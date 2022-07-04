Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-02
38.65 SAR   -0.39%
03:43aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022 additional articles
PU
03:33aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list
PU
03:33aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Journal of Technology: Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

2021

Granted Patents

Adsorbent Polymeric Structures for Separating Polar Liquids from non-Polar

The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022

Equalizing Hydrocarbon Reservoir Pressure

Producing Fibers Using Spinnerets

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,339

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,915

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Wisam Shaker and Faisal Al-Naseef

Seung-Hak Choi and Sarah N. Almahfoodh

Hydrocarbons

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,024

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Fahd I. Alghunaimi and Tawfik A. Saleh

Cement Slurries, Cured Cement and Methods of making and Use of These

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,788

Subterranean Well Torpedo System

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,810

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Ahmed

Y. Bukhamseen, Andrey V. Bakulin and

Michael Jervis

Systems and Methods for Tri-Axial NMR Testing

Determination of a Rock Testability Index for Formation Testing

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,066

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Mohd A. Ibrahim, Clovis S. Bonavides, Faisal N. Enezi and Majed F. Kanfar

Method to Use a Buoyant Body to Measure Two-Phase Flow in Horizontal Wells

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

B. Raghava Reddy

Methods for Gas Phase Oxidative Desulphurization of Hydrocarbons Using CuZnAl Catalysts Promoted with Group VIB Metal Oxides

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,801

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Omer R. Koseoglu, Yaming Jin, Zinfer

Ismagilov, Svetlana Yashnik, Anton

Salnikov, Mikhail Kerzhentsev and

Valentin Parmon

Process for the Production of Water and Solvent-Free Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubbers

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,882,980

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Matthias Soddemann, Werner Obrecht,

Franz-Josef Mersmann, Hanns-Ingolf Paul,

Paul Wagner, Rolf Feller, Thomas Koenig,

Jorg Kirchhoff and John Lovegrove

Fibrous Lost Circulation Material (LCM)

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,032

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Md Amanullah, Timothy E. Moellendick and Raed Alouhali

Date Palm Seed-Based Lost Circulation Material (LCM)

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,033

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,884,084

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Mustafa Hakimuddin

Environment Aware Cross-Layer

Communication Protocol in Underground

Oil Reservoirs

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,887,743

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Ian F. Akyildiz, Howard K. Schmidt, Shih-Chun Lin and Abdallah A. Al-Shehri

Drying Compressed Gas

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,888,815

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Abdulmajeed Alshaye

Inline Process to make Antifouling Agent Co-Catalyst for Ethylene Oligomerization

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,533

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Faisal M. Melibari, Hussain M. Yami,

Sohel K. Saikh, Zhonglin Zhang and Wei

Xu

Ultrapure Rubber and Method Thereof

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,671

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

David Thompson

Composition and Method of Manufacturing

of Whole Date Palm Seed Lost Circulation

Material (LCM)

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,067

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin and Robert J. Turner

Systems and Methods for Finding and Solving Wet Gas Venturi Meter Problems in Real-Time

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,890,480

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Muhammad Idris and Mohammed A. Al-Atwi

System and Method for Automated Inflow Control Device Design

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,407

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Obiomalotaoso L. Isichei

Identifying Geometrical Properties of Rock Structure through Digital Imaging

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,891,462

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Weishu Zhao

Maintaining a Solar Power Module

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,892,706

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

James C. Hassell Jr. and Luiz G. Do Val

Method for Enhancement of Mechanical Strength and CO2 Storage in Cementitious Products

Md Amanullah

Enhancing Acid Fracture Conductivity

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,042

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Aslan Bulekbay and Ahmed M. Gomaa

Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having

Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of

Use

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,043

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang

Fracturing Fluid Compositions Having

Portland Cement Clinker and Methods of

Use

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,044

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

B. Raghava Reddy and Feng Liang

Integrated Hydrotreating and Steam Pyrolysis Process Including Residual Bypass for Direct Processing of a Crude Oil

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,883,058

Grant Date: January 5, 2021

Raheel Shafi, Abdennour Bourane, Essam

Sayed, Ibrahim A. Abba and Abdul R.

