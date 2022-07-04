Journal of Technology: Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list
2
2021
Granted Patents
Adsorbent Polymeric Structures for Separating Polar Liquids from non-Polar
The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022
Equalizing Hydrocarbon Reservoir Pressure
Producing Fibers Using Spinnerets
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,339
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,915
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Wisam Shaker and Faisal Al-Naseef
Seung-Hak Choi and Sarah N. Almahfoodh
Hydrocarbons
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,024
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Fahd I. Alghunaimi and Tawfik A. Saleh
Cement Slurries, Cured Cement and Methods of making and Use of These
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,788
Subterranean Well Torpedo System
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,810
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Ahmed
Y. Bukhamseen, Andrey V. Bakulin and
Michael Jervis
Systems and Methods for Tri-Axial NMR Testing
Determination of a Rock Testability Index for Formation Testing
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,066
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Mohd A. Ibrahim, Clovis S. Bonavides, Faisal N. Enezi and Majed F. Kanfar
Method to Use a Buoyant Body to Measure Two-Phase Flow in Horizontal Wells
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
B. Raghava Reddy
Methods for Gas Phase Oxidative Desulphurization of Hydrocarbons Using CuZnAl Catalysts Promoted with Group VIB Metal Oxides
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,801
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Omer R. Koseoglu, Yaming Jin, Zinfer
Ismagilov, Svetlana Yashnik, Anton
Salnikov, Mikhail Kerzhentsev and
Valentin Parmon
Process for the Production of Water and Solvent-Free Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubbers
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,980
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Matthias Soddemann, Werner Obrecht,
Franz-Josef Mersmann, Hanns-Ingolf Paul,
Paul Wagner, Rolf Feller, Thomas Koenig,
Jorg Kirchhoff and John Lovegrove
Fibrous Lost Circulation Material (LCM)
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,032
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Md Amanullah, Timothy E. Moellendick and Raed Alouhali
Date Palm Seed-Based Lost Circulation Material (LCM)
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,033
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,884,084
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Mustafa Hakimuddin
Environment Aware Cross-Layer
Communication Protocol in Underground
Oil Reservoirs
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,887,743
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Ian F. Akyildiz, Howard K. Schmidt, Shih-Chun Lin and Abdallah A. Al-Shehri
Drying Compressed Gas
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,888,815
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Abdulmajeed Alshaye
Inline Process to make Antifouling Agent Co-Catalyst for Ethylene Oligomerization
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,533
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Faisal M. Melibari, Hussain M. Yami,
Sohel K. Saikh, Zhonglin Zhang and Wei
Xu
Ultrapure Rubber and Method Thereof
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,671
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
David Thompson
Composition and Method of Manufacturing
of Whole Date Palm Seed Lost Circulation
Material (LCM)
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,067
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin and Robert J. Turner
Systems and Methods for Finding and Solving Wet Gas Venturi Meter Problems in Real-Time
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,480
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Muhammad Idris and Mohammed A. Al-Atwi
System and Method for Automated Inflow Control Device Design
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,407
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Obiomalotaoso L. Isichei
Identifying Geometrical Properties of Rock Structure through Digital Imaging
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,462
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Weishu Zhao
Maintaining a Solar Power Module
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,892,706
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
James C. Hassell Jr. and Luiz G. Do Val
Method for Enhancement of Mechanical Strength and CO
2 Storage in Cementitious Products
Md Amanullah
Enhancing Acid Fracture Conductivity
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,042
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Aslan Bulekbay and Ahmed M. Gomaa
Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having
Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of
Use
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,043
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang
Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having
Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of
Use
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,044
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang
Integrated Hydrotreating and Steam Pyrolysis Process Including Residual Bypass for Direct Processing of a Crude Oil
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,058
Grant Date: January 5, 2021
Raheel Shafi, Abdennour Bourane, Essam
Sayed, Ibrahim A. Abba and Abdul R.
