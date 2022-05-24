Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  05-22
39.50 SAR   +0.77%
MT
Oil prices inch lower on concerns over recession, China COVID curbs

05/24/2022 | 12:26am EDT
* IMF managing director says she cannot rule recession out

* Beijing COVID concerns weigh

* EU oil embargo on Russian oil "in days" - German economy minister

* Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand with the U.S. summer driving season.

Brent crude futures for July slid 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $112.81 a barrel by 0402 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery dropped 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.74 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Brent gained 0.7% on Monday while WTI settled nearly flat.

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world's well-heeled at the annual Davos economic summit, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she did not expect a recession for major economies but could not rule one out.

"Investors were selling off as they expected higher oil prices to dent consumption for fuels worldwide," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

While Shanghai, China's commercial hub, aims to normalise life from June 1 as its coronavirus caseloads decline, an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Beijing have raised concerns for further curbs.

The Chinese capital detected 99 new cases on Sunday, up from 61 the previous day - the largest daily tally so far during a month-old outbreak that has consistently seen dozens of new infections every day.

"China’s COVID lockdowns are certainly playing a substantial role that weighs on fuel and energy demand outlook, with Beijing reporting rising positive cases, making investors concerned about expanding lockdowns into another business hub apart from Shanghai," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Losses were limited by expectations that gasoline demand would remain high amid.

The United States is set to enter its peak driving season beginning on Memorial Day weekend at the end of this week.

An embargo on Russian oil imports will likely be agreed on by the European Union "within days," according to its biggest member Germany, as Moscow said it saw its economic ties growing with China after being isolated by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

The world is facing an oil supply crunch, with most companies afraid to invest in the sector as they face green energy pressures, the head of Saudi Aramco told Reuters, adding it cannot expand production capacity any faster than promised.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Isabel Kua; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 2.81% 293 Delayed Quote.11.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.21% 112.56 Delayed Quote.44.68%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.21% 5577.06 Real-time Quote.-10.08%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.66% 936.5968 Real-time Quote.41.41%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.60% 600.8438 Real-time Quote.46.63%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.77% 39.5 End-of-day quote.21.37%
WTI -0.21% 109.523 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 307 B 615 B 615 B
Net income 2022 575 B 153 B 153 B
Net cash 2022 43 105 M 11 491 M 11 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 8 686 B 2 316 B 2 316 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 5,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,50 SAR
Average target price 39,10 SAR
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.37%2 315 508
SHELL PLC44.07%217 665
TOTALENERGIES SE19.40%140 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.68%136 799
EQUINOR ASA42.69%110 709
PJSC GAZPROM-23.39%100 167