Saudi Arabian Oil Company

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 11/30
36 SAR   +0.70%
Russia's Rosneft may buy huge oil field in Arctic from its ex-chief, source says

12/02/2020 | 05:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft may acquire a huge Arctic oil field from its ex-chief Eduard Khudainatov as part of its drive to create a new production region in the north, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rosneft, the world's second biggest oil company after Saudi Aramco, sees its northern Vostok Oil Arctic project as an umbrella for producing assets and ones yet to be launched.

Combined, Rosneft forecasts Vostok Oil Artic will have annual output of 100 million tonnes, or 2 million barrels per day, equivalent to nearly half Rosneft's current output. Rosneft plans to export Vostok Oil Arctic's crude in tankers via the Northern Sea Route in the Russian Arctic

Global trader Trafigura has a 10% stake in Vostok Oil.

The source said Rosneft plans to pay in assets and cash for the Payakhskoye oil field owned by Neftegazholding, which is controlled by Khudainatov, a former chief executive of Rosneft and close ally of its current head Igor Sechin.

Among assets under consideration for the deal are mainly under-performing brownfields including RN-Severnya Neft, Talinskoye, Varyeganneftegas and Sakhalinmoreneftegas, as well as parts of Samaraneftegas and Orenburgneft, the source said.

Rosneft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential deal was first reported by Kommersant daily newspaper on Wednesday. The daily, citing a source, reported that Payakhskoye's oil field could be valued at around $5 billion, given its huge reserves.

The daily said Payakhskoye's reserves were estimated at more than 1 billion tonnes of oil (7.33 billion barrels). The field is now at the exploration stage with no large-scale production.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to show target is almost half Rosneft's current output and clarify export details)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTER RAO UES -1.65% 5.136 End-of-day quote.1.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 47.42 Delayed Quote.-27.86%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -2.63% 447.55 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.70% 36 End-of-day quote.2.13%
WTI 1.19% 44.495 Delayed Quote.-26.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 816 B 218 B 218 B
Net income 2020 203 B 54 113 M 54 113 M
Net Debt 2020 318 B 84 745 M 84 745 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 7 186 B 1 916 B 1 916 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,47 SAR
Last Close Price 35,95 SAR
Spread / Highest target 8,48%
Spread / Average Target -9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.13%1 916 006
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.71%135 336
TOTAL SE-26.16%115 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-36.83%112 617
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-17.50%64 257
GAZPROM-28.85%57 647
