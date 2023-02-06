Motiva Reports Operational Snag at Texas Oil Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Motiva Enterprise reported an operational disruption and above-normal flaring of gases over the weekend at its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The Motiva Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex experienced a process incident at the refinery that resulted in flaring with emissions in excess of a reportable quantity," the refinery said in a statement late Sunday to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Saturday just before midnight and ended Sunday morning, lasting about five hours total.

The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and is the largest oil refinery in the U.S.

