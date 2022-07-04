Journal of Technology: Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list 07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2 2021 Granted Patents Adsorbent Polymeric Structures for Separating Polar Liquids from non-Polar The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022 Equalizing Hydrocarbon Reservoir Pressure Producing Fibers Using Spinnerets Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,339 Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,915 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Wisam Shaker and Faisal Al-Naseef Seung-Hak Choi and Sarah N. Almahfoodh Hydrocarbons Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,024 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Fahd I. Alghunaimi and Tawfik A. Saleh Cement Slurries, Cured Cement and Methods of making and Use of These Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,788 Subterranean Well Torpedo System Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,810 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Andrey V. Bakulin and Michael Jervis Systems and Methods for Tri-Axial NMR Testing Determination of a Rock Testability Index for Formation Testing Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,066 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Mohd A. Ibrahim, Clovis S. Bonavides, Faisal N. Enezi and Majed F. Kanfar Method to Use a Buoyant Body to Measure Two-Phase Flow in Horizontal Wells Grant Date: January 5, 2021 B. Raghava Reddy Methods for Gas Phase Oxidative Desulphurization of Hydrocarbons Using CuZnAl Catalysts Promoted with Group VIB Metal Oxides Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,801 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Omer R. Koseoglu, Yaming Jin, Zinfer Ismagilov, Svetlana Yashnik, Anton Salnikov, Mikhail Kerzhentsev and Valentin Parmon Process for the Production of Water and Solvent-Free Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubbers Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,980 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Matthias Soddemann, Werner Obrecht, Franz-Josef Mersmann, Hanns-Ingolf Paul, Paul Wagner, Rolf Feller, Thomas Koenig, Jorg Kirchhoff and John Lovegrove Fibrous Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,032 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Md Amanullah, Timothy E. Moellendick and Raed Alouhali Date Palm Seed-Based Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,033 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,884,084 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Mustafa Hakimuddin Environment Aware Cross-Layer Communication Protocol in Underground Oil Reservoirs Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,887,743 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Ian F. Akyildiz, Howard K. Schmidt, Shih-Chun Lin and Abdallah A. Al-Shehri Drying Compressed Gas Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,888,815 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Abdulmajeed Alshaye Inline Process to make Antifouling Agent Co-Catalyst for Ethylene Oligomerization Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,533 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Faisal M. Melibari, Hussain M. Yami, Sohel K. Saikh, Zhonglin Zhang and Wei Xu Ultrapure Rubber and Method Thereof Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,671 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 David Thompson Composition and Method of Manufacturing of Whole Date Palm Seed Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,067 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin and Robert J. Turner Systems and Methods for Finding and Solving Wet Gas Venturi Meter Problems in Real-Time Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,480 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Muhammad Idris and Mohammed A. Al-Atwi System and Method for Automated Inflow Control Device Design Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,407 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Obiomalotaoso L. Isichei Identifying Geometrical Properties of Rock Structure through Digital Imaging Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,462 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Weishu Zhao Maintaining a Solar Power Module Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,892,706 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 James C. Hassell Jr. and Luiz G. Do Val Method for Enhancement of Mechanical Strength and CO2 Storage in Cementitious Products Md Amanullah Enhancing Acid Fracture Conductivity Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,042 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Aslan Bulekbay and Ahmed M. Gomaa Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of Use Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,043 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of Use Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,044 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang Integrated Hydrotreating and Steam Pyrolysis Process Including Residual Bypass for Direct Processing of a Crude Oil Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,058 Grant Date: January 5, 2021 Raheel Shafi, Abdennour Bourane, Essam Sayed, Ibrahim A. Abba and Abdul R. Zafer Akhras Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,747 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Md Amanullah and Turki Alsubaie Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles for Carbonate Reservoirs Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,750 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi Foaming Mixtures and Methods of Use Thereof Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,752 