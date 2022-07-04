2 The Aramco Journal of Technology Summer 2022

Gas Injection Optimization under Uncertainty in Subsurface Reservoirs: An Integrated Machine Learning Assisted Workflow

Xupeng He, Dr. Hussain Hoteit, Marwah M. AlSinan and Dr. Hyung T. Kwak

Abstract / Gas injection in subsurface reservoirs is of significant interest to the petroleum industry for the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process. There exists geological uncertainty in the subsurface due to the limited measurements. Optimization under such uncertainty is, therefore, required to make more robust oper- ational decisions to achieve maximum EOR with a minimum risk of early breakthrough. This work introduces an integrated machine learning assisted workflow for the optimization under uncertainty in subsurface reservoirs. The proposed workflow includes three steps: (1) Training sample generation. We first identify the uncertain parameters, which affect the objective of interests. We then generate the input designs using Latin Hypercube Sampling (LHS) based on the identified uncertain parameters. High fidelity simulations based on the MATLAB Reservoir Simulation Toolbox (MRST) are run for each of the input designs to obtain the objective of interests as outputs. (2) Surrogate model development. A data-driven surrogate model is then built to model the nonlinear mapping between the input and output results from Step 1. Herein, the Bayesian optimization technique is implemented to obtain the surrogate model. (3) Optimization under uncertainty. We first conduct a blind test on the proposed surrogate model with high fidelity simulations. Followed by Monte Carlo to perform the un- certainty quantifications and a genetic algorithm (GA) to conduct the optimization. This work introduces an efficient, robust, and accurate machine learning assisted workflow for gas injection optimization under uncertainty in subsurface reservoirs. To our best knowledge, this approach is applied for the first time.

Introduction

Subsurface reservoirs exhibit geological uncertainty since we have a limited number of measurements. Such uncertainty can make the decision making process very challenging. Gas injection problems often feature more complex physics because of the significant contrast in compressibility and density compared to water injection cases. This work takes gas injection into oil reservoirs as an example, and introduces an efficient and robust workflow for optimization under uncertainty using machine learning techniques.

Recent advances in machine learning have inspired many applications in the petroleum industry. Examples include fracture recognition from outcrops, upscaling of discrete fracture models, fracture permeability estimation, multicomponent flash calculation, and carbon dioxide leakage rate forecasting1-6. Their studies demonstrate that provided with large amounts of high quality data sets and optimal network hyperparameters, this technology is competitive to traditional approaches in terms of accuracy and efficiency.

The abovementioned applications correspond to four network architectures, respectively: (1) U-Net for image-to-image problems, (2) convolutional neural network for image to value problems, (3) artificial neural network (ANN) for value-to-value problems, (4) long short-term memory (LSTM) for time series problems. The ANN model, with time as input also could deal with time series problems, yet honors simplicity and efficiency compared to LSTM7, 8. In this work, the surrogate model developed by ANN will replace the expensive high fidelity simulation model.

The proposed workflow is comprised of three steps: (1) training sample generation, (2) surrogate model develop- ment, and (3) optimization under uncertainty.

Problem Statement

We consider injecting gas into oil reservoirs as an example. The continuity equation and Darcy's law are applied to govern the corresponding physics, in which the continuity equation of phase, α, is expressed as:

