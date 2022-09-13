Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
37.20 SAR   -0.13%
03:40aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by CEO Amin Nasser at the Global AI Summit 2022
03:03aCyber attacks are among top risks faced by Saudi Aramco, CEO says
BlackRock courts investors ahead of Aramco oil pipelines bond sale - sources

09/13/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

DUBAI (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has held meetings with investors in London to drum up interest in a bond sale to begin refinancing a $13.4 billion loan that backed the asset manager's deal to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines network, two sources said on Tuesday.

A consortium led by BlackRock agreed to a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback agreement with Aramco last year which gives the investors a 49% stake in newly formed subsidiary Aramco Gas Pipelines Co, which will lease usage rights in Aramco's gas pipelines network and lease them back to Aramco for 20 years.

BlackRock held meetings with investors in London, both sources, who are familiar with the matter, said. The world's biggest asset manager also held meetings in Dubai and New York, one of the sources said.

BlackRock ran the investor meetings itself, without the help of a bank, the second source said.

BlackRock and Aramco did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A debut bond sale - expected to be the first of several - is anticipated before the end of the year, the sources said.

In a similar deal last year, Aramco agreed a $12.4 billion deal to sell a 49% stake in its oil pipelines company to a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

The EIG-led investors in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co sold bonds in January to begin refinancing the $10.8 billion loan that backed the deal. They raised $2.5 billion, falling short of a self-set target of $3.5-4.4 billion amid choppy markets.

Both consortia are now expected to refinance the loans over longer timelines than previously envisioned. They may also explore other refinancing options, such as extending the existing loans or taking new bank debt, the sources said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Yousef Saba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -6.27% 653.45 Delayed Quote.-23.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.64% 91.68 Delayed Quote.18.64%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.13% 37.2 End-of-day quote.14.30%
WTI -2.55% 85.757 Delayed Quote.16.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 253 B 600 B 600 B
Net income 2022 632 B 168 B 168 B
Net cash 2022 126 B 33 558 M 33 558 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 8 191 B 2 179 B 2 180 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 37,20 SAR
Average target price 40,76 SAR
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.30%2 179 950
SHELL PLC43.14%196 999
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%140 125
TOTALENERGIES SE13.38%130 135
EQUINOR ASA52.59%116 698
PETROBRAS11.00%85 815