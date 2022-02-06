Journal of Technology: Winter 2021

The Aramco Journal of Technology gratefully acknowledges the assistance, contribution and cooperation of numerous operating organizations throughout the company.

Geochemical Techniques to Detect Sources of Fluids in Highly Pressured Casing-Casing Annuli (CCA) Dr. Peter Birkle and Hamdi A. Alramadan Abstract / The buildup of high casing-casing annulus (CCA) pressure compromises the well integrity and can lead to serious incidents if left untreated. Potential sources of water causing the elevated CCA pressure are either trapped water in the cement column or water from a constant feeding source. This study utilizes inorganic geochemical techniques to determine the provenance of CCA produced water as a trigger for high pressure in newly drilled wells. Affinities in the hydrochemical (major, minor, and trace elements) and stable isotopic (δ2H, δ18O) composition are monitored to identify single fluid types, multicomponent mixing, and secondary fluid alteration processes. As a proof-of-concept, geochemical fingerprints of CCA produced water from three wells were correlated with potential source candidates, i.e., utilized drilling fluids (mud filtrate (MF), supply water (SW)) from the target well site, Early - Late Cretaceous aquifers and Late Jurassic - Late Tri- assic formation waters (FWs) from adjacent wells and fields. Geochemical affinities of CCA water with groundwater from an Early Cretaceous aquifer postulate the presence of one single horizon for active water inflow. Nonreactive elements (sodium (Na) and chloride (Cl)) and environmental isotopes (δ2H, δ18O) were found to be most suited tools for fluid identification. The 2H/1H and 18O/16O ratios of SW and MF are close to global meteoric water composition, whereas FWs are enriched in 18O. Elevated sulfate (SO ) and potassium concentrations and extreme 4 alkaline conditions for CCA water indicates the occurrence of minor secondary alteration processes, such as the contact of inflowing groundwater with cement or fluid mixing with minor portions of potassium chloride additives. The presented technology in this study enables the detection of high CCA pressure and fluid leakage sources, thereby allowing workover engineers to plan for potential remedial actions prior to moving the rig to the affected well; thereby significantly reducing operational costs. Appropriate remedial solutions can be prompted for safe well abandonment as well as to resume operation at the earliest time.

Introduction

The casing-casing annulus (CCA) seal is essential to prevent invasion of downhole reservoir fluids that can potentially compromise the integrity of the wellbore. Cement is applied to seal the annulus between two casing strings as part of the completion process in drilled wells. This seal is required to permanently shut off water penetration into the well and enhance the integrity of the wellbore.

CCA leaks can be detrimental to the well integrity and the reservoir health. Well deterioration can be imposed due to casing exposure to corrosive reservoir or aquifer fluids, and therefore, safety issues are encountered, especially in cases where leaking channels lead high-pressure fluids to the surface. On the other hand, the loss of reserves may be incurred due to cross flow between reservoirs through the leaking channels in the CCA. In addition, the CCA induced reservoir cross flow may contaminate clean shallow aquifers. Therefore, early detection and remediation of downhole CCA leaks is essential to ensure sustainable operational excellence while maintaining the highest safety and environmental standards.

If encountered, high CCA pressures must be remediated to protect the wellbore and ensure an incident-free work environment. A high-pressure CCA cannot be cured if the fluid source is not detected. Complex wellhead design, inadequate cement behind the casing, the threat of shallow gas presence, and multiple downhole tubular leaks are some of the common perils in sustaining the production1. Potential sources of water causing the elevated CCA pressure are either trapped water in the cement column or water from a constant feeding source. The inflow of formation fluid into the annulus is mainly caused by poor cement bond in the outer casing strings.

Geochemical solutions for the management of well integrity are generally focused on the assessment of the compositional analysis of crude oil and gas. The signature of hydrocarbon peaks by gas chromatography geochemical fingerprinting is utilized to trace the migration of reservoir fluids into the wellbore through any potential leak path behind the casing annulus1.