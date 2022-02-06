Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 02/03
36.9 SAR   +0.41%
07:28aJOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY : Winter 2021, additional articles
PU
02/05Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
02/04Energy Up as Oil Futures Close At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Journal of Technology: Winter 2021

02/06/2022 | 07:28am EST
The Aramco Journal of Technology is published quarterly by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to provide the company's scientific and engineering

communities a forum for the exchange of ideas through the presentation of technical information aimed at advancing knowledge in the hydrocarbon industry.

Management

Amin Nasser

President & CEO, Saudi Aramco

Nabeel A. Al-Jama'

Senior Vice President, HR and Corporate Services

Talal H. Al Marri

General Manager, Public Affairs

Editorial Advisors

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter

Vice President, Technology Oversight and Coordination

Abdul Hameed A. Al-Rushaid

Vice President, Drilling and Workover

Khalid M. Al-Abdulqader

Vice President, Unconventional Resources

Waleed A. Al Mulhim

Executive Director, Petroleum Engineering and Development

Khaled A. Al Abdulgader

General Manager, Drilling and Workover Operations

Omar S. Al-Husaini

General Manager, Northern Area Drilling and Workover Operations

Jumaan G. Zahrani

General Manager, Northern Area Gas Operations

Faisal N. Al Nughaimish

Chief Drilling Engineer

Khalid Y. Al-Qahtani

Chief Engineer

Ali A. Meshari

Chief Petroleum Engineer

Gerald M. DeNazelle

Manager, Research and Development Center

Ashraf M. Al-Tahini

Manager, EXPEC ARC

Editor

William E. Bradshaw

william.bradshaw.1@aramco.com.sa

tel: +966-013-876-0498

Production Coordination

Richard E. Doughty

Corporate Publications, Aramco Americas

Design

Graphic Engine Design Studio

Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

No articles, including art and illustrations, in the Aramco Journal of Technology except those from copyrighted sources, may be reproduced

or printed without the written permission of Saudi Aramco. Please submit requests for permission to reproduce items to the editor.

The Aramco Journal of Technology gratefully acknowledges the assistance, contribution and cooperation of numerous operating organizations throughout the company.

ISSN 1319-2388

© Copyright 2021 Aramco Services Company, all rights reserved.

Contents

  1. 2 Geochemical Techniques to Detect Sources of Fluids in Highly
    Pressured Casing-Casing Annuli (CCA)

Dr. Peter Birkle and Hamdi A. Alramadan

  1. 12 An Innovative Acid Diversion Using in Situ Foam Generation:
    Experimental and Successful Field Applications

Ayman R. Al-Nakhli, Abdualilah I. Albaiz, Mohammed Yami, Mohannad A. Gizany

and Wajdi Buheazah

  1. 20 Achieving Uniform Fluid Distribution with a Custom-Designed
    Organic Solvent Maximizing Coiled Tubing Reach during Matrix Acid Stimulations

Hussain A. Al-Saiood, Laurie S. Duthie, Umut Aybar and Nestor Molero

p. 28 NanoGram Detection of Drilling Fluids Additives for Uncertainty

Reduction in Surface Logging

Dr. S. Sherry Zhu, Marta Antoniv, Dr. Martin E. Poitzsch, Dr. Nouf M. Aljabri and

Dr. Alberto F. Marsala

p. 37 Automatable High Sensitivity Tracer Detection: Toward Tracer

Data Enriched Production Management of Hydrocarbon Reservoirs

Dr. Hooisweng Ow, Dr. Sehoon Chang, Gawain Thomas, Dr. Wei Wang, Dr. Afnan A. Mashat

and Hussein A. Shateeb

p. 45 Injecting Cooling Agents to Reduce Breakdown Pressure for

Open Hole Hydraulic Fracturing Treatmenty

Dr. Kaiming Xia, Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Dr. Saidi A. Hassani, Dr. Rajesh Goteti and Dr. Yaser A. Alzayere

p. 54 Utilizing Novel Expandable Steel Packers to Overcome

Multistage Fracturing Completion Deployment Challenges in Horizontal Gas Welln

Ebikebena M. Ombe, Ernesto S. Gomez, Aldia Syamsudhuha and Abdullah M. Alkwiter

p. 65 Offshore Implementation of Temperature Microchip under

Critical Well Conditionse

Dr. Bodong Li, Dr. Vahid Dokhani, Dr. Chinthaka P. Gooneratne, Dr. Guodong Zhan, Timothy E. Moellendick and Zhaorui Shi