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Mustafa Alkhowaildi, Zuhair Yousef and Sunil L. Kokal High Severity Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Systems and Processes for Producing Olefins from Petroleum Feeds Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,768 Grant Date: January 12, 2021 Abdennour Bourane, Raed H. Abudawoud and Ibrahim Abba Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,743 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Issam T. Amr, Bandar Fadhel, Ali S. Al Hunaidy, Rami A. Bamagain, Haeng K. Lee and Solmoi Park Integrated Process for Optimum Production of Paraxylene Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,755 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Qi Xu, Zhonglin Zhang and Raed H. Abudawoud Additives for Oil and Gas Drilling and Production Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,910 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Ashok Santra and Matthew G. Hilfiger Addition of Monovalent Salts for Improved Viscosity of Polymer Solutions Used in Oil Recovery Applications Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,914 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Saleh F. Hassan and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi 3 Targeting Enhanced Production through Deep Carbonate Stimulation: Stabilized The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022 Determining Structural Tomographic Additives to Minimize Viscosity Reduction Properties of a Geologic Formation for Guar/Borate System under High Pressure Acid Emulsions Containing Insoluble Solid Materials with Desired Wetting Properties Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,915 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Amy J. Cairns, Ghaithan A. Al-Muntasheri, Mohammed Sayed, Liling Fu, Genggeng Qi and Emmanuel P. Giannelis Integrated Process for Solvent Deasphalting and Gas Phase Oxidative Desulfurization of Residual Oil Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,923 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Omer R. Koseoglu System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Conversion of Naphtha into Chemical Rich Reformate Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,926 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and Sami Barnawi Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Process Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,929 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Howard K. Schmidt, Jesus M. Felix Servin, Frode Hveding and Daniele Colombo Wettability Determination of Rock Samples Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef Wettability Determination of Rock Samples Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,543 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef Embedded Dynamic Configuration Assignment for Unprotected Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,398 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Hassan S. Al-Yousef, Fouad M. Alkhabbaz, Zakarya A. Al Saud and Soloman M. Almadi Method for Providing High Availability Services on One-Way Data Diode Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,957 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz Fluid Catalytic Cracking of Petroleum Oil with Reduced Emissions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,972 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Saeed Al-Alloush and Othman Taha Drilling Bottom-Hole Assembly for Loss Circulation Mitigation Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,289 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Khalifah M. Amri, Abdulrahman A. Al Essa and Shaohua Zhou Tubing Hanger System Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,315 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Jinjiang Xiao Extendable Perforation in Cased Hole Completion Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,332 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Hamoud A. Al-Anazi Ayman M. Mohammad, Diki Andrian and Yaqoub Y. Al-Kalaf Systems and Methods for Improved Centralization and Friction Reduction Using Casing Rods Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,117 Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,414 Forming Mineral in Fractures in a Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Geological Formation Abdulatif A. Al-Rushaid and Eid S. Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,339 Al-Harbi Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Zeolites, the Production Thereof, and their Desmond Schipper, Katherine L. Hull and Uses for Upgrading Heavy Oils Mohammad H. Haque Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Muataz Al-Ghamdi Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,118 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Md Amanullah Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,119 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Md Amanullah Methods for Reducing Condensation Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,136 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Mohammed A. Bataweel, Mohamed A. Mahmoud and Amjed M. Hassan Compositions and Methods for Controlled Delivery of Acid Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,140 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Amy J. Cairns, Katherine L. Hull and Mohammed Sayed Apparatus for Smart Material Analysis Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,447 Grant Date: January 19, 2021 Enrico Bovero Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,884 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Lianhui Ding, Manal Al-Eid, Essam Al-Sayed, Kareemuddin Shaik and Abdennour Bourane Nano-Sized Zeolite Supported Catalysts and Methods for their