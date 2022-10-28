Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
34.70 SAR   -1.14%
12:30aChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive
RE
10/27CS First Boston revival comes with talent and capital dilemmas
RE
10/26South Korea's S-Oil sees regional refining margins improving in Q4
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive

10/28/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gas flares at a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) oil refinery at Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Pengerang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ChemOne is targeting to launch its Pengerang Energy Complex project in mid-2026 to produce oil products and petrochemicals, Chief Executive Officer Alwyn Bowden said late Thursday.

"We are likely to announce the final investment decision (FID) by the end of this year," he told the Asian Downstream Summit Conference, adding that the construction of the complex, to cost more than $4 billion, will start next year.

The project includes a condensate splitter, which will produce oil products including jet fuel. There will also be a sustainable aviation fuel unit using thydrotreated vegetable oil as feedstock, Bowden said.

The capacity for these products will be firmed up after the FID is taken, he added. The company also plans to produce up to 2.3 million tonnes per year of aromatics such as paraxylene, a petrochemical used to make synthetic fibre and plastic bottles.

The complex will be constructed within the Pengerang Integrated Petrochemical Complex, where the Saudi Aramco-PETRONAS joint venture PrefChem is also located.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 94.12 Delayed Quote.17.17%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.01% 5136.68 Real-time Quote.-18.19%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -1.14% 34.7 End-of-day quote.6.62%
WTI -0.56% 88.058 Delayed Quote.17.00%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
12:30aChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive
RE
10/27CS First Boston revival comes with talent and capital dilemmas
RE
10/26South Korea's S-Oil sees regional refining margins improving in Q4
RE
10/26S-Oil expects regional refining margins to improve in Q4 on seasonal demand
RE
10/26Saudia to buy up to 100 Lilium electric aircraft for domestic network
RE
10/26Weatherford Awarded LSTK Contract from Aramco to Deliver Drilling and Intervention Serv..
AQ
10/26Saudi Aramco Launches $1.5 Billion Sustainability Fund; CEO Calls for 'Realistic' Energ..
MT
10/26Saudi Aramco CEO Says EU Embargo on Russian Oil Would Increase Market Uncertainty
MT
10/26Saudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed
RE
10/26Saudi Aramco CEO says Russian crude embargo adds uncertainty to market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 228 B 593 B 593 B
Net income 2022 624 B 166 B 166 B
Net cash 2022 66 392 M 17 672 M 17 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 7 631 B 2 031 B 2 031 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,70 SAR
Average target price 40,37 SAR
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.62%2 053 636
SHELL PLC49.53%189 948
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%134 599
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.61%123 559
EQUINOR ASA54.05%112 799
PETROBRAS14.97%85 157