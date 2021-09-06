Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

09/06/2021 | 07:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand.

Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.82 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.68%. Both contracts were down over $1 in earlier trade.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

The price cuts were larger than expected, according to a Reuters poll of Asian refiners.

"The cut in Saudi OSPs to Asia provided a brief downside pressure this morning, which the market is recovering from," Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates said.

"The monthly EIA report (U.S. government data) due out Wednesday will be eagerly watched and in case demand estimates for the balance of this year and for 2022 remain solid the market could easily edge towards the high seen in July."

Global oil supplies are increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is raising output by 400,000 barrels per day each month between August and December.

"Given that OPEC+ is continuing its plan to raise production monthly, despite weak data from China and the U.S. raising slowdown fears, and Saudi Arabia looking for market share in the region, oil is likely to remain under pressure," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at brokerage OANDA.

The decline in crude futures added to falls on Friday after a weaker than expected U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic.

Losses were capped by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. government is releasing crude from strategic petroleum reserves as production in the U.S. Gulf Coast struggled to recover.

Some 1.7 million barrels of oil and 1.99 billion cubic feet of natural gas output remained offline, government data released on Friday showed, while power shortages are preventing some refineries from resuming operations.

The hurricane also led U.S. energy firms last week to cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in five weeks, data from Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The oil rig count fell the most since June 2020.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Julia Payne; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

By Julia Payne


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.81% 23.16 Delayed Quote.11.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 72.2 Delayed Quote.40.81%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.67% 617.9581 Delayed Quote.40.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.44% 220.6199 Delayed Quote.82.95%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 35.1 End-of-day quote.0.29%
WTI 0.24% 68.871 Delayed Quote.44.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 352 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 367 B 97 917 M 97 917 M
Net Debt 2021 245 B 65 233 M 65 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 7 016 B 1 871 B 1 871 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,10 SAR
Average target price 35,21 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 870 803
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.26%154 340
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.67%126 672
TOTALENERGIES SE5.57%116 921
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM49.47%103 381
NOVATEK54.90%76 000