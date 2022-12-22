Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
31.05 SAR   +0.32%
04:07aJapan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal
RE
12/21Fitch Affirms EIG Pearl Holdings S.a r.l.'s Notes at 'A'; Outlook Positive
AQ
12/21Saudi wealth fund PIF buying 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed
RE
Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

12/22/2022 | 04:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) has renewed a deal with Saudi Aramco for crude oil storage on the island of Okinawa for another three years, the state-run Japanese company said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, JOGMEC leases 13 national crude oil stockpiling tanks on the island southwest of mainland Japan to Aramco, enabling Saudi Arabia's state oil producer to store about 1.3 million kilolitres of crude oil for the next three years, JOGMEC said in a statement.

In return for providing free storage space to Saudi Aramco, Japan gets a priority claim on the oil stocks in an emergency.

The tank lease deal has been running since 2010 and has been renewed every three years.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