Zafer Akhras
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,747
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Md Amanullah and Turki Alsubaie
Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles for Carbonate Reservoirs
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,750
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi
Foaming Mixtures and Methods of Use Thereof
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,752
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Mustafa Alkhowaildi, Zuhair Yousef and Sunil L. Kokal
High Severity Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Systems and Processes for Producing Olefins from Petroleum Feeds
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,768
Grant Date: January 12, 2021
Abdennour Bourane, Raed H. Abudawoud and Ibrahim Abba
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,743
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Issam T. Amr, Bandar Fadhel, Ali S. Al Hunaidy, Rami A. Bamagain, Haeng K. Lee and Solmoi Park
Integrated Process for Optimum Production of Paraxylene
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,755
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Qi Xu, Zhonglin Zhang and Raed H. Abudawoud
Additives for Oil and Gas Drilling and Production
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,910
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Ashok Santra and Matthew G. Hilfiger
Addition of Monovalent Salts for Improved Viscosity of Polymer Solutions Used in Oil Recovery Applications
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,914
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Saleh F. Hassan and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi
Targeting Enhanced Production through Deep Carbonate Stimulation: Stabilized
The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022
Determining Structural Tomographic
Additives to Minimize Viscosity Reduction
Properties of a Geologic Formation
for Guar/Borate System under High Pressure
Acid Emulsions Containing Insoluble Solid Materials with Desired Wetting Properties
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,915
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Amy J. Cairns, Ghaithan A. Al-Muntasheri, Mohammed Sayed, Liling Fu, Genggeng Qi and Emmanuel P. Giannelis
Integrated Process for Solvent Deasphalting and Gas Phase Oxidative Desulfurization of Residual Oil
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,923
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Omer R. Koseoglu
System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Conversion of Naphtha into Chemical Rich Reformate
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,926
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader
Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and Sami
Barnawi
Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Process
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,929
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Howard K. Schmidt, Jesus M. Felix Servin, Frode Hveding and Daniele Colombo
Wettability Determination of Rock Samples
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef
Wettability Determination of Rock Samples
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,543
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef
Embedded Dynamic Configuration Assignment for Unprotected Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,398
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Hassan S. Al-Yousef, Fouad M. Alkhabbaz,
Zakarya A. Al Saud and Soloman M.
Almadi
Method for Providing High Availability Services on One-Way Data Diode
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,957
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz
Fluid Catalytic Cracking of Petroleum Oil with Reduced Emissions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,972
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Saeed Al-Alloush and Othman Taha
Drilling Bottom-Hole Assembly for Loss Circulation Mitigation
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,289
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Khalifah M. Amri, Abdulrahman A. Al Essa and Shaohua Zhou
Tubing Hanger System
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,315
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Jinjiang Xiao
Extendable Perforation in Cased Hole Completion
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,332
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Hamoud A. Al-Anazi
Ayman M. Mohammad, Diki Andrian and Yaqoub Y. Al-Kalaf
Systems and Methods for Improved Centralization and Friction Reduction Using Casing Rods
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,117
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,414
Forming Mineral in Fractures in a
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Geological Formation
Abdulatif A. Al-Rushaid and Eid S.
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,339
Al-Harbi
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Zeolites, the Production Thereof, and their
Desmond Schipper, Katherine L. Hull and
Uses for Upgrading Heavy Oils
Mohammad H. Haque
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Muataz Al-Ghamdi
Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,118
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Md Amanullah
Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,119
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Md Amanullah
Methods for Reducing Condensation
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,136
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Mohammed A.
