Panorama: 2021 - Issue 2

Mosquitoes can also smell acids and other chemicals released in sweat, and are attracted to people with higher body temperatures. Strenuous exercise increases all of these factors,and pregnant women become prime targets, since they exhale about 21% more carbon dioxide than usual and have a warmer than average body temperature.

Smell is another factor. Mosquitoes can detect carbon dioxide, emitted when you breathe, from up to 50 m (164 ft) away. Heavy breathing or larger lung capacity has been shown to attract insects, and is one reason why children generally get bitten less often than adults.

Some people are frequent targets for bites, while others don't get a single nibble. There are many factors that can make you a tempting target including genetics, which may account for up to 85% of the variation in attractiveness.

Enjoying the outdoors is great, until the bugs begin to bite. Mosquitoes can turn a great day in the park into an itchy afternoon. Their bites can carry disease, and a simple itch can lead to sores and scarring. They can transmit malaria, yellow fever, the Zika virus, and other diseases that kill millions of people each year.

Blood type also appears to be a factor that helps a mosquito choose its snack. In a controlled setting, mosquitoes landed on people with type O blood group nearly twice as often as those with type A. Some research suggests that mosquitoes also use visual cues and can be attracted to particular colors and movement, especially in the late afternoon and after dark. Colors such as black, dark blue, and red stand out, whereas wearing neutral colors and avoiding being outdoors during the late afternoon and early evening can help reduce your chances of being bitten. Prevention The good news is that eating bananas does not, as some people believe, make you more attractive to mosquitoes. The bad news is that if you are a "mosquito magnet," there isn't much you can do to change that except use insect repellent and stay indoors. You can take steps to reduce your chances of bug contact by avoiding areas where mosquitoes lay their eggs. These eggs hatch in standing water, so empty all buckets, bird baths, old tires, and other areas where standing water could allow them to breed. Covering up is another good method to protect your skin, but wear loose fitting shirts and pants as mosquitoes can sometimes pierce thin fabrics

close to the skin. If possible, sit in an area with good air circulation such as in front of a fan or air conditioner, and keep screens on doors and windows shut. If there are likely to be mosquitoes in your room at night, sleep under a mosquito net, and spray the area of the bed with insecticide an hour before climbing in so you don't trap the bugs inside with you. There are three main insect repellent chemicals used commercially: DEET, picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says each of these is safe and effective, if used correctly. DEET products, with concentrations of 15 to 30%, provide the most reliable and longest- lasting protection. There have been health concerns about DEET products, but if applied correctly these are limited, and both the EPA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the risks appear to be very low. The biggest problem is when people apply too much, or fail to follow the application instructions. Picaridin is a synthetic chemical that resembles a compound found in pepper, and hasn't been as fully tested as DEET products. It can irritate eyes and skin, just like pepper. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is a synthetic version of a chemical