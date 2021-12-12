Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panorama: 2021 - Issue 2

12/12/2021 | 03:26am EST
A Saudi Aramco Publication | Issue II- 2021

Outdoor adventures

Take proper precautions

Strap in for a safe ride

Select the right car seat

Bugs bite

Avoid the pain

Issue II - 2021

To submit a request for articles or comments, please email panorama@aramco.com

Panorama magazine (Issn 1319-2027) is published by Saudi Aramco and distributed free of charge to company employees, their dependents, and other readers with an interest

in safety. No articles, images, or illustrations, may be reproduced or printed without the written permission of Saudi Aramco.

Deem, age 7

Sara, age 3

on the cover

Panorama is proud to feature Saudi

Aramco employees and their families.

Loss Prevention

Building 3150, LIP

Dhahran 31311, Saudi Arabia

© 2021, Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Printed by Al-Ahsa Modern

Press - 5821101

Cover and page 9 & 13: Hatim Oweida

All other photos copyright of Alamy.com

03

Don't let the bugs bite

05

Share the lane, spare the pain

06

07

Tech for today

Clean and contactless

09

Strap in for a safe ride

11

Making the case for cast iron

13

Stay attached

15

Navigating outdoor adventures

18

Stars of safety

19

Parked car care tips

Don't let the bugs bite

  • Heavy breathing or larger lung capacity has '' been shown to attract insects.

03

Enjoying the outdoors is great, until the bugs begin to bite. Mosquitoes can turn a great day in the park into an itchy afternoon. Their bites can carry disease, and a simple itch can lead to sores and scarring. They can transmit malaria, yellow fever, the Zika virus, and other diseases that kill millions of people each year.

Easy targets

Some people are frequent targets for bites, while others don't get a single nibble. There are many factors that can make you a tempting target including genetics, which may account for up to 85% of the variation in attractiveness.

Smell is another factor. Mosquitoes can detect carbon dioxide, emitted when you breathe, from up to 50 m (164 ft) away. Heavy breathing or larger lung capacity has been shown to attract insects, and is one reason why children generally get bitten less often than adults.

Mosquitoes can also smell acids and other chemicals released in sweat, and are attracted to people with higher body temperatures. Strenuous exercise increases all of these factors,and pregnant women become prime targets, since they exhale about 21% more carbon dioxide than usual and have a warmer than average body temperature.

Blood type also appears to be a factor that helps a mosquito choose its snack. In

a controlled setting, mosquitoes landed on people with type O blood group nearly twice as often as those with type A.

Some research suggests that mosquitoes also use visual cues and can be attracted to particular colors and movement, especially in the late afternoon and after dark. Colors such as black, dark blue, and red stand out, whereas wearing neutral colors and avoiding being outdoors during the late afternoon and early evening can help reduce your chances of being bitten.

Prevention

The good news is that eating bananas does not, as some people believe, make you more attractive to mosquitoes. The bad news is that if you are a "mosquito magnet," there isn't much you can do to change that except use insect repellent and stay indoors.

You can take steps to reduce your chances of bug contact by avoiding areas where mosquitoes lay their eggs. These eggs hatch in standing water, so empty all buckets, bird baths, old tires, and other areas where standing water could allow them to breed.

Covering up is another good method to protect your skin, but wear loose fitting shirts and pants as mosquitoes can sometimes pierce thin fabrics

close to the skin. If possible, sit in an area with good air circulation such as in front of a fan or air conditioner, and keep screens on doors and windows shut. If there are likely to be mosquitoes in your room at night, sleep under a mosquito net, and spray the area of the bed with insecticide an hour before climbing in so you don't trap the bugs inside with you.

There are three main insect repellent chemicals used commercially: DEET, picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says each of these is safe and effective, if used correctly. DEET products, with concentrations of 15 to 30%, provide the most reliable and longest- lasting protection.

There have been health concerns about DEET products, but if applied correctly these are limited, and both the EPA and the U.S. Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say

the risks appear to be very low. The biggest problem is when people apply too much, or fail to follow the application instructions.

Picaridin is a synthetic chemical that resembles a compound found in pepper, and hasn't been as fully tested as DEET products. It can irritate eyes and skin, just like pepper.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus is a synthetic version of a chemical

in the lemon eucalyptus plant and is rated safe for children aged three years and above.

Other options for repelling insects include using lemongrass oil, citronella oil, and peppermint oil. Unfortunately, these only provide a few hours of protection as the oil evaporates, and for people who are "magnets," they may not work at all. Citronella candles and incense can

be effective in creating a mosquito-free zone without requiring direct application.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against using any insect repellent on infants younger than two months. Instead, cover the stroller in netting when outdoors. Adults should apply repellent to kids by spraying it on their own hands, and then rubbing it onto the child's skin. Avoid putting it around the mouth or nose, and on any cuts or irritated skin. Only apply repellant to exposed skin or the outside of clothing, and wash your hands after applying. Spray in an open area to avoid inhalation, and be aware that lotions and wipes are not as effective as sprays. Don't leave bottles of insect repellent around children, as they

are harmful if swallowed.

Taking steps to protect yourself from mosquitoes is simple and always a good idea.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 08:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
