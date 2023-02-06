Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  31/01/2023
32.90 SAR   -0.15%
01:22pSaudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 bln in kingdom
RE
11:27aOracle to Make $1.5 Billion Cloud-Computing Investment in Saudi Arabia
DJ
03:28aHong Kong Chief Executive Eyes Saudi Aramco's Local Listing
MT
Motiva Reports Operational Snag at Texas Oil Refinery

02/06/2023 | 01:38pm GMT
By Dan Molinski

Motiva Enterprise reported an operational disruption and above-normal flaring of gases over the weekend at its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The Motiva Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex experienced a process incident at the refinery that resulted in flaring with emissions in excess of a reportable quantity," the refinery said in a statement late Sunday to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Saturday just before midnight and ended Sunday morning, lasting about five hours total.

The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and is the largest oil refinery in the U.S.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 0837ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.43% 81.04 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 32.9 End-of-day quote.2.49%
WTI 0.78% 74.195 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
