    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
31.80 SAR   -1.85%
08:01aRussia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen CEO says
RE
02/15Jacobs Solutions Picked for Construction Project in Saudi Arabia
MT
02/10US Oil Rig Count Increases by 10 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen CEO says

02/25/2023 | 08:01am EST
WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Daniel Obajtek, chief executive officer of Polish refiner PKN Orlen, said on Saturday.

"We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

PKN Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of gasoline and diesel to clients.

As of February, after a contract with Russia's Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russia's Tatneft.

Druzhba has been exempted from sanctions which the European Union has imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The pipeline, which supplies oil to Poland and Germany, as well as to Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, was excluded from sanctions to help countries with limited options for alternative deliveries.

Following the invasion of Ukraine and before the EU embargoed seaborne supplies from Russia, Orlen stopped buying Russian oil and fuels via the sea. The company's supply portfolio now includes oil from Western Africa, the Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico, it said.

Orlen also has a supply contract with Saudi Aramco as of 2022.

Seaborne supplies reach Poland via an oil terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea. Its capacity tops volumes that can be processed by Polish refineries and is in part used to supply oil to refineries in eastern Germany that are linked to Druzhba. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