Production Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,885 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Lianhui Ding, Essam Al-Sayed, Manal Al-Eid and Hanaa Habboubi Sanitizing Wastewater Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,644 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Serhan Gercek Catalytic Hydrodearylation of Heavy Aromatic Stream Containing Dissolved Hydrogen Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,685 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Omer R. Koseoglu, Robert P. Hodgkins, Bruce R. Beadle and Vinod Ramaseshan Polychloroprene Compositions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,857 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Victor Nasreddine, Heiner Stange, Nicolas Sary, Martin Schneider and Kay Varnhorn Functionalized Nanosilica as Shale Inhibitor in Water-Based Fluids Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,953 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Determining Wellbore Leak Crossflow Rate between Formations in an Injection Well Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,344 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Nasser M. Al-Hajri and Mohammed D. Al-Ajmi Method and Device for Obtaining Measurements of Downhole Properties in a Subterranean Well Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,351 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Max Deffenbaugh, Gregory D. Ham, Jose O. Alvarez, Gregory Bernero, Sunder Ramachandran, Miguel Gonzalez, Sebastian Csutak, Christopher Powell and Huseyin Seren Method and Apparatus for Sub-Terrain Chlorine Ion Detection in the Near Wellbore Region in an Open Hole Well Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,353 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi and Ilies Mostefai Apparatus, System and Method for Increasing Friction between a Cable and Surrounding Soil Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,614 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Thibault Villette, Waheed Alrafaei and Iqbal Hussain Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz 4 The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022 Sensor Device for Distance Offset Measurements Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,776 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Brian J. Parrott, Sahejad Patel, Fadl Abdellatif, Pablo C. Zanini, Ayman M. Amer, Ali H. Outa and Abdullah F. Arab Tri-Axial Centrifuge Apparatus with Electrical Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, and X-ray Instrument Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,945 Grant Date: January 26, 2021 Mustafa Hakimuddin Removable Trap Stations for Hydrocarbon Flow Lines Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Alwaleed A. Al-Gouhi, Mayadah M. Alhashem, Ibrahim S. Al Dossari and Xiaolong D. Cai Methods of Making Spray-Dried Metathesis Catalysts and Uses Thereof Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Faisal H. Alshafei, Munir D. Khokhar, Sohel K. Shaikh, Mohammed R. Alalouni and Gopal Juttu Synthesis of Transition-Metal Adamantane Salts and Oxide Nanocomposites, and Systems and Methods Including the Salts or the Nanocomposites Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,028 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C. Greenwell, Andrew Whiting, John A. Hall and Gasan Alabedi Adamantane-Intercalated Layered Double Hydroxide Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,859 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C. Greenwell, Gasan S. Alabedi, John A. Hall, Abdullah A. Al-Shahrani and Andrew Whiting Two-Component Lost Circulation Pill for Seepage to Moderate Loss Control Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,082 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Jothibasu Ramasamy and Md Amanullah Methods and Compositions for Diversion during Enhanced Oil Recovery Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,087 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Ahmad N. Rizq and Badr H. Zahrani Devices and Methods for Placement of Loss Control Slurry Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,425 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie Thru-Tubing Retrievable Subsurface Completion System Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,442 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Muhammad Arsalan and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi Methods for Fracturing a Formation Containing Hydrocarbons Using an Enabler that Heats in Response to Electromagnetic Radiation Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,456 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Sameeh I. Batarseh and Haitham A. Othman Acid Fracturing Treatments in Hydrocarbon- Bearing Formations in Close Proximity to Wet Zones Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,457 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Moataz M. Alharbi Disconnectable Fluid Coupling Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,759 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Abdulrahman H. Al Ghanmi Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Cleaning and Temperature Control Apparatus and Method Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,914 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi Multiphase Flow Metering System for Horizontal Well Compartments Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,007 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner and Moataz O. Abu-AlSaud Nano-Indentation Tests to Characterize Hydraulic Fractures Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,056 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Katherine L. Hull and Younane N. Abousleiman Dynamically Determining a Rock Wettability Alteration Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,063 