Zafer Akhras

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,747

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Md Amanullah and Turki Alsubaie

Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles for Carbonate Reservoirs

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,750

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi

Foaming Mixtures and Methods of Use Thereof

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,752

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Mustafa Alkhowaildi, Zuhair Yousef and Sunil L. Kokal

High Severity Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Systems and Processes for Producing Olefins from Petroleum Feeds

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,889,768

Grant Date: January 12, 2021

Abdennour Bourane, Raed H. Abudawoud and Ibrahim Abba

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,743

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Issam T. Amr, Bandar Fadhel, Ali S. Al Hunaidy, Rami A. Bamagain, Haeng K. Lee and Solmoi Park

Integrated Process for Optimum Production of Paraxylene

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,755

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Qi Xu, Zhonglin Zhang and Raed H. Abudawoud

Additives for Oil and Gas Drilling and Production

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,910

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Ashok Santra and Matthew G. Hilfiger

Addition of Monovalent Salts for Improved Viscosity of Polymer Solutions Used in Oil Recovery Applications

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,914

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Saleh F. Hassan and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi

3

Targeting Enhanced Production through Deep Carbonate Stimulation: Stabilized

The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022

Determining Structural Tomographic

Additives to Minimize Viscosity Reduction

Properties of a Geologic Formation

for Guar/Borate System under High Pressure

Acid Emulsions Containing Insoluble Solid Materials with Desired Wetting Properties

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,915

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Amy J. Cairns, Ghaithan A. Al-Muntasheri, Mohammed Sayed, Liling Fu, Genggeng Qi and Emmanuel P. Giannelis

Integrated Process for Solvent Deasphalting and Gas Phase Oxidative Desulfurization of Residual Oil

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,923

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Omer R. Koseoglu

System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Conversion of Naphtha into Chemical Rich Reformate

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,926

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader

Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and Sami

Barnawi

Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Process

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,894,929

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Howard K. Schmidt, Jesus M. Felix Servin, Frode Hveding and Daniele Colombo

Wettability Determination of Rock Samples

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,497

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef

Wettability Determination of Rock Samples

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,543

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Quan Chen, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef

Embedded Dynamic Configuration Assignment for Unprotected Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,398

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Hassan S. Al-Yousef, Fouad M. Alkhabbaz,

Zakarya A. Al Saud and Soloman M.

Almadi

Method for Providing High Availability Services on One-Way Data Diode

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,957

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz

Fluid Catalytic Cracking of Petroleum Oil with Reduced Emissions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,972

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Saeed Al-Alloush and Othman Taha

Drilling Bottom-Hole Assembly for Loss Circulation Mitigation

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,289

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Khalifah M. Amri, Abdulrahman A. Al Essa and Shaohua Zhou

Tubing Hanger System

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,315

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Jinjiang Xiao

Extendable Perforation in Cased Hole Completion

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,332

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Hamoud A. Al-Anazi

Ayman M. Mohammad, Diki Andrian and Yaqoub Y. Al-Kalaf

Systems and Methods for Improved Centralization and Friction Reduction Using Casing Rods

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,117

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,897,414

Forming Mineral in Fractures in a

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Geological Formation

Abdulatif A. Al-Rushaid and Eid S.

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,339

Al-Harbi

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Zeolites, the Production Thereof, and their

Desmond Schipper, Katherine L. Hull and

Uses for Upgrading Heavy Oils

Mohammad H. Haque

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Muataz Al-Ghamdi

Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,118

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Md Amanullah

Hybrid Loss Prevention Material (LPM) for Preventive and Curative Loss Control

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,119

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Md Amanullah

Methods for Reducing Condensation

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,136

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Mohammed A.

Bataweel, Mohamed A. Mahmoud and

Amjed M. Hassan

Compositions and Methods for Controlled Delivery of Acid

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,140

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Amy J. Cairns, Katherine L. Hull and Mohammed Sayed

Apparatus for Smart Material Analysis

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,895,447

Grant Date: January 19, 2021

Enrico Bovero

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,884

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Lianhui Ding, Manal Al-Eid, Essam

Al-Sayed, Kareemuddin Shaik and

Abdennour Bourane

Nano-Sized Zeolite Supported Catalysts and Methods for their Production

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,898,885

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Lianhui Ding, Essam Al-Sayed, Manal Al-Eid and Hanaa Habboubi

Sanitizing Wastewater

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,644

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Serhan Gercek

Catalytic Hydrodearylation of Heavy

Aromatic Stream Containing Dissolved

Hydrogen

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,685

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Omer R. Koseoglu, Robert P. Hodgkins, Bruce R. Beadle and Vinod Ramaseshan

