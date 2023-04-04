Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
32.55 SAR   +0.62%
11:08aAnalysis-OPEC+ in driver's seat as oil supply growth lags demand
RE
05:29aFitch Assigns Valaris Limited First-Time 'B+' IDR; Rates Proposed Notes 'BB-'/' RR3'
AQ
04/03Analysis - Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support
RE
Analysis-OPEC+ in driver's seat as oil supply growth lags demand

04/04/2023 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - The surprise oil output cuts announced on Sunday by OPEC+ members illustrate their greater power over the market, given limited supply growth by other producers such as U.S. shale firms and still-growing demand despite the energy transition.

Oil has jumped to $85 a barrel since members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia announced production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), adding to curbs already in place.

While OPEC or OPEC+ decisions to cut output in the past have drawn warnings that higher prices and lower OPEC+ output would encourage U.S. shale producers to pump more, officials have not voiced such concerns recently.

Goldman Sachs said it sees "elevated OPEC pricing power - the ability to raise prices without significantly hurting its demand - as the key economic driver", and estimates the production cut will raise OPEC+ revenues.

"One thing is for certain, OPEC is in control and driving price and U.S. shale is no longer viewed as the marginal producer," said James Mick, senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.

"OPEC wants and needs a higher price, and they are back in the driver's seat to obtaining their wishes."

U.S. shale oil drillers over the last two decades helped to turn the United States into the world's largest producer. But the gains in output are slowing and executives warn of future declines.

U.S. oil and gas activity stalled in the first quarter, according to a survey, with some respondents citing higher costs and interest rates. OPEC has this year been lowering its U.S. shale oil output forecast, having also done so in 2022.

An OPEC+ source, asked if OPEC+ is in the driver's seat when it comes to the oil market now, said: "We are not in the passenger seat".

OPEC+ does not have a target for oil prices. The Saudi Arabian energy ministry said the voluntary output cut from the kingdom, the kingpin of OPEC+, was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting oil market stability.

LACK OF INVESTMENT

OPEC sources have cited a lack of sufficient investment to increase supply as likely to support prices this year.

Investment is rebounding after taking a hit during the pandemic. According to the International Energy Forum (IEF), oil and gas upstream capital spending rose 39% in 2022 to $499 billion, the highest level since 2014 and the largest ever year-on-year gain.

But, the IEF said, annual upstream investment will need to increase to $640 billion in 2030 to ensure adequate supplies.

OPEC is pumping almost 1 million bpd less than its current output target, according to its own figures and other estimates, with notable shortfalls in Nigeria and Angola from which Western oil companies have moved away in recent years.

While non-OPEC producers are still expected to pump more in 2023, the forecast of a supply increase of 1.44 million bpd falls short of expected world demand growth of 2.32 million bpd, according to OPEC forecasts.

The International Energy Agency, which represents 31 countries including top consumer the United States, also expects demand growth to exceed supply growth, although to a smaller extent than OPEC.

In OPEC's view, investment cuts after oil prices collapsed in 2015-2016 due to oversupply, along with a growing focus by investors on economic, social and governance (ESG) issues - such as tackling climate change - have led to a shortfall in the spending needed to meet demand.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, in comments to Reuters last year, attributed slower shale growth to factors including an increase in investor caution and the impact of ESG issues on the industry.

"The scope for supply growth outside of OPEC+ members is limited and in combination with tighter conditions expected later this year even before this cut was announced, there is now greater upside risk to prices," said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.39% 84.5 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.62% 32.55 End-of-day quote.1.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.04% 79.4713 Delayed Quote.6.92%
WTI -0.26% 80.201 Delayed Quote.0.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 878 B 501 B 501 B
Net income 2023 527 B 141 B 141 B
Net cash 2023 285 B 75 977 M 75 977 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 7 224 B 1 926 B 1 926 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,80 SAR
Average target price 37,72 SAR
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.40%1 908 512
SHELL PLC3.40%204 929
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.21%153 908
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.86%153 498
EQUINOR ASA-11.33%94 021
PETROBRAS-0.04%67 928
