Oman to list 35 state-owned companies in five years - bourse CEO tells CNBC Arabia

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Oman aims to list 35 state-owned
enterprises in the next five years and plans to take one or two
oil companies public this year, the CEO of the Muscat Stock
Exchange told CNBC Arabia on Sunday.
Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ is considering local
listings for some of its downstream and upstream assets but has
no plan to float the parent company now, a senior executive at
the state-owned energy group told Reuters in November.
Oman is following Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil
producers in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets,
capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign
investors.