Bataweel, Mohamed A. Mahmoud and
Amjed M. Hassan
Compositions and Methods for Controlled Delivery of Acid
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,140
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Amy J. Cairns, Katherine L. Hull and Mohammed Sayed
Apparatus for Smart Material Analysis
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,447
Grant Date: January 19, 2021
Enrico Bovero
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,884
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Lianhui Ding, Manal Al-Eid, Essam
Al-Sayed, Kareemuddin Shaik and
Abdennour Bourane
Nano-Sized Zeolite Supported Catalysts and Methods for their Production
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,885
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Lianhui Ding, Essam Al-Sayed, Manal Al-Eid and Hanaa Habboubi
Sanitizing Wastewater
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,644
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Serhan Gercek
Catalytic Hydrodearylation of Heavy
Aromatic Stream Containing Dissolved
Hydrogen
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,685
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Omer R. Koseoglu, Robert P. Hodgkins, Bruce R. Beadle and Vinod Ramaseshan
Polychloroprene Compositions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,857
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Victor Nasreddine, Heiner Stange, Nicolas Sary, Martin Schneider and Kay Varnhorn
Functionalized Nanosilica as Shale Inhibitor in Water-Based Fluids
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,953
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Determining Wellbore Leak Crossflow Rate between Formations in an Injection Well
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,344
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Nasser M. Al-Hajri and Mohammed D. Al-Ajmi
Method and Device for Obtaining Measurements of Downhole Properties in a Subterranean Well
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,351
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Max Deffenbaugh, Gregory D. Ham,
Jose O. Alvarez, Gregory Bernero, Sunder
Ramachandran, Miguel Gonzalez,
Sebastian Csutak, Christopher Powell and
Huseyin Seren
Method and Apparatus for Sub-Terrain Chlorine Ion Detection in the Near Wellbore Region in an Open Hole Well
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,353
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi and
Ilies Mostefai
Apparatus, System and Method for Increasing Friction between a Cable and Surrounding Soil
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,614
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Thibault Villette, Waheed Alrafaei and Iqbal Hussain
Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz
The Aramco Journal of Technology
Summer 2022
Sensor Device for Distance Offset Measurements
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,776
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Brian J. Parrott, Sahejad Patel, Fadl Abdellatif, Pablo C. Zanini, Ayman M. Amer, Ali H. Outa and Abdullah F. Arab
Tri-Axial Centrifuge Apparatus with Electrical Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, and X-ray Instrument
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,945
Grant Date: January 26, 2021
Mustafa Hakimuddin
Removable Trap Stations for Hydrocarbon Flow Lines
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Alwaleed A. Al-Gouhi, Mayadah M.
Alhashem, Ibrahim S. Al Dossari and
Xiaolong D. Cai
Methods of Making Spray-Dried Metathesis Catalysts and Uses Thereof
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Faisal H. Alshafei, Munir D. Khokhar,
Sohel K. Shaikh, Mohammed R. Alalouni
and Gopal Juttu
Synthesis of Transition-Metal Adamantane Salts and Oxide Nanocomposites, and Systems and Methods Including the Salts or the Nanocomposites
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,028
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C.
Greenwell, Andrew Whiting, John A. Hall
and Gasan Alabedi
Adamantane-Intercalated Layered Double Hydroxide
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,859
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C.
Greenwell, Gasan S. Alabedi, John A. Hall,
Abdullah A. Al-Shahrani and Andrew
Whiting
Two-Component Lost Circulation Pill for Seepage to Moderate Loss Control
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,082
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Jothibasu Ramasamy and Md Amanullah
Methods and Compositions for Diversion during Enhanced Oil Recovery
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,087
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Ahmad N. Rizq and Badr H. Zahrani
Devices and Methods for Placement of Loss Control Slurry
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,425
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie
Thru-Tubing Retrievable Subsurface Completion System
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,442
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Muhammad Arsalan and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi
Methods for Fracturing a Formation Containing Hydrocarbons Using an Enabler that Heats in Response to Electromagnetic Radiation
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,456
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Sameeh I. Batarseh and Haitham A. Othman
Acid Fracturing Treatments in Hydrocarbon- Bearing Formations in Close Proximity to Wet Zones
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,457
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Moataz M. Alharbi
Disconnectable Fluid Coupling
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,759
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Abdulrahman H. Al Ghanmi
Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Cleaning
and Temperature Control Apparatus and
Method
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,914
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi
Multiphase Flow Metering System for Horizontal Well Compartments
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,007
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin,
Robert J. Turner and Moataz O.
