DEWA's IPO could hit $6.08 bln amid retail tranche increase

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai's utility DEWA said on
Saturday it has increased the retail portion of its initial
public offering by almost three times, boosting the overall deal
size to as much as 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion)
The retail tranche was increased to 760 million shares from
260 million shares due to "significant demand and
over-subscription from retail investors", it said in a
statement.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) public share
sale, which will now offer 9 billion shares, is the biggest to
date in the Emirate and is also set to become the biggest for
the region since Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion
in 2019.
Demand has been strong during the book-building process at
the top end of the price range, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
DEWA had previously boosted the size of the institutional
tranche.
The IPO aims to help the Dubai bourse compete more
effectively with bigger exchanges in the region, such as those
in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global
coordinators, while Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi
Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)