Non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions

Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures, including ROACE, free cash flow and gearing, to make informed decisions about its financial position and operating performance or liquidity. These non-IFRS financial measures have been included below to facilitate a better understanding of Aramco's historical trends of operation and financial position.
Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the reporting periods and are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.
ROACE
ROACE measures the efficiency of Aramco's utilization of capital. Aramco defines ROACE as net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat, for a period, as a percentage of average capital employed, during that period. Average capital employed is the average of total borrowings plus total equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period. Aramco utilizes ROACE to evaluate management's performance and demonstrate to its shareholders that capital has been used effectively.
ROACE for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, calculated on a 12-month rolling basis, was 20.6%, compared to 14.8% for the same periods in 2020. The increase in ROACE was driven by higher earnings, mainly reflecting stronger crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of SABIC's full year results, partially offset by higher average capital employed during the period, mainly resulting from the acquisition of SABIC in June 2020.
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
Twelve months ended September 30
SAR
USD*
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
343,453
206,291
Finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat
6,330
4,265
Net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat
349,783
210,556
91,588
55,010
1,688
1,137
93,276
56,147
As at period start:
411,552
Non-current borrowings
133,288
Current borrowings
96,770
40,006
Total equity
1,113,737
1,049,446
Capital employed
1,622,059
1,222,740
As at period end:
421,998
Non-current borrowings
411,552
Current borrowings
115,287
96,770
Total equity
1,231,404
1,113,737
Capital employed
1,768,689
1,622,059
Average capital employed
1,695,374
1,422,400
ROACE
20.6%
14.8%
Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.
109,747 35,543
25,805 10,668
296,997 279,852
432,549
326,063
112,533
109,747
30,743
25,805
328,375
296,997
471,651
432,549
452,100
379,306
20.6%
14.8%
Saudi Aramco
Third quarter and nine months 2021
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
Free cash flow
Aramco uses free cash flow to evaluate its cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments. Aramco defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 107,738 ($28,730), compared to SAR 46,547 ($12,411) for the same quarter in 2020, an increase of SAR 61,191 ($16,319). This was principally due to stronger earnings, partly offset by an increase in cash paid for the settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and an increase in capital expenditures.
Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was SAR 260,944 ($69,585), compared to SAR 125,752 ($33,533) for the same period in 2020. This increase of SAR 135,192 ($36,052) was mainly due to higher operating cash flow, principally reflecting stronger crude oil prices and improved refining and chemicals margins, partially offset by negative working capital movements, higher cash paid for the settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and an increase in capital expenditures.
Third quarter
SAR
USD*
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
136,204
70,481
36,321
18,794
Capital expenditures
(28,466)
(23,934)
(7,591)
(6,383)
Free cash flow
107,738
46,547
28,730
12,411
Nine months
SAR
USD*
2021
2020
2021
2020
348,236
200,858
92,863
53,561
(87,292)
(75,106)
(23,278)
(20,028)
260,944
125,752
69,585
33,533
Gearing
Gearing is a measure of the degree to which Aramco's operations are financed by debt. Aramco defines gearing as the ratio of net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) to net debt plus total equity. Management believes that gearing is widely used by analysts and investors in the oil and gas industry to indicate a company's financial health and flexibility.
Aramco's gearing ratio as at September 30, 2021 was 17.2%, compared to 23.0% as at December 31, 2020. The decrease in gearing was mainly due to higher cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2021. This was primarily due to higher operating cash flows, reflecting the impact of stronger crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and consolidation of SABIC's results, as well as cash proceeds in relation to Aramco's stabilized crude oil pipelines transaction that completed in the second quarter of 2021.
SAR
USD*
September 30, December 31,
September 30, December 31,
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total borrowings (current and non-current)
537,285
536,077
143,276
142,954
Cash & cash equivalents
(282,239)
(207,232)
(75,264)
(55,262)
Net debt
255,046
328,845
68,012
87,692
Total equity
1,231,404
1,101,094
328,375
293,625
Total equity and net debt
1,486,450
1,429,939
396,387
381,317
Gearing
17.2%
23.0%
17.2%
23.0%
