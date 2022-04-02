Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  03-30
43.1 SAR   +3.36%
03:39aDEWA's IPO could hit $6.08 bln amid retail tranche increase
RE
03:04aDubai's DEWA boosts retail size in IPO amid strong demand
RE
04/01DEWA's $5.7 bln Dubai IPO oversubscribed at top end of range -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DEWA's IPO could hit $6.08 bln amid retail tranche increase

04/02/2022 | 03:39am EDT
DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai's utility DEWA said on Saturday it has increased the retail portion of its initial public offering by almost three times, boosting the overall deal size to as much as 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion)

The retail tranche was increased to 760 million shares from 260 million shares due to "significant demand and over-subscription from retail investors", it said in a statement.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) public share sale, which will now offer 9 billion shares, is the biggest to date in the Emirate and is also set to become the biggest for the region since Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion in 2019.

Demand has been strong during the book-building process at the top end of the price range, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

DEWA had previously boosted the size of the institutional tranche.

The IPO aims to help the Dubai bourse compete more effectively with bigger exchanges in the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global coordinators, while Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2022 2 119 B 565 B 565 B
Net income 2022 514 B 137 B 137 B
Net Debt 2022 1 347 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 8 616 B 2 297 B 2 297 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 5,76%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,10 SAR
Average target price 40,56 SAR
Spread / Average Target -5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-Fuels & Lubricants
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.39%2 296 794
SHELL PLC30.19%210 290
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.00%151 919
TOTALENERGIES SE4.76%140 674
EQUINOR ASA40.40%121 520
PETROBRAS17.57%94 609