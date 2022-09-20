Aramco CEO says Europe's energy crisis plans only short-term solution

* Global spare capacity thin, demand remains healthy
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The head of Saudi state oil giant
Aramco said on Tuesday Europe's plans to cap energy
bills for consumers and tax energy companies were not long-term
or helpful solutions for the global energy crisis.
"Freezing or capping energy bills might help consumers in
the short term, but it does not address the real causes and is
not the long-term solution," Chief Executive Amin Nasser told a
forum in Switzerland.
"And taxing companies when you want them to increase
production is clearly not helpful."
Governments across Europe have ploughed hundreds of billions
of euros into tax cuts, handouts and subsidies to tackle an
energy crisis that is driving up inflation, forcing industries
to shut production and hiking bills ahead of winter.
Under EU plans announced last week, excessive profits from
energy companies would be skimmed off and redistributed to ease
the burden on consumers.
On Tuesday, Nasser, who heads the world's largest exporter
of oil, said continuing underinvestment in the hydrocarbons
sector at a time when alternatives to fossil fuels were still
not readily available was among the root causes of the problem.
"The conflict in Ukraine has certainly intensified the
effects of the energy crisis, but it is not the root cause," he
said.
"Sadly, even if the conflict stopped today as we all wish,
the crisis would not end," he said.
Aramco has been investing to raise the kingdom's oil
capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, but Nasser
warned that globally investments in hydrocarbons were still,
"too little, too late, too short term".
The underinvestment comes at a time when spare capacity is
thin and demand is "fairly healthy" despite strong economic
headwinds.
"When the global economy recovers, we can expect demand to
rebound further, eliminating the little spare oil production
capacity out there," Nasser said.
"That is why I am seriously concerned."
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)