Polychloroprene Compositions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,857

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Victor Nasreddine, Heiner Stange, Nicolas Sary, Martin Schneider and Kay Varnhorn

Functionalized Nanosilica as Shale Inhibitor in Water-Based Fluids

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,899,953

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Determining Wellbore Leak Crossflow Rate between Formations in an Injection Well

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,344

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Nasser M. Al-Hajri and Mohammed D. Al-Ajmi

Method and Device for Obtaining Measurements of Downhole Properties in a Subterranean Well

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,351

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Max Deffenbaugh, Gregory D. Ham,

Jose O. Alvarez, Gregory Bernero, Sunder

Ramachandran, Miguel Gonzalez,

Sebastian Csutak, Christopher Powell and

Huseyin Seren

Method and Apparatus for Sub-Terrain Chlorine Ion Detection in the Near Wellbore Region in an Open Hole Well

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,353

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi and

Ilies Mostefai

Apparatus, System and Method for Increasing Friction between a Cable and Surrounding Soil

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,614

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Thibault Villette, Waheed Alrafaei and Iqbal Hussain

Peter J. Boul, B. Raghava Reddy and Carl Thaemlitz

4

The Aramco Journal of Technology

Summer 2022

Sensor Device for Distance Offset Measurements

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,776

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Brian J. Parrott, Sahejad Patel, Fadl Abdellatif, Pablo C. Zanini, Ayman M. Amer, Ali H. Outa and Abdullah F. Arab

Tri-Axial Centrifuge Apparatus with Electrical Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, and X-ray Instrument

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,900,945

Grant Date: January 26, 2021

Mustafa Hakimuddin

Removable Trap Stations for Hydrocarbon Flow Lines

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Alwaleed A. Al-Gouhi, Mayadah M.

Alhashem, Ibrahim S. Al Dossari and

Xiaolong D. Cai

Methods of Making Spray-Dried Metathesis Catalysts and Uses Thereof

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,905,975

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Faisal H. Alshafei, Munir D. Khokhar,

Sohel K. Shaikh, Mohammed R. Alalouni

and Gopal Juttu

Synthesis of Transition-Metal Adamantane Salts and Oxide Nanocomposites, and Systems and Methods Including the Salts or the Nanocomposites

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,028

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C.

Greenwell, Andrew Whiting, John A. Hall

and Gasan Alabedi

Adamantane-Intercalated Layered Double Hydroxide

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,906,859

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Manohara G. Veerabhadrappa, Hugh C.

Greenwell, Gasan S. Alabedi, John A. Hall,

Abdullah A. Al-Shahrani and Andrew

Whiting

Two-Component Lost Circulation Pill for Seepage to Moderate Loss Control

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,082

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Jothibasu Ramasamy and Md Amanullah

Methods and Compositions for Diversion during Enhanced Oil Recovery

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,087

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Ahmad N. Rizq and Badr H. Zahrani

Devices and Methods for Placement of Loss Control Slurry

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,425

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie

Thru-Tubing Retrievable Subsurface Completion System

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,442

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Muhammad Arsalan and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi

Methods for Fracturing a Formation Containing Hydrocarbons Using an Enabler that Heats in Response to Electromagnetic Radiation

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,456

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Sameeh I. Batarseh and Haitham A. Othman

Acid Fracturing Treatments in Hydrocarbon- Bearing Formations in Close Proximity to Wet Zones

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,457

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Moataz M. Alharbi

Disconnectable Fluid Coupling

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,759

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Abdulrahman H. Al Ghanmi

Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Cleaning

and Temperature Control Apparatus and

Method

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,907,914

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi

Multiphase Flow Metering System for Horizontal Well Compartments

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,007

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen, Brett W. Bouldin,

Robert J. Turner and Moataz O.

Abu-AlSaud

Nano-Indentation Tests to Characterize Hydraulic Fractures

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,056

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Katherine L. Hull and Younane N.

