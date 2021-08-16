Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 08/15
35.35 SAR   +0.43%
Indian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps

08/16/2021 | 06:37am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their record-high closing streak to a third day on Monday, driven by a Tata Steel-led rally in metal stocks, and as Reliance Industries rose after a report said it was in advanced talks to sell stake in the company.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.21% at 16,563.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26% to 55,582.58.

Shares of Reliance rose 1.3% after Bloomberg News reported Saudi Aramco was in advanced talks to acquire a 20% stake in the Indian conglomerate's oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares.

The Nifty energy index settled up 0.55% during the session.

The Nifty Metal index ended 1.5% higher, led by Tata Steel that hit a record high of 1534.5 rupees.

The steelmaker last week reported a consolidated net profit of 97.68 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) in the June quarter, compared with a loss of 46.48 billion rupees a year earlier. Brokerages also raised their target prices on the company's expectations for better realisations in both India and Europe.

Hindustan Zinc, which ended up 3.1%, and Vedanta, which rose 2.4%, were the other top gainers in the sector.

"Metal has seen a lot of action the past few weeks, and there are a lot of triggers for that, the most important of them being a demand revival across the board, whether it is raw material or real estate," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth

($1 = 74.2660 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Vishwadha Chander


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED 0.25% 320.7 End-of-day quote.34.24%
MINDTREE LIMITED -0.53% 2905.35 Delayed Quote.75.92%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -0.52% 115.5 Delayed Quote.24.77%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.30% 2173.5 Delayed Quote.8.08%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.43% 35.35 End-of-day quote.1.00%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.83% 1461.3 End-of-day quote.127.07%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.39% 336.5 Delayed Quote.103.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 372 B 99 147 M 99 147 M
Net Debt 2021 254 B 67 670 M 67 670 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 7 066 B 1 884 B 1 884 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 884 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC18.30%156 600
TOTALENERGIES SE8.27%119 083
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.83%113 743
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM37.68%94 556
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS3.56%74 066