Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen says

WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia has halted supplies of
oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of
Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, adding that
the company would tap alternative sources to plug the gap.
The halt in supplies via the pipeline - which has been
exempted from EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its
full-scale invasion of Ukraine - came a day after Poland
delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted
supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude
oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil
from other sources," PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek
wrote on Twitter.
The company said it could fully supply its refineries via
sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact
deliveries of gasoline and diesel to clients.
As of February, after a contract with Russia's Rosneft
expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russia's
oil and natural gas company Tatneft.
Tatneft and Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The supply halt came after U.S. President Joe Biden visited
Warsaw and Kyiv this week in a show of support for Ukraine a
year after the invasion.
On Friday, the European Union agreed on a 10th package of
sanctions on Russia.
Following the invasion of Ukraine and before the EU
embargoed seaborne supplies from Russia, Orlen stopped buying
Russian oil and fuels via the sea.
The company's supply portfolio now includes oil from Western
Africa, the Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico, it
said. It also has a supply contract with Saudi Aramco as of
2022.
Seaborne supplies reach Poland via Naftoport, an oil
terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea. It can receive 36 million
tonnes of oil annually topping volumes that can be processed by
Polish refineries and is in part used to supply oil to
refineries in eastern Germany that are linked to Druzhba.
"Given the capacity of Naftoport and the fact that we also
have other routes to import motor fuels, clients will not feel
any impact, while Orlen has been prepared for this for months,"
Mateusz Berger, Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy
infrastructure told Reuters by phone.
