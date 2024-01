BEIJING (Reuters) - Rongsheng petrochemical said on Tuesday it and Saudi Aramco are in talk for the Chinese company to buy a 50% stake in the Saudi firm's refining unit SASREF.

Rongsheng is also in talks with Aramco for the Saudi oil major to buy up to a 50% stake in Rongsheng's unit Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical Co, the Chinese company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange, citing a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday.