Abousleiman

Dynamically Determining a Rock

Wettability Alteration

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,063

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Ahmed Gmira and Mohammed Algeer

Thermography Image Processing with Neural Networks to Identify Corrosion under Insulation (CUI)

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,068

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Ayman M. Amer, Ali Al Shehri,

Brian J. Parrott and Mohammed Sarraj

Measuring Total Organic Content of Source Rock

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,142

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Sebastian R.G. Henderson

System and Method for Aligning a Laser Scanning Device for Measurement of a Volume of a Container

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,263

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Hassane Trigui, Ali H. Outa, Sahejad Patel and Fadl Abdellatif

Evaluating Processing Imprint on Seismic Signals

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,908,307

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Andrey V. Bakulin, Robert Smith and Abdullah Alramadhan

Containment Design to Handle Low Temperature Systems

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,910,122

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Abdullah M. Al-Otaibi and Omar S. Al-Mutairi

Extending Public WiFi Hotspot to Private Enterprise Network

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,911,411

Grant Date: February 2, 2021

Abdullah A. Aldossary and Ahmad A. Alharbi

Cardo-TypeCo-Polyimide Membranes for Sour Gas Feed Separations from Natural Gas

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,036

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Garba O. Yahaya, Ilham Mokhtari and Ahmad A. Bahamdan

Simultaneous Cement Enhancement and Carbon Dioxide Utilization by Mounting a Carbon Dioxide Capture System Onboard a Concrete Mixer Vehicle

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,179

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Bandar Fadhel, Ahmad D. Hammad, Issam T. Amr and Rami A. Bamagain

Cement-Based Direct Ink for 3D Printing of Complex Architected Structures

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,683

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Muhammad M. Rahman, Seyed M. Sajadi, Ashok Kumar, Peter J. Boul, Carl Thaemlitz and Pulickel M. Ajayan

Methods for Forming Ethylbenzene from Polystyrene

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,694

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Nouf M. Al-Jabri and Kuo-Wei Huang

Methods for Producing Seawater-Based, High Temperature Viscoelastic Surfactant Fluids with Low Scaling Tendency

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,889

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Leiming Li, Feng Liang and Tao Chen

Integrated Process for Mesophase Pitch and Petrochemical Production

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,901

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Remi Mahfouz, Ola Ali, Isidoro M. Osorio, Wei Xu, Xinglong Dong and Yu Han

System for Conversion of Crude Oil to Petrochemicals and Fuel Products Integrating Steam Cracking and Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,913,908

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Mohammed S. Al-Ghamdi, Bader

Bahammam, Naif Al Osaimi and

Sami Barnawi

5

The Aramco Journal of Technology

Summer 2022

Treatment of Casing-Casing Annulus Leaks Using Thermally Sensitive Sealants

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,134

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Atallah N. Harbi

Dual Injection for Hydrocarbon Reservoir Management

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,150

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Amar Jaber M. Alshehri

Methods and Systems for Hydrocarbon Resources Exploration Assessment

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,158

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Hussain M. Otaibi, Fahad N. Najrani and Marcin Folwarczny

Detecting Saturation Levels of a Sample Core Using Electromagnetic Waves

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,688

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad A. Karimi and Atif Shamim

Continuous Seismic Reservoir Monitoring Using a Common Focus Point Method

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,853

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Mustafa Al-Ali, Hongwei Liu and Philippe Nivlet

Residual Refraction Statics Calculation for Automated Near Surface Analysis

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,914,854

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Daniele Colombo and Federico Miorelli

System and Method for Secure Billing for IMS-Based VoIP Networks

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,917,442

Grant Date: February 9, 2021

Kashif Khawaja and Hulaiyel Khaldi

Field Filtration Assembly for Injection Water Quality Assessment and Monitoring

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,918,997

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Enow A. Kima and Qassem Al-Momatin

Fluorinated Polytriazole Membrane Materials for Gas Separation Technology

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,002

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Husnul Maab and Eyad A. Qasem

Systems and Methods for Steam Ring Heating for Bearing Removal from Shaft

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,135

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Synthesis of Sodium Formate and Drilling Fluid Comprising the Same

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,833

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Vikrant B. Wagle, Zainab A. Alsaihati, Ali M. Al-Safran, Nasser Alalhareth and Abdulaziz Alhelal

Vulcanizable Compositions Based on Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber, Method for Producing Same, and Use Thereof

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,036

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Susanna Lieber, Ulrich Frenzel and Karola Schneiders

Polymer Gel with Nanocomposite Crosslinker

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,063

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Ayman M. Almohsin, Mohammed A.

