MOVES-Four crude, refined products traders depart Motiva Enterprises

LONDON/HOUSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - At least four crude and
refined products traders, including two senior managers, have
departed Motiva Trading, created under Aramco's Houston refining
firm Motiva Enterprises, sources said, amid its merger with
Aramco Trading.
Georganne Hodges, executive vice president of supply,
trading and logistics, as well as Patrick Reilly, vice president
of crude, feedstocks and clean products supply and trading, have
left Motiva, according to the sources.
Senior crude trader John Lomax and Matt Ross, trading
manager for fuel oil and feedstocks, have also departed the
company, the sources added.
The changes come as Saudi Aramco is merging its two energy
trading units with Aramco Trading Co (ATC) absorbing Motiva
Trading ahead of a potential initial public offering of the
business.
In a first step in the company's plan to merge, Motiva
Trading changed its name to Aramco Trading Americas.
Saudi Aramco referred Reuters to Motiva for comment. Motiva
did not immediately comment. Hodges, Reilly, Lomax and Ross did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Motiva Trading trades crude oil, feedstocks, refined
products and bio-fuels, managing transactions covering 2.8
million barrels per day, according to its website. It was part
of Motiva Enterprises, which also owns the largest refinery in
the United States.
