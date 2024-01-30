Shares of energy companies rose after the latest Saudi plan to constrain production.

Saudi Aramco's pullback of a million barrels on its production capacity goal, reportedly at the direction of the central government, dealt oil-services stocks a major blow.

Aramco will keep production around current levels of 12 million barrels per day.

Shares of Schlumberger plummeted roughly 7% amid fears that the changes of plan will force it to leave equipment idle.

