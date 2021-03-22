Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand recovery

03/22/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied on Monday as hopes for a pick-up in demand later this year helped arrest last week's broad sell-off, but prices stayed under pressure as new European coronavirus lockdowns made a quick recovery look less likely.

Brent crude was up 6 cents or 0.1% to $64.59 a barrel by 1:33 p.m. ET (1733 GMT), while U.S. oil for delivery in April fell 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.20 a barrel ahead of expiry.

The more active U.S. crude futures for delivery in May rose 14 cents or 0.2% to $61.58 a barrel.

Both contracts fell more than 6% last week after making steady gains for months on the back of output cuts and an expected demand recovery.

"Oil (had) its worst week this year as concerns grow over a flaring up in COVID-19 cases across Europe," Dutch bank ING said in a note. "This comes at a time when there are clear signs of weakness in the physical oil market."

Physical markets have come under pressure as refiners around the world, including China and the United States, begin maintenance activities.

Chinese refinery maintenance season is due to peak in May and begin tapering in June, traders have said, depriving some crude grades such as those in West Africa of their main outlet. [CRU/WAF]

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday, while Germany plans to extend its lockdown into a fifth month, according to a draft proposal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.

"Vaccination campaigns haven't been as fast as the market had hoped for and consequently this will have an effect on the oil demand recovery, which in turn hurts prices," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

While a broad economic recovery remains elusive, Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser was optimistic on longer-term prospects for the world's top oil exporter.

On Sunday Nasser said global oil demand was on track to reach 99 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021.

"While I think demand is going to improve further as more economies ease travel restrictions in the coming months, the impact of this will be offset to some degree by rising oil supply," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets said.

"OPEC+ will be easing supply restrictions slowly, while U.S. shale production is likely to ramp up due to the attractive oil prices again. All told, I can't see oil prices rising significantly further."

"I think Brent will struggle to stay above $70 and reckon WTI is going to average around $60 per barrel in 2021," he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, have put in place unprecedented production cuts to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. drillers meanwhile are starting to take advantage of the recent spike in prices, adding the most rigs since January in the week ending last Friday.

(Reporting by by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by David Gregorio, Lisa Shumaker and Jan Harvey)

By Devika Krishna Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
02:50pOil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand re..
RE
01:28pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state
AQ
11:35aGlobal markets live: U.S. banks, Blackstone, Tesla
11:13aSAUDI ARAMCO CEO : China Supply Deal Still 'Highest Priority'
MT
11:13aSaudi Aramco to Pay $75 Billion in 2020 Dividend Despite Profit Dropping to $..
MT
08:17aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Full year results webcast presentation
PU
08:00aUNILEVER  : World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals
RE
07:52aSaudi Aramco's debt-to-equity ratio more than doubles in 2020
RE
02:33aOil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand re..
RE
01:45aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Full year financial report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 826 B 220 B 220 B
Net income 2020 194 B 51 704 M 51 704 M
Net Debt 2020 317 B 84 551 M 84 551 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 7 106 B 1 894 B 1 895 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,56 SAR
Last Close Price 35,40 SAR
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC20.91%164 970
TOTAL SE13.97%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.75%120 649
GAZPROM5.83%76 597
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY31.91%74 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