Abu-AlSaud
Nano-Indentation Tests to Characterize Hydraulic Fractures
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,056
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Katherine L. Hull and Younane N.
Abousleiman
Dynamically Determining a Rock
Wettability Alteration
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,063
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Ahmed Gmira and Mohammed Algeer
Thermography Image Processing with Neural Networks to Identify Corrosion under Insulation (CUI)
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,068
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Ayman M. Amer, Ali Al Shehri,
Brian J. Parrott and Mohammed Sarraj
Measuring Total Organic Content of Source Rock
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,142
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Sebastian R.G. Henderson
System and Method for Aligning a Laser Scanning Device for Measurement of a Volume of a Container
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,263
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Hassane Trigui, Ali H. Outa, Sahejad Patel and Fadl Abdellatif
Evaluating Processing Imprint on Seismic Signals
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,307
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Andrey V. Bakulin, Robert Smith and Abdullah Alramadhan
Containment Design to Handle Low Temperature Systems
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,910,122
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi and Omar S. Al-Mutairi
Extending Public WiFi Hotspot to Private Enterprise Network
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,911,411
Grant Date: February 2, 2021
Abdullah A. Aldossary and Ahmad A. Alharbi
Cardo-TypeCo-Polyimide Membranes for Sour Gas Feed Separations from Natural Gas
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,036
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Garba O. Yahaya, Ilham Mokhtari and Ahmad A. Bahamdan
Simultaneous Cement Enhancement and Carbon Dioxide Utilization by Mounting a Carbon Dioxide Capture System Onboard a Concrete Mixer Vehicle
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,179
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Bandar Fadhel, Ahmad D. Hammad, Issam T. Amr and Rami A. Bamagain
Cement-Based Direct Ink for 3D Printing of Complex Architected Structures
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,683
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Muhammad M. Rahman, Seyed M. Sajadi, Ashok Kumar, Peter J. Boul, Carl Thaemlitz and Pulickel M. Ajayan
Methods for Forming Ethylbenzene from Polystyrene
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,694
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Nouf M. Al-Jabri and Kuo-Wei Huang
Methods for Producing Seawater-Based, High Temperature Viscoelastic Surfactant Fluids with Low Scaling Tendency
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,889
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Leiming Li, Feng Liang and Tao Chen
Integrated Process for Mesophase Pitch and Petrochemical Production
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,901
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Remi Mahfouz, Ola Ali, Isidoro M. Osorio, Wei Xu, Xinglong Dong and Yu Han
System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking and Fluid Catalytic Cracking
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,908
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader
Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and
Sami Barnawi
The Aramco Journal of Technology
Summer 2022
Treatment of Casing-Casing Annulus Leaks Using Thermally Sensitive Sealants
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,134
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Atallah N. Harbi
Dual Injection for Hydrocarbon Reservoir Management
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,150
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Amar Jaber M. Alshehri
Methods and Systems for Hydrocarbon Resources Exploration Assessment
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,158
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Hussain M. Otaibi, Fahad N. Najrani and Marcin Folwarczny
Detecting Saturation Levels of a Sample Core Using Electromagnetic Waves
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,688
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad A. Karimi and Atif Shamim
Continuous Seismic Reservoir Monitoring Using a Common Focus Point Method
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,853
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Mustafa Al-Ali, Hongwei Liu and Philippe Nivlet
Residual Refraction Statics Calculation for Automated Near Surface Analysis
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,854
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Daniele Colombo and Federico Miorelli
System and Method for Secure Billing for IMS-Based VoIP Networks
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,917,442
Grant Date: February 9, 2021
Kashif Khawaja and Hulaiyel Khaldi
Field Filtration Assembly for Injection Water Quality Assessment and Monitoring
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,918,997
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Enow A. Kima and Qassem Al-Momatin
Fluorinated Polytriazole Membrane Materials for Gas Separation Technology
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,002
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Husnul Maab and Eyad A. Qasem
Systems and Methods for Steam Ring Heating for Bearing Removal from Shaft
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,135
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Synthesis of Sodium Formate and Drilling Fluid Comprising the Same
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,833
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Vikrant B. Wagle, Zainab A. Alsaihati, Ali M. Al-Safran, Nasser Alalhareth and Abdulaziz Alhelal
Vulcanizable Compositions Based on Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber, Method for Producing Same, and Use Thereof
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,036
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Susanna Lieber, Ulrich Frenzel and Karola Schneiders
Polymer Gel with Nanocomposite Crosslinker
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,063
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Ayman M. Almohsin, Mohammed A.