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Ahmed Gmira and Mohammed Algeer Thermography Image Processing with Neural Networks to Identify Corrosion under Insulation (CUI) Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,068 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Ayman M. Amer, Ali Al Shehri, Brian J. Parrott and Mohammed Sarraj Measuring Total Organic Content of Source Rock Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,142 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Sebastian R.G. Henderson System and Method for Aligning a Laser Scanning Device for Measurement of a Volume of a Container Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,263 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Hassane Trigui, Ali H. Outa, Sahejad Patel and Fadl Abdellatif Evaluating Processing Imprint on Seismic Signals Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,307 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Andrey V. Bakulin, Robert Smith and Abdullah Alramadhan Containment Design to Handle Low Temperature Systems Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,910,122 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi and Omar S. Al-Mutairi Extending Public WiFi Hotspot to Private Enterprise Network Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,911,411 Grant Date: February 2, 2021 Abdullah A. Aldossary and Ahmad A. Alharbi Cardo-TypeCo-Polyimide Membranes for Sour Gas Feed Separations from Natural Gas Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,036 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Garba O. Yahaya, Ilham Mokhtari and Ahmad A. Bahamdan Simultaneous Cement Enhancement and Carbon Dioxide Utilization by Mounting a Carbon Dioxide Capture System Onboard a Concrete Mixer Vehicle Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,179 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Bandar Fadhel, Ahmad D. Hammad, Issam T. Amr and Rami A. Bamagain Cement-Based Direct Ink for 3D Printing of Complex Architected Structures Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,683 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Muhammad M. Rahman, Seyed M. Sajadi, Ashok Kumar, Peter J. Boul, Carl Thaemlitz and Pulickel M. Ajayan Methods for Forming Ethylbenzene from Polystyrene Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,694 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Nouf M. Al-Jabri and Kuo-Wei Huang Methods for Producing Seawater-Based, High Temperature Viscoelastic Surfactant Fluids with Low Scaling Tendency Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,889 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Leiming Li, Feng Liang and Tao Chen Integrated Process for Mesophase Pitch and Petrochemical Production Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,901 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Remi Mahfouz, Ola Ali, Isidoro M. Osorio, Wei Xu, Xinglong Dong and Yu Han System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking and Fluid Catalytic Cracking Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,908 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and Sami Barnawi 5 The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022 Treatment of Casing-Casing Annulus Leaks Using Thermally Sensitive Sealants Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,134 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Atallah N. Harbi Dual Injection for Hydrocarbon Reservoir Management Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,150 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Amar Jaber M. Alshehri Methods and Systems for Hydrocarbon Resources Exploration Assessment Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,158 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Hussain M. Otaibi, Fahad N. Najrani and Marcin Folwarczny Detecting Saturation Levels of a Sample Core Using Electromagnetic Waves Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,688 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad A. Karimi and Atif Shamim Continuous Seismic Reservoir Monitoring Using a Common Focus Point Method Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,853 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Mustafa Al-Ali, Hongwei Liu and Philippe Nivlet Residual Refraction Statics Calculation for Automated Near Surface Analysis Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,854 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Daniele Colombo and Federico Miorelli System and Method for Secure Billing for IMS-Based VoIP Networks Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,917,442 Grant Date: February 9, 2021 Kashif Khawaja and Hulaiyel Khaldi Field Filtration Assembly for Injection Water Quality Assessment and Monitoring Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,918,997 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Enow A. Kima and Qassem Al-Momatin Fluorinated Polytriazole Membrane Materials for Gas Separation Technology Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,002 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Husnul Maab and Eyad A. Qasem Systems and Methods for Steam Ring Heating for Bearing Removal from Shaft Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,135 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Synthesis of Sodium Formate and Drilling Fluid Comprising the Same Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,833 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Vikrant B. Wagle, Zainab A. Alsaihati, Ali M. Al-Safran, Nasser Alalhareth and Abdulaziz Alhelal Vulcanizable Compositions Based on Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber, Method for Producing Same, and Use Thereof Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,036 