Aramco announces third quarter 2021 results
Net income: $30.4 billion
Cash flow from operating activities: $36.3 billion
Free cash flow*: $28.7 billion
Gearing ratio*: 17.2% on September 30, 2021 compared to 23% on December 31, 2020
Q2 dividend of $18.8 billion paid in the third quarter; Q3 dividend of $18.8 billion to be paid in the fourth quarter
Disclaimer
Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:46:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Sales 2021
1 375 B
367 B
367 B
Net income 2021
370 B
98 692 M
98 692 M
Net Debt 2021
233 B
62 091 M
62 091 M
P/E ratio 2021
20,3x
Yield 2021
3,75%
Capitalization
7 546 B
2 012 B
2 012 B
EV / Sales 2021
5,66x
EV / Sales 2022
5,12x
Nbr of Employees
79 000
Free-Float
1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
37,75 SAR
Average target price
35,61 SAR
Spread / Average Target
-5,67%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.