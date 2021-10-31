Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions

10/31/2021 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saudi Aramco

Third quarter and nine months 2021

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions

Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures, including ROACE, free cash flow and gearing, to make informed decisions about its financial position and operating performance or liquidity. These non-IFRS financial measures have been included below to facilitate a better understanding of Aramco's historical trends of operation and financial position.

Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the reporting periods and are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.

ROACE

ROACE measures the efficiency of Aramco's utilization of capital. Aramco defines ROACE as net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat, for a period, as a percentage of average capital employed, during that period. Average capital employed is the average of total borrowings plus total equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period. Aramco utilizes ROACE to evaluate management's performance and demonstrate to its shareholders that capital has been used effectively.

ROACE for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, calculated on a 12-month rolling basis, was 20.6%, compared to 14.8% for the same periods in 2020. The increase in ROACE was driven by higher earnings, mainly reflecting stronger crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of SABIC's full year results, partially offset by higher average capital employed during the period, mainly resulting from the acquisition of SABIC in June 2020.

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

Twelve months ended September 30

SAR

USD*

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

343,453

206,291

Finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat

6,330

4,265

Net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat

349,783

210,556

91,588

55,010

1,688

1,137

93,276

56,147

As at period start:

411,552

Non-current borrowings

133,288

Current borrowings

96,770

40,006

Total equity

1,113,737

1,049,446

Capital employed

1,622,059

1,222,740

As at period end:

421,998

Non-current borrowings

411,552

Current borrowings

115,287

96,770

Total equity

1,231,404

1,113,737

Capital employed

1,768,689

1,622,059

Average capital employed

1,695,374

1,422,400

ROACE

20.6%

14.8%

  • Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

109,747 35,543

25,805 10,668

296,997 279,852

432,549

326,063

112,533

109,747

30,743

25,805

328,375

296,997

471,651

432,549

452,100

379,306

20.6%

14.8%

Saudi Aramco

Third quarter and nine months 2021

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

Free cash flow

Aramco uses free cash flow to evaluate its cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments. Aramco defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 107,738 ($28,730), compared to SAR 46,547 ($12,411) for the same quarter in 2020, an increase of SAR 61,191 ($16,319). This was principally due to stronger earnings, partly offset by an increase in cash paid for the settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and an increase in capital expenditures.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was SAR 260,944 ($69,585), compared to SAR 125,752 ($33,533) for the same period in 2020. This increase of SAR 135,192 ($36,052) was mainly due to higher operating cash flow, principally reflecting stronger crude oil prices and improved refining and chemicals margins, partially offset by negative working capital movements, higher cash paid for the settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and an increase in capital expenditures.

Third quarter

SAR

USD*

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

136,204

70,481

36,321

18,794

Capital expenditures

(28,466)

(23,934)

(7,591)

(6,383)

Free cash flow

107,738

46,547

28,730

12,411

  • Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

Nine months

SAR

USD*

2021

2020

2021

2020

348,236

200,858

92,863

53,561

(87,292)

(75,106)

(23,278)

(20,028)

260,944

125,752

69,585

33,533

Gearing

Gearing is a measure of the degree to which Aramco's operations are financed by debt. Aramco defines gearing as the ratio of net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) to net debt plus total equity. Management believes that gearing is widely used by analysts and investors in the oil and gas industry to indicate a company's financial health and flexibility.

Aramco's gearing ratio as at September 30, 2021 was 17.2%, compared to 23.0% as at December 31, 2020. The decrease in gearing was mainly due to higher cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2021. This was primarily due to higher operating cash flows, reflecting the impact of stronger crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and consolidation of SABIC's results, as well as cash proceeds in relation to Aramco's stabilized crude oil pipelines transaction that completed in the second quarter of 2021.

SAR

USD*

September 30, December 31,

September 30, December 31,

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total borrowings (current and non-current)

537,285

536,077

143,276

142,954

Cash & cash equivalents

(282,239)

(207,232)

(75,264)

(55,262)

Net debt

255,046

328,845

68,012

87,692

Total equity

1,231,404

1,101,094

328,375

293,625

Total equity and net debt

1,486,450

1,429,939

396,387

381,317

Gearing

17.2%

23.0%

17.2%

23.0%

  • Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
02:07aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
02:07aSaudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend fo..
PU
02:07aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
02:03aSaudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion
AQ
01:56aSaudi Aramco Q3 profit soars on higher prices, volumes sold
RE
01:47aSaudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces its Interim Financial Results for th..
PU
01:47aAramco announces third quarter 2021 results
PU
01:47aQ3 results press release
PU
01:47aNon-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions
PU
01:37aتعلن شركة الزي&..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 375 B 367 B 367 B
Net income 2021 370 B 98 692 M 98 692 M
Net Debt 2021 233 B 62 091 M 62 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 7 546 B 2 012 B 2 012 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,75 SAR
Average target price 35,61 SAR
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 011 564
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.67%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY57.98%84 643