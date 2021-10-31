The Aramco Journal of Technology is published quarterly by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to provide the company's scientific and engineering communities a forum for the exchange of ideas through the presentation of technical information
aimed at advancing knowledge in the hydrocarbon industry.
The Aramco Journal of Technology gratefully acknowledges the assistance, contribution and
cooperation of numerous operating organizations throughout the company.
2 The Effect of High Power Laser on Organic-Rich Shales
Dr. Damian P. San-Roman-Alerigi, Dr. Sameeh I. Batarseh and Wisam J. Assiri
9 A Nano Method for a Big Challenge: Nanosilica-Based Sealing
System for Water Shutoff
Dr. Ayman M. Al-Moshin, Dr. Jin Huang, Mohammed I. Alabdrabalnabi and
Mohamed H. Sherief
p.17 First Worldwide Slim Coiled Tubing Logging Tractor
Deployment
Laurie S. Duthie, Hussain A. Al-Saiood, Abdulaziz A. Anizi and Dr. Norman B. Moore
p.29 Unconventional Engineering toward Efficient Geosteering and
Well Placement - Logging-while-Drilling in an Oil-Based Mud Environment
Salaheldeen S. Almasmoom, Gagok I. Santoso, Naif M. Al-Rubaie, Javier O. Lagraba,
David B. Stonestreet, Omar A. Al-Faraj, Ali R. Al-Belowi and Jamal S. Alomoush
p.45 A Resonance-Based through Tubing Cement Evaluation
Technology
Dr. Jie Li, Dr. Qinshan Yang, Jinsong Zhao, Marvin Rourke and Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache
p.55 Sand Consolidation by Enzyme Mediated Calcium Carbonate
Precipitation
Manar M. AlAhmari, Dr. Mohammed A. Bataweel, Dr. Abdulmohsen A. AlHumam and
Dr. Abdullah A. AlMajed
p.65 High-ResolutionMicro-Continuum Approach to Model Matrix
Fracture Interaction and Fluid Leakage
Xupeng He, Marwah M. AlSinan, Dr. Hyung T. Kwak and Dr. Hussein Hoteit
p.74 Improve Oil Production from Tar Impacted Reservoirs Using In
Situ Steam Generation and Ionic Liquids
Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Hussain A. Aljeshi, Dr. Olalekan Alade and Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud
2
The Aramco Journal of Technology
Fall 2021
The Effect of High Power Laser on Organic-Rich Shales
Dr. Damian P. San-Roman-Alerigi, Dr. Sameeh I. Batarseh and Wisam J. Assiri
Abstract /
The objective of this work is to characterize the effect of a high power laser (HPL) on organic-rich
shales (ORS). The analysis combines machine learning with advanced characterizations to reveal
the geochemical and mechanical transformations induced by a HPL in source rocks. Lab results
showed that HPL improves permeability, increases porosity, modifies the mechanical structure of
the rock, and may positively affect the maturity of source rocks.
A HPL was used in the lab to perforate and heat different types of source rocks with varying or-
ganic content. The process was characterized in real time using near infrared (IR) spectroscopy and
mid-IR thermography. The pre- and post-characterization process draws on different tools to eval-
uate the chemical and structural transformations induced by the HPL processes. This step included
several spectroscopy techniques, e.g., Fourier transform IR (FTIR) spectroscopy and UV/VIS/near
IR, rock-eval pyrolysis, and differential thermal analysis (DTA). The analysis leverages on clustering
techniques to reveal the distinct effects of HPL on source rocks.
The spectroscopy and geochemical analyses revealed that that the HPL modifies the molecular
structure of the rock. Yet, the fundamental structure of the rock remains intact. The changes are
revealed by clustering analysis of the FTIR data before and after laser heating. The analysis show
the formation of clusters after the process, which correspond to the maturation of the organic content.
The success of the lab work proved that the HPL could enhance the properties of source rocks.
The effects include permeability improvement, enhanced porosity, and changes in the molecular
distribution of the organic content. The results of the analyses suggest that the laser can drive forward
the maturity of the source rock. This work also illustrates how machine learning and multiphysics
characterization can reveal the dynamics of the HPL processes and their effects. Ultimately, the
outcome of this study will contribute to the development of novel HPL applications.
Introduction
Organic-rich shales (ORS) are sedimentary rocks with low permeability, abundant kerogen, and occasionally contain bitumen and oil. This organic content may vary between 5 wt% to 65 wt%, distributed among reduced carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur1. Under high-pressure, high temperature, the kerogen pyrolyzes into hydrocarbons and traces of residual carbon. The pyrolysis can also be accelerated artificially by heating the kerogen to around 400 °C2.
Electromagnetic (EM) heating is of interest in subsurface applications because it is waterless, compact, controllable, and efficient3. These methods rely on radiative, conductive, and dielectric heating to warm up the rocks. The efficiency varies between 1.2 to two times the total energy input. Of great interest has been dielectric methods since microfrequency and radio frequency radiation can penetrate deeper into diverse rock formations4, 5.
The electromagnetically driven pyrolytic process is environmentally friendly; yet, the overall method may produce significant amounts of greenhouse gases depending on the nature of the energy source employed to power the EM heaters, and the type of heaters employed. For example, conductive radiative heating using Joule heaters may require up to 2 years of continuous operation, whereas microwave heating can attain similar results in half the time1, 5.
Several studies have demonstrated that dielectric heating using microfrequency and radio frequency waves could improve efficiency and lessen the environmental impact. Yu et al. (2020)6 examined the organic matter evolution as a function of temperature in oil shale retorting. Below 300 °C, the main products are water and gas, and the organic matter maturity ranges from immature to low mature. Between 300 °C and 475 °C, the process generates mainly oil and gas, with an optimal oil generation window spanning 400 °C to 440 °C. The rock's maturity evolved to the mature stage with high hydrocarbon generation potential in this temperature range. Above 475 °C and up to 520 °C, the rock yields a low amount of gas, and the rock's maturity advances to high mature or overmature.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
