitudi- nally along the axis, and saturate the two halves with brine. Place the quantitative swollen PPG - without free water - on the cutting section of the core halves. Reassemble the two halves with proper proppant to create an artificial fracture filling with PPG. Pack the core with Teflon and load into a core holder. Inject brine into the core at a flow rate of 0.5 ml/min, 1 ml/min, 2 ml/min, and 4 ml/min, at a confining pressure of 200 psi at ambient temperature, and record the differential pressure. Results and Discussions PPG Bulk Properties The swelling behavior of the four PPG samples in three oil field brines was tested. The swelling ratio was calculated as the volume ratio before and after swelling. Table 4 lists the results. The swelling ratio of HOP-1 was much higher than that of the other three samples. In injection water 1, the swelling ratio was as high as 22.89, while in connate water, the swelling ratio was 4.09. HOP-4 showed the lowest swelling ratio and salinity dependency among the four samples. With increasing salinity, the swelling ratio of HOP-4 decreased slightly from 3.87 in injection water 1 to 2.28 in connate water. HOP-2 and HOP-3 had median swelling capacity and salinity dependency. The strength of the swollen particles without free water were tested by a rheometer. A dynamic strain sweep test was first performed to determine the range of linear viscoelasticity. Figure 1 shows the typical strain sweep results for HOP-1 in brine. The storage modulus was linear with oscillation strain in the range from 0.01% to 1% in the log-log plot. The strain lever was selected as 0.25% in the frequency sweep test. Figures 2 to 5 show the frequency sweep results of PPG swelling in three brines. Because salinities of injection water 1 and injection water 2 were similar, the strength of the four PPG samples in the two brines was close to each other. In the connate water with salinity as high as 237,959 mg/L, the samples showed a much higher strength than in the other two brines. Figure 6 compares the strength of the four samples in injection water 2. The results agreed well with the swelling ratio trend in Table 6, showing that the strength was in an order of HOP-1 < HOP-2 < HOP-3 < HOP-4. The Table 4 The swelling capacity of the four PPG samples in different brines. Brine Salinity (mg/L) Swelling Ratio HOP-1 HOP-2 HOP-3 HOP-4 Injection Water 1 1,317 22.89 11.81 5.28 3.87 Injection Water 2 2,425 18.49 10.16 4.47 3.87 Connate Water 237,959 4.09 3.33 2.78 2.28 5 The Aramco Journal of Technology Fall 2021 Fig. 1 The dynamic strain sweep test for HOP-1 in brine. (Pa) 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Oscillation Strain (%) Storage modulus Loss modulus Fig. 4 The storage modulus of HOP-3 in three brines. (Pa) 100000 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Angular Frequency (rad/s) injection water 1 injection water 2 connate water Fig. 2 The storage modulus of HOP-1 in three brines. (Pa) 100000 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Angular Frequency (rad/s) injection water 1 injection water 2 connate water Fig. 5 The storage modulus of HOP-4 in three brines. (Pa) 100000 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Angular Frequency (rad/s) injection water 1 injection water 2 connate water Fig. 3 The storage modulus of HOP-2 in three brines. (Pa) 100000 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Angular Frequency (rad/s) injection water 1 injection water 2 connate water Fig. 6 The comparison of the four PPG samples in injection water 2. (Pa) 100000 10000 Modulus 1000 Storage/Loss 100 10 1 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Angular Frequency (rad/s) HOP-1 HOP-2 HOP-3 HOP-4 absorbed water weakens the interaction of the macromol- ecules, resulting in low strength at a high swelling ratio. PPG Blocking Test PPG blocking capacities were tested by injecting water into gel packed artificial open fractures. The fractures were made on the cylindrical carbonate outcrop. The core samples were cut longitudinally along the axis to form an open fracture with a length of about 7 cm and width of 3.8 cm. Four small steel slugs were put on the cutting faces as proppant and the fracture heights could be adjusted by the size of the steel proppant. Two fracture heights, 1 mm and 2 mm were used in the tests. The fracture volumes (FV) were 5.4 ml and 2.7 ml, respectively. The water flow through the two kinds of fractures produced very low differential pressure that was hardly detected by the current coreflooding system. The PPGs were placed manually in the fracture to form a gel pack. The objective here is to evaluate the blocking capacity to water after the gel pack formed in the fracture, and compare the performance of different PPG samples, so the PPG injection and filling processes 6 The Aramco Journal of Technology Fall 2021 were not included. In the application, the PPGs could be packed to different degrees in the fracture based on the injection pressure. Therefore, two types of pack volumes were studied, a loose pack and a firm pack. For the loose pack, about 1 FV of swollen PPGs were placed in the fracture. For the firm pack, the PPG's volume was about 1.5 FV. Table 5 lists the PPG blocking tests that were conducted. Figures 7 to 16 show the differential pressure change during the water injection into the core plug with the fracture packed with PPG. In all tests, when water was injected, there was water flow in both the core matrix and the gel pack. These flows produced a stable differential pressure along the core plug. The differential pressure increased with the flow rate as long as the gel pack was stable. At a sustained high flow rate, the gel pack could be a breakthrough along with an unstable decreasing pressure. Table 6 summarizes the stable differential pressure in the tests. With the same PPG sample, the performance was different with the fracture heights and pack volumes. For the blocking test using the same PPG, i.e., HOP-1 (Figs. 7, 8, and 9), HOP-2 (Figs. 10 and 11), HOP-3 (Figs. 12 and 13), and HOP-4 (Figs. 14, 15, and Fig. 16), the PPGs produced higher differential pressure and better blocking to water in a 1 mm fracture than in a 2 mm fracture. With the same fracture height of 2 mm, a firm pack of 1.5 FV produced a much higher differential pressure than the loose pack of 1 FV. These results indicated that PPGs showed better blocking and flow tolerance in the smaller fracture. The degree of PPG packing in the fracture significantly affected the blocking performance. A firm pack could dramatically improve the plugging to the fracture. Different PPG samples behaved quite differently when Table 5 PPG blocking tests in open fracture. Test No. PPG Sample Particle Size Fracture Height Particle/Fracture Pack Volume (mm) (mm) Size Ratio (FV) 1 HOP-1 2.4 2 1.2 1 2 HOP-1 2.4 1 2.4 1 3 HOP-1 2.4 2 1.2 1.5 4 HOP-2 2.2 2 1.2 1 5 HOP-2 2.2 2 1.2 1.5 6 HOP-3 1.1 2 0.6 1 7 HOP-3 1.1 2 0.6 1.5 8 HOP-4 1.1 2 0.55 1 9 HOP-4 1.1 1 1.1 1 10 HOP-4 1.1 2 0.55 1.5 Fig. 7 Differential pressure during water injection into HOP-1 packed fracture (1 FV) with height 2 mm. 1 8 PressureDifferential(psi) 0.8 6 (cc/min)RateFlow 0.6 4 0.4 0.2 2 0 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Injection Volume (PV) Fig. 8 Differential pressure during water injection into HOP-1 packed fracture (1 FV) with height 1 mm. DifferentialPressure (psi) 1.8 8 1.6 RateFlow(ml/min) 0.2 1.4 6 1.2 1 4 0.8 0.6 2 0.4 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Injection Volume (PV) differential pressure flow rate differential pressure flow rate This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

