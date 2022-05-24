Oil prices inch lower on concerns over recession, China COVID curbs

* IMF managing director says she cannot rule recession out
* Beijing COVID concerns weigh
* EU oil embargo on Russian oil "in days" - German economy
minister
* Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of
investment
SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as
concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs
outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up
in fuel demand with the U.S. summer driving season.
Brent crude futures for July slid 61 cents, or 0.5%,
to $112.81 a barrel by 0402 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures for July delivery dropped 55 cents,
or 0.5%, to $109.74 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than
$1 earlier in the session.
Brent gained 0.7% on Monday while WTI settled nearly flat.
Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of
the world's well-heeled at the annual Davos economic summit,
with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina
Georgieva said she did not expect a recession for major
economies but could not rule one out.
"Investors were selling off as they expected higher oil
prices to dent consumption for fuels worldwide," said Toshitaka
Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.
While Shanghai, China's commercial hub, aims to normalise
life from June 1 as its coronavirus caseloads decline, an
increase in new COVID-19 cases in Beijing have raised concerns
for further curbs.
The Chinese capital detected 99 new cases on Sunday, up from
61 the previous day - the largest daily tally so far during a
month-old outbreak that has consistently seen dozens of new
infections every day.
"China’s COVID lockdowns are certainly playing a substantial
role that weighs on fuel and energy demand outlook, with Beijing
reporting rising positive cases, making investors concerned
about expanding lockdowns into another business hub apart from
Shanghai," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Losses were limited by expectations that gasoline demand
would remain high amid.
The United States is set to enter its peak driving season
beginning on Memorial Day weekend at the end of this week.
An embargo on Russian oil imports will likely be agreed on
by the European Union "within days," according to its biggest
member Germany, as Moscow said it saw its economic ties growing
with China after being isolated by the West over its invasion of
Ukraine.
The world is facing an oil supply crunch, with most
companies afraid to invest in the sector as they face green
energy pressures, the head of Saudi Aramco told Reuters, adding
it cannot expand production capacity any faster than promised.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Isabel Kua; Editing by Stephen
Coates)