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Susanna Lieber, Ulrich Frenzel and Karola Schneiders Polymer Gel with Nanocomposite Crosslinker Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,063 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Ayman M. Almohsin, Mohammed A. Bataweel, Faheem Ahmed and Edreese Alsharaeh Methods of Reducing Lost Circulation in a Wellbore Using Saudi Arabian Volcanic Ash Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,121 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Khawlah A. Alanqari and Abdullah S. Al-Yami Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,128 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,129 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi Hydrocracking Process and System Including Separation of Heavy Poly Nuclear Aromatics from Recycle by Ionic Liquids and Solid Adsorbents Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,157 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Omer R. Koseoglu Supercritical Water Process to Produce Bottom Free Hydrocarbons Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,158 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Ki-Hyouk Choi, Bader Alotaibi and Mohammad Garhoush Vibration-Induced Installation of Wellbore Casing Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,517 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Victor C. Costa de Oliveira, Dean S. Porter and Khaled K. Abouelnaaj Self-Contained Well Intervention System and Method Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,521 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Robert J. Turner and Brett W. Bouldin Method and Apparatus for Rig-Less Deployment of Electric Submersible Pump Systems Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,548 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Rafael A. Lastra Melo, Mohannad Abdelaziz and Jinjiang Xiao Creating Fractures in a Formation Using Electromagnetic Signals Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,549 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Haitham A. Othman and Sameeh I. Batarseh Stimulating U-Shape Wellbores Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,554 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Khalid M. Alruwaili and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi Using Radio Waves to Fracture Rocks in a Hydrocarbon Reservoir Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,556 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Jinhong Chen, Daniel T. Georgi and Stacey M. Althaus Inverted Y-Tool for Downhole Gas Separation Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,559 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Amr M. Zahran Acoustic Testing of Core Samples Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,574 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Yunlai Yang and Maher I. Almarhoon Determining Sand Dune Velocity Variations Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,585 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Daniele Colombo, Gary W. McNeice, Diego Rovetta, Ersan Turkoglu and Ernesto S. Curiel Systems and Methods for Logging while Treating Rakan S. Al-Zahrani Dual Catalyst Processes and Systems for Propylene Production Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,822 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Munir D. Khokhar, Faisal H. Alshafei, Noor A. Sulais, Sohel K. Shaikh and Raed H. Abudawoud Membrane-Based Process for Butanols Production from Mixed Butenes Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,825 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Casing Friction Reduction Methods and Tool Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,502 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Abdulaziz S. Al-Qasim, Mohammed K. Al-Arfaj, Mohammad S. Al-Badran and Sunil L. Kokal Tool Positioning Devices for Oil and Gas Applications Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,511 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Clovis S. Bonavides and Vladislav Torlov Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,586 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Alberto F. Marsala Measuring the Wettability of Porous Media Based on the Temperature Sensitivity of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Relaxation Time Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,270 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Hyung T. Kwak and Ahmad M. Al-Harbi Faisal M. Althenayan 6 Decontaminating Rock Samples by Thermovaporization The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022 Point-of-SaleOctane/Cetane-on-Demand Production of Upgraded Petroleum by Systems for Automotive Engines Supercritical Water Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,307 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Sedat Inan Determining First-Break Points in Seismic Data Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,472 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Jewoo Yoo and Roald van Borselen Systems and Methods to Harvest Energy and Determine Water Holdup Using the Magnetohydrodynamic Principle Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,923,998 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Frode Hveding and Muhammad Arsalan Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,994 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Esam Z. Hamad, Husain A. Baaqel and Amer A. Amer Catalyst for Converting Heavy Reformate to Produce BTX Compounds Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,059 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Veera Venkata R. Tammana, Raed H. Abudawoud, Avelino Corma Canos, M. Teresa Portilla Ovejero, M. Cristina Martinez Sanchez and Ibrahim M. Al-Zahrani Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,312 