Dubai utility DEWA rises 20% above IPO price

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai Electricity and
Water Authority (DEWA) surged about 20% on their
market debut on Tuesday after its $6.1 billion initial public
offering (IPO), the region's biggest since Saudi Aramco
.
The utility's shares rose to 2.98 dirhams ($0.8114) in early
trade, up from the IPO price of 2.48 dirhams per share.
Middle East and North African investment bank EFG Hermes
said in a note to clients that it expects DEWA to be eligible
for fast entry into FTSE's emerging markets index.
It estimates that DEWA can expect minimum inflows of $53
million from FTSE passive trackers and any increase in price
would lead directly to more inflows.
As well as raising money for Dubai, the IPO aims to help
the emirate's exchange to compete more effectively with bigger
rivals in the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia and Abu
Dhabi.
DEWA said in its prospectus that the 18% share sale by the
Dubai government was aimed at boosting trading liquidity in the
stock market and raising the company's profile with
international investors.
The public share sale is the biggest for Dubai and the
largest across the region since Saudi Aramco's world
record $29.4 billion IPO.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
