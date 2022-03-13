Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Oman to list 35 state-owned companies in five years - bourse CEO tells CNBC Arabia

03/13/2022 | 07:17am EDT
DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Oman aims to list 35 state-owned enterprises in the next five years and plans to take one or two oil companies public this year, the CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange told CNBC Arabia on Sunday.

Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ is considering local listings for some of its downstream and upstream assets but has no plan to float the parent company now, a senior executive at the state-owned energy group told Reuters in November.

Oman is following Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; writing by Shakeel Ahmad and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Louise Heavens Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 455 B 388 B 388 B
Net income 2021 394 B 105 B 105 B
Net Debt 2021 220 B 58 520 M 58 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 8 215 B 2 190 B 2 190 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 5,76%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,10 SAR
Average target price 38,88 SAR
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.80%2 189 898
SHELL PLC23.60%194 537
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%153 173
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%129 595
EQUINOR ASA21.51%102 735
PETROBRAS13.57%87 412