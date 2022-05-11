Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  05-09
45.95 SAR    0.00%
Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-yr closure - source

05/11/2022 | 07:03am EDT
SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - A 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery-petrochemical complex in Malaysia run as a joint venture between Petronas and Saudi Aramco has restarted after a more than two-year closure, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The complex in Pengerang, Johor, is resuming operations at a time when refining margins in Asia are at record levels, buoyed by a fuel demand recovery as more economies across Asia, except for China, ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Low inventories of oil products globally and a drop in fuel exports from Russia following the Ukraine crisis are also underpinning prices.

The joint venture, Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), did not respond to a request for comment.

PRefChem was shut in March 2020 following a deadly fire. Its resumption has been delayed from last year for the entire plant to undergo detailed checks, at a time when fuel demand and refining margins were still being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The refinery, which restarted last week, is processing existing crude from storage tanks, which will then be followed by supplies from Saudi Aramco, two more sources said.

It is expected to take some time before operations can return to full rates, the sources said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.21% 105.019 Delayed Quote.34.54%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.15% 5495.12 Real-time Quote.-11.45%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 45.95 End-of-day quote.28.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.36% 68.556 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
WTI 3.97% 102.011 Delayed Quote.44.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 121 B 565 B 565 B
Net income 2022 590 B 157 B 157 B
Net cash 2022 88 796 M 23 672 M 23 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 9 186 B 2 449 B 2 449 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 5,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,95 SAR
Average target price 41,33 SAR
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-Fuels & Lubricants
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 866
SHELL PLC37.19%206 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.93%134 702
TOTALENERGIES SE7.88%131 361
EQUINOR ASA36.07%106 196
PETROBRAS14.02%85 329