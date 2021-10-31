Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 10/28
37.75 SAR   +0.13%
Journal of Technology: Fall 2021

10/31/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Aramco Journal of Technology is published quarterly by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to provide the company's scientific and engineering communities a forum for the exchange of ideas through the presentation of technical information

aimed at advancing knowledge in the hydrocarbon industry.

Management

Amin Nasser

President & CEO, Saudi Aramco

Nabeel A. Al-Jama'

Senior Vice President, HR and Corporate Services

Fahad K. Al Dhubaib

General Manager, Public Affairs

Editorial Advisors

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter

Vice President, Technology Oversight and Coordination

Abdullah M. Al-Ghamdi

Vice President, Gas Operations

Abdul Hameed A. Al-Rushaid

Vice President, Drilling and Workover

Khalid M. Al-Abdulqader

Vice President, Unconventional Resources

Khaled A. Al Abdulgader

Chief Drilling Engineer

Omar S. Al-Husaini

General Manager, Drilling and Workover Operations

Jamil J. Al-Bagawi

Chief Engineer

Waleed A. Al Mulhim

Chief Petroleum Engineer

Ammar A. Al-Nahwi

Manager, Research and Development Center

Ashraf M. Al-Tahini

Manager, EXPEC ARC

Editor

William E. Bradshaw

william.bradshaw.1@aramco.com.sa

tel: +966-013-876-0498

Production Coordination

Richard E. Doughty

Corporate Publications, Aramco Americas

Design

Graphic Engine Design Studio

Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

No articles, including art and illustrations, in the Aramco Journal of Technology except those from copyrighted sources, may be reproduced or printed without the written permission of Saudi Aramco. Please submit requests for permission to reproduce items to the editor.

The Aramco Journal of Technology gratefully acknowledges the assistance, contribution and

cooperation of numerous operating organizations throughout the company.

ISSN 1319-2388

© Copyright 2021 Aramco Services Company, all rights reserved.

Contents

  1. 2 The Effect of High Power Laser on Organic-Rich Shales

Dr. Damian P. San-Roman-Alerigi, Dr. Sameeh I. Batarseh and Wisam J. Assiri

  1. 9 A Nano Method for a Big Challenge: Nanosilica-Based Sealing
    System for Water Shutoff

Dr. Ayman M. Al-Moshin, Dr. Jin Huang, Mohammed I. Alabdrabalnabi and

Mohamed H. Sherief

p. 17 First Worldwide Slim Coiled Tubing Logging Tractor

Deployment

Laurie S. Duthie, Hussain A. Al-Saiood, Abdulaziz A. Anizi and Dr. Norman B. Moore

p. 29 Unconventional Engineering toward Efficient Geosteering and

Well Placement - Logging-while-Drilling in an Oil-Based Mud Environment

Salaheldeen S. Almasmoom, Gagok I. Santoso, Naif M. Al-Rubaie, Javier O. Lagraba,

David B. Stonestreet, Omar A. Al-Faraj, Ali R. Al-Belowi and Jamal S. Alomoush

p. 45 A Resonance-Based through Tubing Cement Evaluation

Technology

Dr. Jie Li, Dr. Qinshan Yang, Jinsong Zhao, Marvin Rourke and Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache

p. 55 Sand Consolidation by Enzyme Mediated Calcium Carbonate

Precipitation

Manar M. AlAhmari, Dr. Mohammed A. Bataweel, Dr. Abdulmohsen A. AlHumam and

Dr. Abdullah A. AlMajed

p. 65 High-ResolutionMicro-Continuum Approach to Model Matrix

Fracture Interaction and Fluid Leakage

Xupeng He, Marwah M. AlSinan, Dr. Hyung T. Kwak and Dr. Hussein Hoteit

p. 74 Improve Oil Production from Tar Impacted Reservoirs Using In

Situ Steam Generation and Ionic Liquids

Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Hussain A. Aljeshi, Dr. Olalekan Alade and Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud

2

The Aramco Journal of Technology

Fall 2021

The Effect of High Power Laser on Organic-Rich Shales

Dr. Damian P. San-Roman-Alerigi, Dr. Sameeh I. Batarseh and Wisam J. Assiri

Abstract /

The objective of this work is to characterize the effect of a high power laser (HPL) on organic-rich

shales (ORS). The analysis combines machine learning with advanced characterizations to reveal

the geochemical and mechanical transformations induced by a HPL in source rocks. Lab results

showed that HPL improves permeability, increases porosity, modifies the mechanical structure of

the rock, and may positively affect the maturity of source rocks.

A HPL was used in the lab to perforate and heat different types of source rocks with varying or-

ganic content. The process was characterized in real time using near infrared (IR) spectroscopy and

mid-IR thermography. The pre- and post-characterization process draws on different tools to eval-

uate the chemical and structural transformations induced by the HPL processes. This step included

several spectroscopy techniques, e.g., Fourier transform IR (FTIR) spectroscopy and UV/VIS/near

IR, rock-eval pyrolysis, and differential thermal analysis (DTA). The analysis leverages on clustering

techniques to reveal the distinct effects of HPL on source rocks.

The spectroscopy and geochemical analyses revealed that that the HPL modifies the molecular

structure of the rock. Yet, the fundamental structure of the rock remains intact. The changes are

revealed by clustering analysis of the FTIR data before and after laser heating. The analysis show

the formation of clusters after the process, which correspond to the maturation of the organic content.

The success of the lab work proved that the HPL could enhance the properties of source rocks.

The effects include permeability improvement, enhanced porosity, and changes in the molecular

distribution of the organic content. The results of the analyses suggest that the laser can drive forward

the maturity of the source rock. This work also illustrates how machine learning and multiphysics

characterization can reveal the dynamics of the HPL processes and their effects. Ultimately, the

outcome of this study will contribute to the development of novel HPL applications.

Introduction

Organic-rich shales (ORS) are sedimentary rocks with low permeability, abundant kerogen, and occasionally contain bitumen and oil. This organic content may vary between 5 wt% to 65 wt%, distributed among reduced carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur1. Under high-pressure, high temperature, the kerogen pyrolyzes into hydrocarbons and traces of residual carbon. The pyrolysis can also be accelerated artificially by heating the kerogen to around 400 °C2.

Electromagnetic (EM) heating is of interest in subsurface applications because it is waterless, compact, controllable, and efficient3. These methods rely on radiative, conductive, and dielectric heating to warm up the rocks. The efficiency varies between 1.2 to two times the total energy input. Of great interest has been dielectric methods since microfrequency and radio frequency radiation can penetrate deeper into diverse rock formations4, 5.

The electromagnetically driven pyrolytic process is environmentally friendly; yet, the overall method may produce significant amounts of greenhouse gases depending on the nature of the energy source employed to power the EM heaters, and the type of heaters employed. For example, conductive radiative heating using Joule heaters may require up to 2 years of continuous operation, whereas microwave heating can attain similar results in half the time1, 5.

Several studies have demonstrated that dielectric heating using microfrequency and radio frequency waves could improve efficiency and lessen the environmental impact. Yu et al. (2020)6 examined the organic matter evolution as a function of temperature in oil shale retorting. Below 300 °C, the main products are water and gas, and the organic matter maturity ranges from immature to low mature. Between 300 °C and 475 °C, the process generates mainly oil and gas, with an optimal oil generation window spanning 400 °C to 440 °C. The rock's maturity evolved to the mature stage with high hydrocarbon generation potential in this temperature range. Above 475 °C and up to 520 °C, the rock yields a low amount of gas, and the rock's maturity advances to high mature or overmature.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