Bataweel, Faheem Ahmed and Edreese
Alsharaeh
Methods of Reducing Lost Circulation in a Wellbore Using Saudi Arabian Volcanic Ash
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,121
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Khawlah A. Alanqari and Abdullah S. Al-Yami
Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,128
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi
Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,129
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi
Hydrocracking Process and System Including Separation of Heavy Poly Nuclear Aromatics from Recycle by Ionic Liquids and Solid Adsorbents
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,157
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Omer R. Koseoglu
Supercritical Water Process to Produce Bottom Free Hydrocarbons
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,158
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Ki-Hyouk Choi, Bader Alotaibi and Mohammad Garhoush
Vibration-Induced Installation of Wellbore Casing
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,517
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Victor C. Costa de Oliveira, Dean S. Porter and Khaled K. Abouelnaaj
Self-Contained Well Intervention System and Method
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,521
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Robert J. Turner and Brett W. Bouldin
Method and Apparatus for Rig-Less Deployment of Electric Submersible Pump Systems
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,548
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Rafael A. Lastra Melo, Mohannad
Abdelaziz and Jinjiang Xiao
Creating Fractures in a Formation Using Electromagnetic Signals
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,549
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Haitham A. Othman and Sameeh I. Batarseh
Stimulating U-Shape Wellbores
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,554
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Khalid M. Alruwaili and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi
Using Radio Waves to Fracture Rocks in a Hydrocarbon Reservoir
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,556
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Jinhong Chen, Daniel T. Georgi and Stacey M. Althaus
Inverted Y-Tool for Downhole Gas Separation
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,559
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Amr M. Zahran
Acoustic Testing of Core Samples
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,574
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Yunlai Yang and Maher I. Almarhoon
Determining Sand Dune Velocity Variations
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,585
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Daniele Colombo, Gary W. McNeice,
Diego Rovetta, Ersan Turkoglu and
Ernesto S. Curiel
Systems and Methods for Logging while Treating
Rakan S. Al-Zahrani
Dual Catalyst Processes and Systems for Propylene Production
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,822
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Munir D. Khokhar, Faisal H. Alshafei, Noor A. Sulais, Sohel K. Shaikh and Raed H. Abudawoud
Membrane-Based Process for Butanols Production from Mixed Butenes
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,825
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Casing Friction Reduction Methods and Tool
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,502
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Abdulaziz S. Al-Qasim, Mohammed K.
Al-Arfaj, Mohammad S. Al-Badran and
Sunil L. Kokal
Tool Positioning Devices for Oil and Gas Applications
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,511
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Clovis S. Bonavides and Vladislav Torlov
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,586
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Alberto F. Marsala
Measuring the Wettability of Porous Media Based on the Temperature Sensitivity of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Relaxation Time
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,270
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Hyung T. Kwak and Ahmad M. Al-Harbi
Decontaminating Rock Samples by Thermovaporization
The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022
Point-of-SaleOctane/Cetane-on-Demand
Production of Upgraded Petroleum by
Systems for Automotive Engines
Supercritical Water
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,307
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Sedat Inan
Determining First-Break Points in Seismic Data
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,472
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Jewoo Yoo and Roald van Borselen
Systems and Methods to Harvest Energy and Determine Water Holdup Using the Magnetohydrodynamic Principle
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,923,998
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Frode Hveding and Muhammad Arsalan
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,994
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Esam Z. Hamad, Husain A. Baaqel and Amer A. Amer
Catalyst for Converting Heavy Reformate to Produce BTX Compounds
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,059
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Veera Venkata R. Tammana, Raed H.
