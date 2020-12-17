Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Islamic fintech Wahed Invest to buy UK digital banking app Niya

12/17/2020 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Wahed Inc, a U.S.-based Islamic-finance fintech startup backed by Saudi Aramco, will acquire Niyah Ltd, a British company that runs a digital banking app designed for the Muslim community, the companies said on Thursday.

Wahed hopes the acquisition will enable it to broaden its offering and eventually become a one-stop-shop for Islamic law-compliant digital financial products and services, it said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2017, Wahed runs an online investment management platform in the United States which ensures its portfolio does not include investments in companies in restricted sectors such as gambling, firearms and alcohol.

The deal will allow Wahed to provide its customer base with more interest-free financial products, such as digital bank accounts and debit cards in the UK and elsewhere globally, it said.

It comes as more tech-savvy startups seek to tap the growing demand for financial products and services aimed at the Muslim community, and follows a $25 million investment in Wahed led by Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures, the oil conglomerate's venture capital arm.

Islamic law, known as Shariah, strictly prohibits charging interest. To make digital banking Shariah-compliant, Wahed will allow customers to keep minimum amounts of their funds in cash so that deposits are not used for lending, and invest the rest, Junaid Wahedna, the company's CEO said in an interview.

"All the money you keep with us will be invested according to your preference, " Wahedna said.

The company, which has more than 100,000 customers, also plans to tap into growing demand for ethical financial products from a wider customer base, beyond just the Muslim community.

"There is no reason why we should not broaden out the scope of our reach to everyone," Wahedna said.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.17% 51.74 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.42% 35.6 End-of-day quote.0.99%
WTI 1.33% 48.435 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
03:04aIslamic fintech Wahed Invest to buy UK digital banking app Niya
RE
01:01aMARKET CHATTER : Saudi Aramco Mulls Options To Support $75 Billion Dividend Payo..
MT
12/16Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend
RE
12/15Saudi 2021 budget cuts spending after deficit spike on oil, COVID-19
RE
12/14FACTBOX-Attacks, incidents on ships and oil around Saudi Arabia
RE
12/14SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : 'External source' causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia
AQ
12/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Fading Slightly Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
12/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Amid Mixed Performance by Crude Oil
MT
12/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline During Premarket Tuesday
MT
12/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 818 B 218 B 218 B
Net income 2020 203 B 54 191 M 54 191 M
Net Debt 2020 318 B 84 727 M 84 727 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 7 116 B 1 897 B 1 897 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,53 SAR
Last Close Price 35,60 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,55%
Spread / Average Target -8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.99%1 896 897
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-40.39%141 033
TOTAL SE-25.84%116 832
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.87%109 265
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.59%71 800
GAZPROM-19.66%64 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