Bataweel, Faheem Ahmed and Edreese

Alsharaeh

Methods of Reducing Lost Circulation in a Wellbore Using Saudi Arabian Volcanic Ash

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,121

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Khawlah A. Alanqari and Abdullah S. Al-Yami

Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,128

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi

Oil Recovery Process Using an Oil Recovery Composition of Aqueous Salt Solution and Dilute Polymer for Carbonate Reservoirs

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,129

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Subhash C. Ayirala, Ali A. Al-Yousef and Abdulkareem M. Al-Sofi

Hydrocracking Process and System Including Separation of Heavy Poly Nuclear Aromatics from Recycle by Ionic Liquids and Solid Adsorbents

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,157

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Omer R. Koseoglu

Supercritical Water Process to Produce Bottom Free Hydrocarbons

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,158

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Ki-Hyouk Choi, Bader Alotaibi and Mohammad Garhoush

Vibration-Induced Installation of Wellbore Casing

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,517

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Victor C. Costa de Oliveira, Dean S. Porter and Khaled K. Abouelnaaj

Self-Contained Well Intervention System and Method

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,521

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Robert J. Turner and Brett W. Bouldin

Method and Apparatus for Rig-Less Deployment of Electric Submersible Pump Systems

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,548

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Rafael A. Lastra Melo, Mohannad

Abdelaziz and Jinjiang Xiao

Creating Fractures in a Formation Using Electromagnetic Signals

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,549

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Haitham A. Othman and Sameeh I. Batarseh

Stimulating U-Shape Wellbores

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,554

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Khalid M. Alruwaili and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi

Using Radio Waves to Fracture Rocks in a Hydrocarbon Reservoir

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,556

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Jinhong Chen, Daniel T. Georgi and Stacey M. Althaus

Inverted Y-Tool for Downhole Gas Separation

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,559

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Amr M. Zahran

Acoustic Testing of Core Samples

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,574

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Yunlai Yang and Maher I. Almarhoon

Determining Sand Dune Velocity Variations

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,585

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Daniele Colombo, Gary W. McNeice,

Diego Rovetta, Ersan Turkoglu and

Ernesto S. Curiel

Systems and Methods for Logging while Treating

Rakan S. Al-Zahrani

Dual Catalyst Processes and Systems for Propylene Production

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,822

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Munir D. Khokhar, Faisal H. Alshafei, Noor A. Sulais, Sohel K. Shaikh and Raed H. Abudawoud

Membrane-Based Process for Butanols Production from Mixed Butenes

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,919,825

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Casing Friction Reduction Methods and Tool

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,502

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Abdulaziz S. Al-Qasim, Mohammed K.

Al-Arfaj, Mohammad S. Al-Badran and

Sunil L. Kokal

Tool Positioning Devices for Oil and Gas Applications

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,511

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Clovis S. Bonavides and Vladislav Torlov

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,920,586

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Abdulaziz Al-Qasim and Alberto F. Marsala

Measuring the Wettability of Porous Media Based on the Temperature Sensitivity of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Relaxation Time

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,270

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Hyung T. Kwak and Ahmad M. Al-Harbi

Faisal M. Althenayan

6

Decontaminating Rock Samples by Thermovaporization

The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022

Point-of-SaleOctane/Cetane-on-Demand

Production of Upgraded Petroleum by

Systems for Automotive Engines

Supercritical Water

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,307

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Sedat Inan

Determining First-Break Points in Seismic Data

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,921,472

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Jewoo Yoo and Roald van Borselen

Systems and Methods to Harvest Energy and Determine Water Holdup Using the Magnetohydrodynamic Principle

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,923,998

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Frode Hveding and Muhammad Arsalan

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,994

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Esam Z. Hamad, Husain A. Baaqel and Amer A. Amer

Catalyst for Converting Heavy Reformate to Produce BTX Compounds

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,059

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Veera Venkata R. Tammana, Raed H.

Abudawoud, Avelino Corma Canos,

M. Teresa Portilla Ovejero, M. Cristina

Martinez Sanchez and Ibrahim M.

