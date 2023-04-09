Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-08
32.70 SAR   +0.15%
04/09Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts - sources
RE
04/09Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May -sources
RE
04/09Saudi aramco to supply full contract volumes of crude oil to at…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts - sources

04/09/2023 | 10:38pm EDT
SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The steady supply comes even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, surprisingly announced an extra output cut of 1.16 million barrels-per-day (bpd) from May for the rest of the year.

People now wonder how the additional voluntary cut would reflect in the actual supply, or if it is merely a measure to shore up oil prices, a source at an Asian refiner said.

Oil demand is expected to be weak as several refiners in Asia, such as Sinopec, S-Oil, Fuji Oil and Idemitsu, have planned maintenance in May.

Crude benchmarks jumped 6% last week after the major oil producers jolted market with the additional output reduction.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and the de facto leader of OPEC+, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a third month in May. It also increased the prices of other oil grades to Asian clients amid expectations of tighter market supply.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned oil giant from the United Arab Emirates, has informed at least three buyers in Asia that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in June, trade sources said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION 0.47% 4.24 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
BRENT OIL -0.39% 84.86 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
FUJI OIL COMPANY, LTD. 1.13% 269 Delayed Quote.3.91%
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. 0.57% 1927 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 0.91% 2871 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.00% 5962.23 Real-time Quote.7.22%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.08% 441.9488 Real-time Quote.0.55%
S-OIL CORPORATION -1.00% 79600 End-of-day quote.-4.56%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.15% 32.7 End-of-day quote.1.87%
WTI -0.36% 80.53 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 878 B 501 B 501 B
Net income 2023 527 B 141 B 141 B
Net cash 2023 285 B 75 996 M 75 996 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 7 191 B 1 918 B 1 918 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,70 SAR
Average target price 37,72 SAR
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.87%1 914 835
SHELL PLC3.91%206 499
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED34.17%157 867
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.96%153 689
EQUINOR ASA-13.53%90 021
PETROBRAS-2.04%66 433
