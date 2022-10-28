ChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive

"We are likely to announce the final investment decision (FID) by the end of this year," he told the Asian Downstream Summit Conference, adding that the construction of the complex, to cost more than $4 billion, will start next year.

The project includes a condensate splitter, which will produce oil products including jet fuel. There will also be a sustainable aviation fuel unit using thydrotreated vegetable oil as feedstock, Bowden said.

The capacity for these products will be firmed up after the FID is taken, he added. The company also plans to produce up to 2.3 million tonnes per year of aromatics such as paraxylene, a petrochemical used to make synthetic fibre and plastic bottles.

The complex will be constructed within the Pengerang Integrated Petrochemical Complex, where the Saudi Aramco-PETRONAS joint venture PrefChem is also located.