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Ki-Hyouk Choi, Joo-Hyeong Lee, Mohammad S. Garhoush and Ali H. Alshareef Supercritical Water Process Integrated with Visbreaker Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,313 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Ki-Hyouk Choi, Mazin M. Fathi, Mohnnad H. Alabsi and Vinod Ramaseshan Lubricity Additive for Transportation Fuels Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,318 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Omer R. Koseoglu and Robert P. Hodgkins Root Cause Analysis for Unified Communications Performance Issues Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,924,328 Grant Date: February 16, 2021 Baher Y. Al Ramady, Zahrah Almousa and Mawada M. Felemban Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,192 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,193 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,194 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,195 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,196 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines Fabricating Calcite Nanofluidic Channels Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,227 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Dong K. Cha, Mohammed B. Alotaibi, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,281 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,282 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie Invert Emulsion Drilling Fluids with Fatty Acid and Fatty Amine Rheology Modifiers Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,284 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Vikrant B. Wagle, Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Khawlah Alanqari and Sara Alkhalaf Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,285 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Md Amanullah Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,286 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Md Amanullah Chemical Imbibition by Gels Containing Surfactants for Fractured Carbonate Reservoirs Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,290 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Ming Han, Jinxun Wang, Dongqing Cao, Abdullah Al-Boqmi and Amar J. Alshehri Compositions for Treating a Subterranean Formation with a Foamed System and Corresponding Methods Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,291 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Ali A. Al-Taq and Zuhair A. Al-Yousif Delayed Coking Plant Combined Heating and Power Generation Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,305 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Mahmoud B. Noureldin and Hani M. Al Saed Conserving Fresh Wash Water Usage in Desalting Crude Oil Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,309 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Downhole Mobility Module for Logging and Intervention of Extended Reach Wells Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,610 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Abubaker Saeed, Mohannad Abdelaziz, Shazad Sadick, Jeff Shasho, Jason Herman, John Wilson and Michael Maksymuk Delivering Materials Downhole Using Tools with Moveable Arms Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,618 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Hussain Albahrani, Mohammad Aljubran and Timothy E. Moellendick Operating a Subsurface Safety Valve Using a Downhole Pump Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,643 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Chidirim E. Ejim and Brian A. Roth Recovering Hydrocarbons in Multilayer Reservoirs with Coiled Tubing Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,654 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Soha O. El-Hayek and Essam M. Alyan Multiphase Flow Meter with Tuning Fork Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,673 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Frode Hveding and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi Separating a Fuel On-Board a Vehicle Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,799 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Esam Z. Hamad and Ahmad A. Khan Characterization of Crude Oil and its Fractions by Fluorescence Spectroscopy Analysis Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,375 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Adnan Al-Hajji and Omer R. Koseoglu Identifying Potential Hydrocarbon Traps in a Subterranean Region Using Recursive Anisotropic Erosion of Seismic Data Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,533 Grant Date: February 23, 2021 Xu Ji and Yuxiang Wang Vilas S. Koleshwar and Saif F. Albluwi This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 03:43a JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022 additional articles PU 03:33a JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list PU 03:33a JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022 PU 06/30 Saudi Arabia in early talks to take stake in UK's Aston Martin - FT RE 06/28 Aramco opens ARC KAUST to accelerate low-carbon energy research AQ 06/23 Aramco Invests in US Startup Amogy's $46 Million Funding Round MT 06/23 Aramco-backed start up Amogy races to develop ammonia as a fuel RE 06/23 Bahrain in talks for cloud computing, FDI deals RE 06/21 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, SVP of Downstream at Qingdao Multin.. PU 06/20 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, SVP Technical Services at the inaugurat.. PU Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 2020 Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend RE 2020 Aramco Raises $8 Billion Bond to Fund Dividend Pledge DJ 2020 Aramco Plans U.S. Dollar Bond to Plug Funding Gap -- Update DJ