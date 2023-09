Sept 18 (Reuters) - Speakers at World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada:

* EXXON MOBIL CEO SAYS NEED POLICIES THAT FOCUS ON EMISSIONS REDUCTION RATHER THAN ON ELIMINATING OIL AND GAS

* EXXON CEO SAYS BIG CHALLENGE OF ENERGY TRANSITION IS LACK OF RIGHT POLICY, REGULATIONS

* ARAMCO CEO SAYS REALISTIC TIME FRAMES A CHALLENGE FOR ENERGY TRANSITION

* ARAMCO CEO SAYS CANNOT ACHIEVE TRANSITION WITHOUT ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF LOW-CARBON CONVENTIONAL ENERGY

* ARAMCO CEO SEES 110 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF GLOBAL OIL DEMAND IN 2030

* ARAMCO CEO SAYS WORLD NEEDS TO KEEP INVESTING IN CONVENTIONAL ENERGY, DECARBONIZE AT SAME TIME Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rod Nickel)