p. 73 Enhanced Experimental Carbon Dioxide Sweep Using Surface

Coated Silica Nanoparticles as a Foaming Agent

Ahmad M. Alfakher and Dr. David A. DiCarlo

p. 81 Development and Testing an Electrical Drillstem Test Tool

Conveyed by Coiled Tubing with a Real Time Control and Acquisition Systes

Michael A. Affleck, Monika Bakke Maimin and Falah A. Alosaimi

2 The Aramco Journal of TechnologyWinter 2021

Geochemical Techniques to Detect Sources of

Fluids in Highly Pressured Casing-Casing Annuli

(CCA)

Dr. Peter Birkle and Hamdi A. Alramadan

Abstract /

The buildup of high casing-casing annulus (CCA) pressure compromises the well integrity and can

lead to serious incidents if left untreated. Potential sources of water causing the elevated CCA pressure

are either trapped water in the cement column or water from a constant feeding source. This study

utilizes inorganic geochemical techniques to determine the provenance of CCA produced water as

a trigger for high pressure in newly drilled wells. Affinities in the hydrochemical (major, minor, and

trace elements) and stable isotopic (δ2H, δ18O) composition are monitored to identify single fluid types,

multicomponent mixing, and secondary fluid alteration processes.

As a proof-of-concept, geochemical fingerprints of CCA produced water from three wells were

correlated with potential source candidates, i.e., utilized drilling fluids (mud filtrate (MF), supply

water (SW)) from the target well site, Early - Late Cretaceous aquifers and Late Jurassic - Late Tri-

assic formation waters (FWs) from adjacent wells and fields. Geochemical affinities of CCA water

with groundwater from an Early Cretaceous aquifer postulate the presence of one single horizon for

active water inflow. Nonreactive elements (sodium (Na) and chloride (Cl)) and environmental isotopes

2H, δ18O) were found to be most suited tools for fluid identification.

The 2H/1H and 18O/16O ratios of SW and MF are close to global meteoric water composition,

whereas FWs are enriched in 18O. Elevated sulfate (SO ) and potassium concentrations and extreme

4

alkaline conditions for CCA water indicates the occurrence of minor secondary alteration processes,

such as the contact of inflowing groundwater with cement or fluid mixing with minor portions of

potassium chloride additives.

The presented technology in this study enables the detection of high CCA pressure and fluid

leakage sources, thereby allowing workover engineers to plan for potential remedial actions prior to

moving the rig to the affected well; thereby significantly reducing operational costs. Appropriate

remedial solutions can be prompted for safe well abandonment as well as to resume operation at the

earliest time.

Introduction

The casing-casing annulus (CCA) seal is essential to prevent invasion of downhole reservoir fluids that can potentially compromise the integrity of the wellbore. Cement is applied to seal the annulus between two casing strings as part of the completion process in drilled wells. This seal is required to permanently shut off water penetration into the well and enhance the integrity of the wellbore.

CCA leaks can be detrimental to the well integrity and the reservoir health. Well deterioration can be imposed due to casing exposure to corrosive reservoir or aquifer fluids, and therefore, safety issues are encountered, especially in cases where leaking channels lead high-pressure fluids to the surface. On the other hand, the loss of reserves may be incurred due to cross flow between reservoirs through the leaking channels in the CCA. In addition, the CCA induced reservoir cross flow may contaminate clean shallow aquifers. Therefore, early detection and remediation of downhole CCA leaks is essential to ensure sustainable operational excellence while maintaining the highest safety and environmental standards.

If encountered, high CCA pressures must be remediated to protect the wellbore and ensure an incident-free work environment. A high-pressure CCA cannot be cured if the fluid source is not detected. Complex wellhead design, inadequate cement behind the casing, the threat of shallow gas presence, and multiple downhole tubular leaks are some of the common perils in sustaining the production1. Potential sources of water causing the elevated CCA pressure are either trapped water in the cement column or water from a constant feeding source. The inflow of formation fluid into the annulus is mainly caused by poor cement bond in the outer casing strings.

Geochemical solutions for the management of well integrity are generally focused on the assessment of the compositional analysis of crude oil and gas. The signature of hydrocarbon peaks by gas chromatography geochemical fingerprinting is utilized to trace the migration of reservoir fluids into the wellbore through any potential leak path behind the casing annulus1.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 12:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
