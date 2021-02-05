Log in
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 02/04
33.95 SAR   -0.15%
Correction to Saudi Aramco Article

02/05/2021 | 01:35pm EST
Saudi Aramco left its official selling price for Arab light crude to Asia unchanged at a $0.60 cents-a-barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average, and raised all of its prices to the U.S. by $0.10 cents a barrel, leaving its light crude at a premium of $0.85 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average. "Saudi Aramco Raises US, European Oil Sale Prices in Signal of Tightening Market," at 1315 GMT, incorrectly listed the Asian light crude premium as $0.30 cents and the U.S. light crude premium as $0.75 a barrel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1335ET