Al-Zahrani

Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,312

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Ki-Hyouk Choi, Joo-Hyeong Lee,

Mohammad S. Garhoush and

Ali H. Alshareef

Supercritical Water Process Integrated with Visbreaker

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,313

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Ki-Hyouk Choi, Mazin M. Fathi, Mohnnad H. Alabsi and Vinod Ramaseshan

Lubricity Additive for Transportation Fuels

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,318

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Omer R. Koseoglu and Robert P. Hodgkins

Root Cause Analysis for Unified Communications Performance Issues

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,924,328

Grant Date: February 16, 2021

Baher Y. Al Ramady, Zahrah Almousa and Mawada M. Felemban

Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,192

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines

Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,193

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines

Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,194

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines

Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,195

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines

Method and Apparatus for Promoting Droplets Coalescence in Oil Continuous Emulsions

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,196

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Simone Less, Sebastien A. Duval, Abderrazak Traidia and Regis D. Vilagines

Fabricating Calcite Nanofluidic Channels

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,926,227

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Dong K. Cha, Mohammed B. Alotaibi, Sultan M. Al Enezi and Ali A. Al-Yousef

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,281

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie

Lost Circulation Material (LCM) Pill for Partial Loss Control

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,282

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Md Amanullah and Turki Al-Subaie

Invert Emulsion Drilling Fluids with Fatty Acid and Fatty Amine Rheology Modifiers

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,284

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Vikrant B. Wagle, Abdullah S. Al-Yami, Khawlah Alanqari and Sara Alkhalaf

Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,285

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Md Amanullah

Alkyl Ester Spotting Fluid Compositions for Differential Sticking

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,286

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Md Amanullah

Chemical Imbibition by Gels Containing Surfactants for Fractured Carbonate Reservoirs

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,290

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Ming Han, Jinxun Wang, Dongqing Cao, Abdullah Al-Boqmi and Amar J. Alshehri

Compositions for Treating a Subterranean Formation with a Foamed System and Corresponding Methods

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,291

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Ali A. Al-Taq and Zuhair A. Al-Yousif

Delayed Coking Plant Combined Heating and Power Generation

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,305

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Mahmoud B. Noureldin and

Hani M. Al Saed

Conserving Fresh Wash Water Usage in Desalting Crude Oil

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,309

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Downhole Mobility Module for Logging and Intervention of Extended Reach Wells

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,610

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Abubaker Saeed, Mohannad Abdelaziz,

Shazad Sadick, Jeff Shasho, Jason Herman,

John Wilson and Michael Maksymuk

Delivering Materials Downhole Using Tools with Moveable Arms

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,618

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Hussain Albahrani, Mohammad Aljubran and Timothy E. Moellendick

Operating a Subsurface Safety Valve Using a Downhole Pump

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,643

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Chidirim E. Ejim and Brian A. Roth

Recovering Hydrocarbons in Multilayer Reservoirs with Coiled Tubing

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,654

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Soha O. El-Hayek and Essam M. Alyan

Multiphase Flow Meter with Tuning Fork

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,673

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Brett W. Bouldin, Robert J. Turner, Frode Hveding and Mohamed N. Noui-Mehidi

Separating a Fuel On-Board a Vehicle

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,927,799

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Esam Z. Hamad and Ahmad A. Khan

Characterization of Crude Oil and its Fractions by Fluorescence Spectroscopy Analysis

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,375

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Adnan Al-Hajji and Omer R. Koseoglu

Identifying Potential Hydrocarbon Traps

in a Subterranean Region Using Recursive

Anisotropic Erosion of Seismic Data

Granted Patent: U.S. Patent 10,928,533

Grant Date: February 23, 2021

Xu Ji and Yuxiang Wang

Vilas S. Koleshwar and Saif F. Albluwi

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
03:43aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022 additional articles
PU
03:33aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022, 2021-Granted patents list
PU
03:33aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Summer 2022
PU
06/30Saudi Arabia in early talks to take stake in UK's Aston Martin - FT
RE
06/28Aramco opens ARC KAUST to accelerate low-carbon energy research
AQ
06/23Aramco Invests in US Startup Amogy's $46 Million Funding Round
MT
06/23Aramco-backed start up Amogy races to develop ammonia as a fuel
RE
06/23Bahrain in talks for cloud computing, FDI deals
RE
06/21SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, SVP of Downstream at Qingdao Multin..
PU
06/20SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, SVP Technical Services at the inaugurat..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 291 B 611 B 611 B
Net income 2022 585 B 156 B 156 B
Net cash 2022 40 761 M 10 862 M 10 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 8 499 B 2 265 B 2 265 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 38,65 SAR
Average target price 39,66 SAR
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.76%2 264 956
SHELL PLC30.23%187 772
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%137 400
TOTALENERGIES SE12.37%133 242
EQUINOR ASA39.89%106 078
PJSC GAZPROM-43.92%82 566