Abudawoud, Avelino Corma Canos,
M. Teresa Portilla Ovejero, M. Cristina
Martinez Sanchez and Ibrahim M.
Al-Zahrani
Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,312
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Ki-Hyouk Choi, Joo-Hyeong Lee,
Mohammad S. Garhoush and
Ali H. Alshareef
Supercritical Water Process Integrated with Visbreaker
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,313
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Ki-Hyouk Choi, Mazin M. Fathi, Mohnnad H. Alabsi and Vinod Ramaseshan
Lubricity Additive for Transportation Fuels
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,318
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Omer R. Koseoglu and Robert P. Hodgkins
Root Cause Analysis for Unified Communications Performance Issues
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,924,328
Grant Date: February 16, 2021
Baher Y. Al Ramady, Zahrah Almousa and Mawada M. Felemban
Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,192
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines
Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,193
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines
Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,194
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines
Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,195
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines
Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,196
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines
Fabricating Calcite Nanofluidic Channels
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,227
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Dong K. Cha, Mohammed B. Alotaibi, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,281
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie
Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,282
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie
Invert Emulsion Drilling Fluids with Fatty Acid and Fatty Amine Rheology Modifiers
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,284
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Vikrant B. Wagle, Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Khawlah Alanqari and Sara Alkhalaf
Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,285
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Md Amanullah
Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,286
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Md Amanullah
Chemical Imbibition by Gels Containing Surfactants for Fractured Carbonate Reservoirs
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,290
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Ming Han, Jinxun Wang, Dongqing Cao, Abdullah Al-Boqmi and Amar J. Alshehri
Compositions for Treating a Subterranean Formation with a Foamed System and Corresponding Methods
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,291
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Ali A. Al-Taq and Zuhair A. Al-Yousif
Delayed Coking Plant Combined Heating and Power Generation
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,305
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Mahmoud B. Noureldin and
Hani M. Al Saed
Conserving Fresh Wash Water Usage in Desalting Crude Oil
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,309
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Downhole Mobility Module for Logging and Intervention of Extended Reach Wells
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,610
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Abubaker Saeed, Mohannad Abdelaziz,
Shazad Sadick, Jeff Shasho, Jason Herman,
John Wilson and Michael Maksymuk
Delivering Materials Downhole Using Tools with Moveable Arms
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,618
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Hussain Albahrani, Mohammad Aljubran and Timothy E. Moellendick
Operating a Subsurface Safety Valve Using a Downhole Pump
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,643
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Chidirim E. Ejim and Brian A. Roth
Recovering Hydrocarbons in Multilayer Reservoirs with Coiled Tubing
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,654
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Soha O. El-Hayek and Essam M. Alyan
Multiphase Flow Meter with Tuning Fork
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,673
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Frode Hveding and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi
Separating a Fuel On-Board a Vehicle
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,799
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Esam Z. Hamad and Ahmad A. Khan
Characterization of Crude Oil and its Fractions by Fluorescence Spectroscopy Analysis
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,375
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Adnan Al-Hajji and Omer R. Koseoglu
Identifying Potential Hydrocarbon Traps
in a Subterranean Region Using Recursive
Anisotropic Erosion of Seismic Data
Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,533
Grant Date: February 23, 2021
Xu Ji and Yuxiang Wang
Vilas S. Koleshwar and Saif F. Albluwi
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.