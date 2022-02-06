Journal of Technology: Winter 2021, additional articles

2 The Aramco Journal of Technology Winter 2021

Deep Dielectric-Based Water Saturation in

Freshwater and Mixed Salinity Environments

Dr. Ping Zhang, Dr. Wael Abdallah, Dr. Gong Li Wang and Dr. Shouxiang M. Ma

Abstract / A low frequency, i.e., KHz, resistivity-based method for water saturation (Sw) evaluation is the desired method in the industry due to its deep depth of investigation (DOI) - up to 8 ft. The method becomes unreliable if the formation water is fresh or has mixed salinity (SALw). Dielectric permittivity and con- ductivity dispersion have been used to estimate the Sw and SALw. The current dielectric dispersion tools, however, have a shallow DOI due to their high measurement frequency up to GHz, which most likely confines the measurements within the near wellbore mud filtrate invaded zones. It is desirable to evalu- ate the possibility of developing a deeper dielectric permittivity-basedSw measurement for various pet- rophysical applications. In this study, effective medium model simulations were conducted to study different electromagnetic (EM) induced polarization effects and their relationships to rock petrophysical properties. Special atten- tion is placed on the complex conductivity at 2 MHz due to the availability of current logging tools. It is known that the complex dielectric saturation interpretation at the MHz range is quite difficult from physics principles, especially when only a single frequency signal is used. Therefore, our study is focused on selected key parameters: water filled porosity (ϕ ), SAL and grain shape, and their effects on the modeled formation conductivity and permittivity. w w

To simulate field logs, some of the petrophysical parameters previously mentioned are generated randomly within predefined expected ranges. Formation conductivity and permittivity are then calculated using our petrophysical model. The calculated data are mixed with random noises of 10% to make them more realistic - like downhole logs. The synthetic conductivity and permittivity logs are used as inputs in a neural network application to explore possible correlations with ϕw. It was found that while the conductivity and permittivity logs are generated from randomly selected petrophysical parameters, they are highly correlated with ϕw. If new conductivity and permittivity logs are generated with different petro- physical parameters, the correlations defined before can be used to predict ϕw in the new data sets.

We also found that for freshwater environments, the conductivity has much lower correlation with ϕw than the one derived from the permittivity. The correlations are always improved when both conductivity and permittivity were used. This exercise serves as a proof of concept, which opens an opportunity for field data applications.

Field logs confirm the findings in the model simulations. Two propagation resistivity logs measured at

2 MHz are processed to calculate formation conductivity and permittivity. Using independently estimated ϕw, a model was trained using a neural network for one of the logs. Excellent correlation between formation conductivity, permittivity, and ϕw is observed for the trained model. This neural network generated model can be used to predict water content from other logs collected from different wells with a coefficient of correlation (R) up to 96%.

Best practices are provided on the performance of using conductivity and permittivity to predict ϕw. These include how to effectively train the neural network correlation models, and general applications of the trained model for logs from different fields. With the established methodology, deep dielectric-basedSw in freshwater and mixed SALw environments is obtained for enhanced formation evaluation, well placement, and saturation monitoring.

Introduction

A resistivity log was the first downhole log ever run almost 100 years ago - in 1927 - for resources evaluation. This is still the most popular and widely used measurement in formation evaluation, well placement, and reservoir saturation monitoring. To interpret resistivity logs for reservoir saturation requires detailed knowledge of formation water salinity (SALw) as well as rock electric properties. The latter is normally measured from core samples. The former, however, could be hard to know if we have a mixed SALw, a common scenario after water injection in developed reservoirs. In addition, a fundamental assumption for the underling resistivity method is based on