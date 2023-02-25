Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen CEO says

WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia has halted supplies of
oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Daniel Obajtek, chief
executive officer of Polish refiner PKN Orlen, said on
Saturday.
"We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted
supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude
oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil
from other sources," Obajtek wrote on Twitter.
PKN Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea
and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact
deliveries of gasoline and diesel to clients.
As of February, after a contract with Russia's Rosneft
expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russia's
Tatneft.
Druzhba has been exempted from sanctions which the European
Union has imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of
Ukraine.
The pipeline, which supplies oil to Poland and Germany, as
well as to Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, was excluded
from sanctions to help countries with limited options for
alternative deliveries.
Following the invasion of Ukraine and before the EU
embargoed seaborne supplies from Russia, Orlen stopped buying
Russian oil and fuels via the sea. The company's supply
portfolio now includes oil from Western Africa, the
Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico, it said.
Orlen also has a supply contract with Saudi Aramco as of
2022.
Seaborne supplies reach Poland via an oil terminal in Gdansk
on the Baltic Sea. Its capacity tops volumes that can be
processed by Polish refineries and is in part used to supply oil
to refineries in eastern Germany that are linked to Druzhba.
