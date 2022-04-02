Dubai's DEWA boosts retail size in IPO amid strong demand

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai's utility DEWA said on
Saturday it has increased the retail portion of its initial
public offering by almost three times, boosting the overall deal
size to as much as 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion)
The retail tranche was increased to 760 million shares from
260 million shares due to "significant demand and
over-subscription from retail investors", it said in a
statement.
DEWA's public share sale is set to become the biggest for
the region since Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion
in 2019.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
