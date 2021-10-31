Non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions

Saudi Aramco

Third quarter and nine months 2021

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions

Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures, including ROACE, free cash flow and gearing, to make informed decisions about its financial position and operating performance or liquidity. These non-IFRS financial measures have been included below to facilitate a better understanding of Aramco's historical trends of operation and financial position.

Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the reporting periods and are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.

ROACE

ROACE measures the efficiency of Aramco's utilization of capital. Aramco defines ROACE as net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat, for a period, as a percentage of average capital employed, during that period. Average capital employed is the average of total borrowings plus total equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period. Aramco utilizes ROACE to evaluate management's performance and demonstrate to its shareholders that capital has been used effectively.

ROACE for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, calculated on a 12-month rolling basis, was 20.6%, compared to 14.8% for the same periods in 2020. The increase in ROACE was driven by higher earnings, mainly reflecting stronger crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of SABIC's full year results, partially offset by higher average capital employed during the period, mainly resulting from the acquisition of SABIC in June 2020.