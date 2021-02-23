OBITUARY-Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Sheikh Zaki Yamani,
the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the
face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees,
has died.
Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king
who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil
minister. Later the same year Yamani was kidnapped at an OPEC
meeting by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal.
Yamani, 91, died in London, Saudi state media reported on
Tuesday.
Known for his elegant manner and trademark goatee beard,
Yamani's 24-year tenure running the oil affairs of the world's
biggest crude producer made him a global celebrity during the
inflationary "oil shocks" of the 1970s.
That ended with his abrupt sacking in 1986 after a costly
attempt to prop up crude prices, a failed strategy which has
cast a shadow over Saudi oil policy to this day.
In December 1975, Yamani attended the meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in
Vienna, which ended in a hail of bullets fired into the ceiling
from Venezuelan assassin Carlos and five cohorts. Three
bystanders were killed.
Carlos, promoting the Palestinian cause, targeted Yamani as
the most valuable hostage, telling him repeatedly that he had
been sentenced to death. Ministers were held for two days in a
dynamite-charged room before the captors were granted a plane
out of Austria with their hostages.
A further 43 harrowing hours on board, flying from Algeria
to Libya and back, created an intimacy between captive and
hostage taker.
"It was odd, but as we sat together and talked, it was
almost as if we had become friends," Yamani told biographer
Jeffrey Robinson. "He was telling me so much, knowing that I
would die."
A deal was struck in Algiers and Carlos vanished, escaping
arrest until 1994. Serving a life sentence in a French jail,
Carlos outlived Yamani.
Months earlier, Yamani was at the side of Saudi King Faisal
in Riyadh, receiving a visiting delegation when a disaffected
Saudi prince pulled out a revolver and shot the king dead.
COMMONER AMONG ROYALS
Yamani's career was remarkable, for the time, as a commoner
in a society dominated by the royal family.
Born on June 30, 1930, the son of an Islamic scholar and
judge in Mecca, Yamani was expected to follow his father and
grandfather into teaching.
After studying law in Cairo he left for New York University
and Harvard. Returning to Saudi Arabia, he set up a law firm and
took on government work, drawing the attention of the future
King Faisal. He became oil minister in 1962.
Yamani became a leading figure in the development of OPEC,
founded in 1960. He extricated the Saudi oil industry from the
grip of American companies in a series of steps that produced a
deal on national ownership of Saudi Aramco in 1976.
Aramco remains among the world's wealthiest companies by
assets.
In Yamani's early years as oil minister, Arab nationalism
was on the rise and oil power was at the heart of it.
By the time of the 1967 Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, Riyadh was
ready to flex its economic muscle. Yamani announced a supply
embargo against countries friendly to Israel. But the embargo
did not bite. High inventories in the West and extra supply from
Venezuela and pre-revolutionary Iran filled the gap.
In 1973 the fourth Arab-Israeli conflict prompted Yamani to
trigger another oil embargo. This time it worked - a fourfold
increase in the price of crude marked the high point of OPEC
power and sent western economies into recession as inflation
soared in what became known as the first oil shock.
OIL MASTERS
Yamani summed up that moment when oil producers took charge.
"The moment has come," he said. "We are masters of our own
commodity."
With the end of the war and the embargo, Riyadh found an
accommodation with the United States.
Yamani was now a price moderate, espousing the view that
high prices would ultimately destroy demand and encourage
production from new exploration in places such as the North Sea.
When the 1979 Iranian revolution triggered a second oil
shock in the West, most in OPEC raised oil prices. Riyadh, close
now to Washington, issued the "Yamani Edict", holding Saudi
prices at official levels to ease the pain for importers.
Yamani's new-found price moderation was to cost him. A
supply glut born of the early 1980s recession in the West
depressed fuel demand.
Faisal's successor, King Fahd, called on Yamani to both
protect Saudi market share and boost prices. Instead, he cut
Saudi production to a 20-year low of only 2 million barrels per
day in an effort to shore up prices.
Fellow OPEC members were not as disciplined on production
and Yamani was criticised at home as others increased their
market share at Riyadh's expense. As the oil glut ballooned,
crude prices crashed below $10 a barrel.
Having disobeyed Fahd and failed, Yamani paid the price. In
October 1986 he learned of his dismissal from a public
announcement on Saudi television, apparently designed to
embarrass him.
Yamani retreated to his private life and became the
figurehead for a consultancy, the Centre for Global Energy
Studies. At its launch in London in 1989, with crude still worth
only $20 a barrel, he predicted prices would eventually break
$100, as they did eventually in the new millennium.
Reuters interviewed Yamani in September 2000 to mark OPEC's
40th anniversary. Shale oil was little known at the time and
renewables were in their infancy, but Yamani predicted that
technology would hurt oil producers.
“Technology is a real enemy for OPEC,” he said. “Technology
will reduce consumption and increase production from areas
outside OPEC. The real victims will be Saudi Arabia, with huge
reserves which they can do nothing with.
"The Stone Age did not end because the world ran out of
stone, and the Oil Age will end long before the world runs out
of oil."
